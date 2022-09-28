Read full article on original website
Can Ellis Simms be Everton’s January saviour?
Now that it has been confirmed that Ellis Simms has returned to Goodison Park six months ahead of schedule, he’s yet to see any extended action outside of a few minutes in the walloping by Brighton. The need for goals to come from somebody in a blue shirt has never been more obvious but few would have thought that, in our time of need, we would actually turn to one of our own exports to solve the problem.
Wednesday January 11th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Cannon loan deal, Danjuma linked, Elanga latest
Everton Women sign 24-year-old midfielder Clare Wheeler to a permanent deal. [EFC]. Vote for Everton’s Goal of the Month for December. [EFC]. Tom Cannon has officially joined Championship side Preston North End on loan. Best of luck, Tom! [EFC]. “I was hoping that last season Everton got their struggles...
Sky Blue News: Saints Preview, Pep Presser, Phillips Debut?, and More...
Manchester City are less than 72 hours removed from dispatching Chelsea FC from the FA Cup and now they are headed to Southampton to face the Saints in a Carabao Cup Quarterfinal match. Sky Blue News is here to help you prep for the showdown at St. Mary’s. Southampton...
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea FC
It’s on to the FA Cup Fourth Round for Manchester City after 4-0 romp against Chelsea FC. It was a match where City were in complete control throughout. Let’s take a look at the storylines moving up and moving down after an easy Sunday at the Etihad. 3...
Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland U21s 5-7 Boro U21s - Twelve goal thriller at Eppleton!
He didn’t actually do that much wrong and was let down by some of those in front of him, but it seemed like every time Boro had a shot on target it ended up in an easy goal. Every time Boro got into the box on his side they looked odds-on to score, and usually did.
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Godfrey on his injury, Broadhead departs, Onuachu linked, Gio blow
Is Ellis Simms the solution to Everton’s striking woes? Our very own Geoffrey Blunt looks into the possibilities. [RBM]. Everton have made an enquiry for Lorient winger Dango Ouattara, 20, who has also attracted attention from Leicester. [Daily Mail]. Nathan Broadhead is reportedly undergoing a medical at Ipswich ahead...
What might the future hold for Leon Dajaku?
I’m really confused about the situation with Dajaku. We signed him under circumstances that may not have happened had Tony Mowbray been involved at the time. That said, he seems to be in and out of the squad like a fiddler’s elbow, and mainly from the bench. His...
Official: Melanie Leupolz extends Chelsea contract until 2026
Chelsea FCW have been in Spain for a warm-weather training camp before returning to action versus Arsenal this Sunday, and one very welcome surprise was having Melanie Leupolz along with the team and in training gear. Then Leupolz and Chelsea decided to one-up themselves by announcing a contract extension, keeping...
For Sunderland, January promises to be a crucial month, both on and off the pitch
It’s been very quiet on the Wearside front as the first ten days of the January transfer window have come and gone. Two players have already departed Sunderland, with Ellis Simms recalled to Everton and Jay Matete being loaned to Plymouth, having seen his opportunities limited in the Championship this season.
Andy Carroll To Stay With Reading Until 2024!
Reading have announced that Andy Carroll has signed a contract extension that will see him stay put until the summer of 2024, with confirmation of this agreement coming this afternoon. The 34-year-old’s previous deal was due to expire this month - but Paul Ince has been keen to tie him...
Sky Blue News: Asleep at St. Mary’s, City Crash Out, Player Ratings, and More...
Manchester City looked lost on the seaside. Southampton sent City crashing out of the Carabao Cup by a score of 2-0. Sky Blue News is here with a look at how it all went wrong at St. Mary’s. OFF-COLOUR CITY BEATEN BY SAINTS - David Clayton - ManCity.com. City...
Manchester United vs. Charlton Athletic: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
A place in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup is on the line when Manchester United welcomes League One outfit Charlton Athletic to Old Trafford on Tuesday night. Having advanced into the fourth round of the FA Cup against Everton on Friday, Erik ten Hag’s side will be keen to continue our recent hot streak in M16 following the completion of the World Cup.
Sky Blue News: Chelsea Recap, Mahrez Rhythm, Kalvin Ready, and More...
Manchester City have barely turned the page on Chelsea FC and already they are set to face off in the Carabao Cup away to Southampton. Sky Blue News helps put a bow on the victory against the West London Blues before turning our attention to the Saints. Kyle Walker body...
On This Day (12th January 1982): Happy Birthday to former captain Dean Whitehead!
When I think back to the Sunderland teams in the noughties, Dean Whitehead is one of the first names of players from that time that springs to mind. Playing through the eras of Mick McCarthy and then Roy Keane, the former Oxford midfielder experienced a rollercoaster of emotions as a player at the club, making over 200 appearances in a Sunderland shirt.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Tuesday, January 10
Hello hello - today is part two of the trilogy surrounding fitzie’s saturday. So disgusting. Horrified. Still, after all these days. Your hoddler-in-chief’s saturday took a terrible, terrible turn around 4pm. I was riding an elevator up when a man, looking very ill, began a sneezing fit sans...
Pep Talk: Guardiola Remains Optimistic on Kalvin Phillips, League Cup and more
Pep Guardiola had time for a lo of topics today. From Kalvin Phillips, League Cup and much more. With anther multi match week he spoke on that, how he plays and feels here at City, so, let’s dive in!. Pep on Kalvin Phillips. “He’s always ready. He needed time...
Romano: Tottenham talking with Piero Hincapie over summer transfer
Ecuador may have bounced out of the group stages of this winter’s World Cup early, but Piero Hincapie is one of the players who emerged from the competition with his stock improved. Today, Fabrizio Romano dropped a hint that the Bayer Leverkusen central defender could be a summer transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur.
Rumour Mongering: Transfer Target Caicedo ‘Wants To Join Liverpool’
The January transfer window chugs along and Liverpool are still without a new midfielder to strengthen in that weak area. Among the bevy of muted names is Brighton and Hove Albion player Moises Caicedo. After his impressive performances, the Ecuadorian is said to be coveted by several big teams including...
Fabinho Sure New Liverpool Signing Gakpo “Will Feel the Love”
Liverpool are a club that appear in desperate need of midfield reinforcements, which made the swift move to sign attacker Cody Gakpo from PSV to open the January transfer window all the more surprising. After the signing of Luis Diaz energized the club last winter, though, the hope will be...
