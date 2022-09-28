ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

operawire.com

Semyon Bychov Extends Contract with Czech Philharmonic

Semyon Bychov has signed a new contract with the Czech Philharmonic extending his stay with the organization until 2028. The news was announced prior to the opening of the Czech Philharmonic 127th season by Chief Executive David Mareček. Bychov has been with the orchestra since 2018 as its Chief...
ENTERTAINMENT
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Tosca’

The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for Puccini’s “Tosca.”. The company said that for the performances of Puccini’s “Tosca” on Oct. 4, 8, 11, and 15, the role of Scarpia will be sung by Luca Salsi. For the performances on Oct. 19, 24, 27, 31, and November 4, the role will be sung by George Gagnidze. Both baritones will replace John Lundgren who was set to make his Met debut.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Q & A: Tenor Jonathan Tetelman on Singing Verdi, Opera’s Future & his Idols

Born in Castro, Chile, but adopted from a very early age, Jonathan Tetelman grew up in New Jersey. He studied at Manhattan School of Music and the New School of Music and has been described as the most “exciting tenor discovery since Jonas Kaufmann,” “a total star,” and “a lyrical revelation,” among many other plaudits.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Aleksandra Kurzak & Angela Gheorghiu Lead Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Tosca’ Revival

(Credit: Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera) The Metropolitan Opera is set to revive Puccini’s “Tosca” for 15 performances. The production by Sir. David McVicar, which is set to open on Oct. 5 and run through April 15, 2023, will star Aleksandra Kurzak in the first run of performances alongside Michael Fabiano and Roberto Alagna. They will be joined by John Lundgren in his Met debut. Of Kurzak’s “Tosca” OperaWire noted that the soprano “shined” in the title role.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera 2022-23 Review: Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk

Keri-Lynn Wilson & Svetlana Sozdateleva Shine in Graham Vick’s Picture-Perfect Production. Dmitri Shostakovich’s “Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk” is a tragic satire that continues to shed light on the very real and present suffering of the human spirit due to ongoing abuse of power and repression. To say this opera is still relevant, is obvious. However, to take it a step further and realize this opera’s history is a warning, reveals Shostakovich’s purpose behind the music he created in 1934 still apropos of today.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Prityazh_Opera: Composer Nikita Sorokin on Music’s ‘Dimensionality’ & ‘Digital Opera’

“What is opera, and what does ‘operatic’ mean to you?”. I lead with this inquiry in every interview. No longer bound by antiquated regulations, artists can now use the “opera” to make a statement. It is my goal, through interviews with all manner of people involved in the multifaceted world of “opera,” to examine projects and works through the lens of figuring out just what, exactly, it means to do opera in the 21st century: what is the statement that modern opera makes?
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Teatro San Carlo Announces Time Change for ‘Tristan und Isolde’ Premiere

The Teatro San Carlo di Napoli has announced a time change for its production of “Tristan und Isolde” on Oct. 27. The company said, “we inform our audience that, due to technical reasons, the start of the performance of ‘Tristan und Isolde’ scheduled on October, 27, will be at 19 hours and not at 20 hours as previously announced.”
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Royal Choral Society Announces 150th Anniversary Season

The Royal Choral Society is set to celebrate its 150th anniversary with a season that reflects its illustrious history and its connection with some of the most significant names in the musical world. The season will include works by Charles Gounod, Giuseppe Verdi, Antonin Dvorák, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Edward Elgar, Ethel...
SOCIETY
operawire.com

Enigma Chamber Opera to Present ‘The Prodigal Son’

The Boston and U.K.-based Enigma Chamber Opera will continue its exploration of chamber works by Benjamin Britten with two performances of “The Prodigal Son.”. The work is the third of Britten’s three Parables for Church Performance and will be directed by Artistic Director Kirsten Z. Cairns. “The Prodigal...
BOSTON, MA
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera General Manager Position Gets Name Change

The Metropolitan Opera’s General Manager has a new title. The company announced that Peter Gelb’s title will now be Maria Manetti Shrem General Manager. Manetti Shrem is a successful business person who has played a major role in establishing Gucci as a truly global force and she is a philanthropist who works in the fields of fine arts, education, science, and music. She has been a Met supporter for years as a member of the International Council, and in 2019, she launched the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Great Singers Fund. This year she upped the fund gift to 1.5 million as she believes singers “must be supported not just financially but also emotionally, given their long stretches on the road, far from loved ones.”
EDUCATION
operawire.com

Opéra de Dijon Announces Associate Conductor

The Opéra de Dijon has announced Débora Waldman as the Associate Conductor. The company announced that Waldman will conduct one opera with the company a year and will begin with a production of “Stiffelio” in November 2022. In a statement, the Dijon Opera said, “Music director...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Yuval Sharon Named on 2022 TIME100 Next List

Yuval Sharon has been named to the 2022 TIME100 Next list. The Next list highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and. activism, and more. The full list and related tributes will appear in the Oct. 10 / Oct. 17 issue...
PERFORMING ARTS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Place
Berlin, DE
operawire.com

Minnesota Orchestra Presents Concert Initiative ‘More to Hear: The Listening Project’

The Minnesota Orchestra will debut its concert initiative entitled “More to Hear: The Listening Project” on Oct. 7. “The Listening Project” began in 2021 with the purpose to record and recognize works by historically underrepresented composers. The inagural instalation was the first-ever professional recordings of five works by five Black composers.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Music mourns a humble star

Artists and listeners the world over have been shocked by the sudden death yesterday of the German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and confronted the disease and its treatment with frankness, courage and humour. The end was swift and unexpected. The loss is universal.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

São Paulo Symphony Orchestra and Marin Alsop at Carnegie Hall

For the first time ever, the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra (OSESP) will appear in Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage for two concerts led by their designated Conductor of Honor, Marin Alsop, who was principal conductor and music director of OSESP for nine years starting in 2012.
MUSIC
withguitars.com

Kornél Kovács releases new single ‘Get Goofy’ feat. MishCatt

”Not only is his rhythmic sensibility far more nuanced than most of his peers’, he is a master of both texture and empty space. His sound breathes even as it giggles.”. “Kornél Kovács is among the most inventive producers in modern dance.”. Mixmag. “Kornél Kovács is on...
MUSIC
The Guardian

The best theatre to stream this month: Billie Holiday’s blues, McKellen’s Lear and Newsies

Broadway stage sensation Audra McDonald – the winner of more Tony awards than any other performer – flew into London’s West End for one night only at the Palladium in September, singing her own selections from “the great American songbook”. That concert has been filmed for future distribution – and happily there’s already a film of her superb performance as Billie Holiday in Lanie Robertson’s musical play Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, seen in London in 2017 and recorded at Cafe Brasil in New Orleans. Available from BroadwayHD.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Classical home listening: Sibelius songs; The Future Is Female: Vol 2

Sibelius’s songs, each compressed into a matter of a few minutes, occupy a landscape as singular and potent as his symphonies. Mostly written for voice and piano to Swedish texts, they are a key part of the Finnish composer’s repertoire: he wrote more than 100. In Jean Sibelius: Orchestral Songs (Lawo), the Norwegian mezzo-soprano Marianne Beate Kielland and the Norwegian Radio Orchestra, conducted by Petr Popelka, have brought together 18 songs in orchestral versions by, among others, Sibelius’s contemporary, Simon Parmet; his son-in-law, the Finnish conductor Jussi Jalas; and the British composer Colin Matthews.
MUSIC

