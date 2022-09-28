ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Double-murder suspect acquitted in retrial leaving victim's family 'shocked'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Moments after a 19-year-old Kalamazoo man was acquitted of murder charges, Betty Hudson burst into tears inside a Kalamazoo County courtroom Friday. Jurors acquitted Tikario Taylor-McMillion, 19, on four counts, including two counts of murder and weapons charges in the December 2020 shooting death of Floyd Brashers and Katoya McPherson.
Youngest of 3 siblings found not guilty on double murder of Kalamazoo couple

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A jury has found a man not guilty of double murder of a Kalamazoo Township couple. 19-year-old Tikario Taylor-McMillon was found not guilty on all counts related to the murders of 33-year-old Katoya McPherson and 36-year-old Floyd Brashers Junior. The jury returned the verdict after more than 24 hours of deliberation on Friday, September 30.
Suspect of stolen vehicle arrested by Kalamazoo County deputies

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County deputies arrested a suspect parked inside a stolen vehicle on Thursday, September 29. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was parked behind a business on South 9th Street in Texas Township when it was approached by deputies around 4 p.m.
Juvenile lifer gets resentence for 1999 murders, arson of Battle Creek spa

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge wiped away the sentence of a Battle Creek man who was sent to prison for life in the 1999 rape and murder of two Battle Creek spa workers. Chavez Hall, 39, could be released as soon as 2024, according to a new sentence handed down in Calhoun County Circuit Court Wednesday. Hall has served 23 years in prison.
Sister testifies against second brother on trial for Kalamazoo Township murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dramatic moments unfolded in a courtroom as a Kalamazoo County woman testified against her own brother on trial for murder. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon testified her younger brother Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 20, shot and killed a couple inside their Kalamazoo Township apartment during a 2020 home invasion. McMillon is...
Williamston man arrested for torture, of now deceased wife

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A man from Williamston was in court on Tuesday after being accused of torturing his now deceased wife. Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by Williamston PD and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team. Now, he’s facing charges of torture and domestic violence. The prosecutor says this is a unique case. The charges […]
Public Safety
Two Meth Cases Leads To Prison Sentence

WARSAW — A Warsaw man was sentenced to six and a half years in prison on charges from two cases in Kosciusko Circuit Court Monday, Sept. 26. Kyle James Gilson, 31, 1018 Pike Shore Drive, Warsaw, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony, in one case.
Deputies help in nabbing snowmobile thief, more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police and deputies across mid-Michigan sometimes have cases that they need help with. This week, multiple law enforcement agencies could use your help, one involving information regarding a theft and two are wanted for felony arrest. If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. CASE […]
Lansing Police investigating shooting after 24-year-old woman found dead

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman at the Autumn Ridge Apartments in South Lansing. Police responded to a call of a possible shooting just after 1:30 a.m. Friday near the apartment’s leasing office on Long Boulevard. When they arrived, police said...
Large fire, heavy police presence spotted in Jackson Co.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a large police presence Friday night at a home in rural Jackson County. The incident was on Dixon Road, near Rives Junction just south of the border between Ingham and Jackson counties. In addition to fire crews, the response included Michigan State Police, Onondaga County Fire Department, Jackson County […]
