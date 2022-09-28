ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman’s gruesome video on board plane called ‘stuff of nightmares’

By News.com.au
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49z8TT_0iDi0lOA00

It’s enough to make your stomach turn, or is – as one woman described it – the “stuff of nightmares”.

Savannah Simerley was travelling on board an American Airlines flight when a fellow passenger entered her air space with the creepiest looking feet imaginable.

“I will never be the same,” the woman captioned the short clip.

“I thought the person kicking my chair was unsettling. But I had no idea what nightmares could be made of.”

The video shows the moment a person seated behind Simerley pokes their toes through and props them on her arm rest.

“I thought those were dog paws!,” one person commented.

“I would have screamed,” another added.

“Were you sitting in front of a werewolf?! I’m a grown man and I literally gasped in horror,” another questioned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gBa5u_0iDi0lOA00
Savannah Simerly posted about her gross experience with a fellow airline passenger.
@veeveela/Tiktok

The video, which has been viewed more than 1.7 million times and received over 80K likes, isn’t the first foot clip to go viral.

In May, a passenger was left horrified after another flyer shoved their bare feet onto their seat’s armrest.

A video caught the moment the feet were seen resting on the armrest during the flight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b9PiK_0iDi0lOA00
Savannah Simerly’s TikTok video has racked up lots of views.
@veeveela/Tiktok

The traveller was flying from Melbourne to Adelaide when the incident occurred.

In the video, originally posted by Instagram user Layla Vandenberg, a person looks at the camera in horror, The Sun reports.

They then zoom in on the bare feet poking through from the seat behind and rest on the armrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13l4UK_0iDi0lOA00
Bare feet on a plane is more than just gross, it poses health risks to people on board.
@veeveela/Tiktok

However, the passenger then appears to notice they are being filmed and quickly whips their feet back.

Opinions were divided, although most people agreed it was pretty disgusting.

One person said: “Your worst nightmare.”

Another agreed, saying: “Oh hell no.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JvI3M_0iDi0lOA00
Savannah Simerley’s experience had social media users reeling.
@veeveela/Instagram

A third wrote: “Emergency exit right now.”

Experts have warned travelers to never be barefoot on a plane. California-based podiatrist Ebonie Vincent, who is also behind the US TV series, My Feet Are Killing Me , said that being barefoot leaves travellers exposed to bad bacteria

Comments / 8

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Tv#Nightmares#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
Maya Devi

Video of a human-faced fish stuns and scares the internet

Stories about creatures resembling humans have forever fascinated people. Here is one such case which has caught the attention of netizens. A tourist in Miao village, Kunming, China was visiting a lake when he spotted a spooky fish with some unique markings. This rather unusual fish has been identified as a carp.
Black Enterprise

Jetstar Passengers Applaud Woman Being Kicked Off Flight After Fight Over Window Seat

A Jetstar flight of passengers came together to cheer one woman who was removed from the flight after fighting over a window seat. The New York Post reported that an Australian woman was filmed lashing out at passengers during a flight from Phuket to Sydney. She was upset that she was seated in an aisle seat, not the window. In a rage, the woman started hurling insults at the crowd.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
52K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy