Days of Our Lives Exclusive: Paul Telfer Grapples With Xander’s Mixed Feelings in the Wake of a ‘Very Rare’ Scene

SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Exclusive: Martha Madison Unpacks the Major Twist That She Knew Would Have Fans Enraged, ‘But I’m Like, Bring It On!’
When Days of Our Lives writers decided to break up Belle Black and Shawn Brady (Brandon...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives
Belle might want to brace herself for the bombshell that EJ’s about to drop on her!. Apparently, stopping weddings is now Chloe’s “thing.” This time she’s hoping to prevent mom Nancy from saying “I do” with Clyde. And she’s recruiting Craig to help!
SheKnows
Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?
Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Next Step for Ridge Has Disaster Written All Over It — and Not Just for Him, Either
The September 23 episode of the soap dropped a big hint about where his heart is headed. The words “too little, too late” were all but invented for the speech that The Bold and the Beautiful had Ridge give to Taylor and Steffy in the September 23 episode. Not only did he acknowledge that, unlike his ex-wife and son-in-law, “as long as I can remember, I’ve been selfish” (agreed!) but he observed that “I’ve made bad choices all my life, and they’ve affected my kids, especially when they were younger” (also agreed!). Now what do you suppose he’s going to do in the wake of these revelations, huh?
SheKnows
A Red-Hot Romance Is Right Around the Corner for Young & Restless’ Sharon — and She Has No Idea!
A blast from the past could be about to blow up her future. Ever since The Young and the Restless killed off Rey, Sharon has been cooling her jets on the back burner, grieving and supporting her loved ones and serving coffee. So. Much. Coffee. But that is destined to change, it would seem — and soon. Because unless we miss our mark — and when has that ever happened? — she’s about to be reunited with an ex with whom she has a history that is, let’s say, complicated. Who?
Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'
Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
SheKnows
General Hospital Preview: Nina Comes Face to Face With [Spoiler] While at the Cemetery
It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt. In the preview for General Hospital for the week of September 5 – 9, Trina has reason to celebrate, but others aren’t having much fun. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. In a preview...
epicstream.com
George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star
George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
Ryan Seacrest shares update on scary new medical issue during vulnerable moment on Live
LIVE host Ryan Seacrest has shared an update on his scary health issue. On Tuesday, Ryan introduced the show by talking about fall before he stopped and admitted to Kelly he can't run in the marathon this year. She laughed and said: "Oh. Tell me about your knee." "I am...
'Chicago Med' Is Getting a New Doctor but She's All in Their Head
The Season 8 premiere of Chicago Med will have a lot to unpack from the Season 7 finale. From life-threatening fires to gunshot wounds, right on back down to classic medical emergencies and even a breakup, there is a ton of drama to get through. In the midst of all this, there will also be a few new doctors in rotation. One of them will be spending a lot of time getting into everyone's heads. Who is Nellie Cuevas on Chicago Med? Here's what we know about the new doc on the Chicago Med block.
SheKnows
Hope Breaks Down in Tears After Leaving the Forrester Mansion — and Liam Issues a Warning
At the cabin, Liam tells Brooke the pacing will only make her anxiety worse. She’s uncomfortable when Thomas is too much in the picture and doubts he can handle his feelings when it comes to Hope. Then there’s Steffy and Taylor coming for her and Ridge — it feels like they’re under attack. Liam grunts at his phone, having not heard from Hope yet, and wonders what’s going on at the Forresters. Brooke complains about another Forrester family soiree they’re not invited to.
SheKnows
On the Anniversary of His First Date With His Future Husband, Days of Our Lives/Young & Restless’ Greg Rikaart Takes a Photo-Filled Walk Down Memory Lane
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor has a lot to be thankful for. May is a month to remember for Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless actor Greg Rikaart (Kevin; Leo). Why? Because that’s when he married the love of his life Robert Sudduth in 2015. However, both guys took to Instagram on Monday, September 12, to celebrate as well — the anniversary of their very first date!
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Maurice Benard May Have Just Stumbled Upon Scotty’s Ultimate Revenge on Sonny
It’s time to get serious about payback. It’s no secret that Scotty has always and will always have it out for Sonny on General Hospital. It may have been decades ago, but Scotty will never forgive the his nemesis for getting a teenaged Karen hooked on drugs and working in his strip club. To this day, Scotty still blames Sonny for his daughter’s death, and delights in twisting a knife in the mobster every chance he gets.
‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20
NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
SheKnows
Oops! General Hospital Just Revealed More Than It Could’ve Possibly Meant to About the Killer’s Identity
Strange as it sounds, we’re super-mega-relieved that Dex has been moved to the top of the suspects list. General Hospital had us worried there for a while, what with the way that it kept piling up evidence that Dex is The Hook. Evan Hofer is the rare soap newbie who was able to hit the ground running; he just has “it.” And — sorry, Cameron — his chemistry with Eden McCoy (Josslyn) is off the charts. So we were loath to think that the show was writing Sonny’s right-hand man and Michael’s secret operative into a corner from which he wouldn’t be able to get out.
SheKnows
There’s More to Young & Restless ‘Exits’ Than Meets the Eye
As The Young and the Restless shipped off Faith to college this week, viewers did not hold back their feelings. They took to social media in droves to cry foul over the fact that the Nick and Sharon’s daughter had been recast with Reylynn Caster after Alyvia Alyn Lind left to star in the Chucky series, then given next to no storyline with love interest Moses and finally shown the door.
90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit
A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out. In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Cast Says a Heartfelt Goodbye: ‘We’re Sorry You’re Leaving’
We “will miss them very much,” Kimberlin Brown declared. Bold & Beautiful’s Deacon Sharpe stayed on the straight and narrow after taking a job at Il Giardino’s, where he has worked his way up and out of the broom closet and into a modest apartment above the establishment. Hanging around his place of employment on a regular basis is his lover and roommate, the believed-to-be-dead Sheila Carter, who disguises herself in a red wig, glasses, and a prosthetic mask with pouty lips.
SheKnows
Shawn and Belle Rush to the Scene, as Chad and EJ Wait For Clyde to Die — Plus, Jack Has an Unsettling Epiphany About Gwen’s Hit and Run
Jennifer drives at night with a bloody Abigail in the passenger seat. She vows vengeance against anyone who ever hurt her. Gwen leaves the police station and squints at blinding headlights. Later, Rafe finds Gwen’s contorted body on the ground. He calls for an ambulance. Julie finds Jack at...
SheKnows
Unthinkable Bold & Beautiful Twist: Could Liam Be (Gasp!) Right for a Change? — Plus, Why That’s the Worst Thing That Could Happen to Him
Excuse us while we look outside to make sure that pigs aren’t flying. Well-played, Bold & Beautiful. And perhaps, well-played, Thomas, too. He’s been so good — for him, anyway — for so long that everyone believes that it’s not mousse that keeps his hair in place but a halo. Everyone, that is, but Liam.
