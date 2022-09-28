Woman’s gruesome video on board plane called ‘stuff of nightmares’

It’s enough to make your stomach turn, or is – as one woman described it – the “stuff of nightmares”.

Savannah Simerley was travelling on board an American Airlines flight when a fellow passenger entered her air space with the creepiest looking feet imaginable.

“I will never be the same,” the woman captioned the short clip.

“I thought the person kicking my chair was unsettling. But I had no idea what nightmares could be made of.”

The video shows the moment a person seated behind Simerley pokes their toes through and props them on her arm rest.

“I thought those were dog paws!,” one person commented.

“I would have screamed,” another added.

“Were you sitting in front of a werewolf?! I’m a grown man and I literally gasped in horror,” another questioned.

The video, which has been viewed more than 1.7 million times and received over 80K likes, isn’t the first foot clip to go viral.

In May, a passenger was left horrified after another flyer shoved their bare feet onto their seat’s armrest.

A video caught the moment the feet were seen resting on the armrest during the flight.

The traveller was flying from Melbourne to Adelaide when the incident occurred.

In the video, originally posted by Instagram user Layla Vandenberg, a person looks at the camera in horror, The Sun reports.

They then zoom in on the bare feet poking through from the seat behind and rest on the armrest.

However, the passenger then appears to notice they are being filmed and quickly whips their feet back.

Opinions were divided, although most people agreed it was pretty disgusting.

One person said: “Your worst nightmare.”

Another agreed, saying: “Oh hell no.”

A third wrote: “Emergency exit right now.”

Experts have warned travelers to never be barefoot on a plane. California-based podiatrist Ebonie Vincent, who is also behind the US TV series, My Feet Are Killing Me , said that being barefoot leaves travellers exposed to bad bacteria