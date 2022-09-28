Read full article on original website
2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Eagle County
EDWARDS, Colo. — A man and a woman died in a suspected murder-suicide in Edwards Friday, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. to a report of gunshots fired in the Lake Creek Village area. They found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bond and protection order set for teenagers arrested at high school
The two teenagers arrested this week at Steamboat Springs High School were issued bonds and a protection order on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Routt County Judge Erin Wilson set a $5,000 bond for Zackery Durham, who was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27, by Steamboat Springs police thanks to an anonymous tip saying Durham had posted a photo online of himself with what appeared to be a rifle and a caption reading, “Full on drive by (expletive) here.”
Hunter activates SOS call after cutting himself while skinning a bear in Colorado
Crews from Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) were paged to a wilderness area near Lake Granby on September 18 after receiving an SOS signal from a hunter. The hunter had reportedly cut his thigh while he was skinning a bear. "His hunting partner had bandaged the wound and stopped...
Summit Daily News
How Eagle Valley Behavioral Health is building a new model for addressing mental health
EAGLE COUNTY — Since its inception, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health has sought to do things differently when it comes to addressing the Eagle County community’s mental and behavioral health needs. From becoming the state’s first new community mental health center in nearly three decades to bringing together community...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Why Colorado’s Western Slope likely remains Lauren Boebert country, despite a string of controversies
CRAIG — Steam rises from the coal-fired Craig Station power plant, pickup trucks filter in and out of the Trapper Mine southwest of town and Bob Seger drifts over the radio waves. In northwest Colorado, where the mountains and foothills give way to rocky mesas, signs and banners pledging...
