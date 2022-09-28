ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9NEWS

2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Eagle County

EDWARDS, Colo. — A man and a woman died in a suspected murder-suicide in Edwards Friday, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. to a report of gunshots fired in the Lake Creek Village area. They found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and...
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Bond and protection order set for teenagers arrested at high school

The two teenagers arrested this week at Steamboat Springs High School were issued bonds and a protection order on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Routt County Judge Erin Wilson set a $5,000 bond for Zackery Durham, who was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27, by Steamboat Springs police thanks to an anonymous tip saying Durham had posted a photo online of himself with what appeared to be a rifle and a caption reading, “Full on drive by (expletive) here.”
