natureworldnews.com
The Future of Healthcare Delivery
The healthcare landscape is rapidly changing. New delivery models are emerging and traditional models are being disrupted. This is resulting in a healthcare system that is more patient-centered and efficient. Keep reading to learn more about the future of healthcare delivery. Improving Patient Safety. One of the main aspects of...
inbusinessphx.com
Make Employees Better Healthcare Consumers in a Holistic Landscape
The past two-plus years have vastly changed the world of healthcare and employee benefits. We’ve had to adopt — and adapt to — new technologies and ways of operating. Specifically related to healthcare, one of the biggest changes has been around education and steerage. Businesses have deployed apps, telehealth services, concierge-type offerings and other solutions to educate employees on their healthcare decisions, steering them to the providers with the best outcomes.
massdevice.com
7 innovative digital health offerings to treat diabetes
From using your smartphone to track data to reversing your diabetes altogether, these digital health technologies stand out. Advances in treatments for diabetes never stop coming. Whether that be in the form of insulin pumps or continuous glucose monitors, we’ve seen plenty. Moving away from the physical device, innovations...
techunwrapped.com
Customer service is a source of income for 60% of Spanish organizations
The international CRM company, Salesforce, has launched the fifth edition of the report State of Service. It reflects the opinions of more than 8,000 professionals from 36 countries, 300 from Spain. The study analyzes how the priorities, challenges, success metrics and strategies in the world of corporate customer service, while their customers prioritize digital in these turbulent times for the economy.
healthleadersmedia.com
MedStar, Intermountain, and Stanford Medicine Expand AHRQ-funded Telehealth Study
The three health systems are expanding their study on telehealth use for primary care during the pandemic to examine how connected health platforms can address the access needs of people with chronic conditions and other vulnerable populations. — Three major health systems are expanding an ongoing digital health partnership tocreate a patient safety learning laboratory aimed at improving telehealth access for those with chronic care needs and other vulnerable populations.
TechCrunch
Regie secures $10M to generate marketing copy using AI
Regie was founded in 2020 by Matt Millen and Srinath Sridhar. Previously a software engineer at Google and Meta, Sridhar is a data scientist by trade, having developed enterprise-scale AI systems that detect duplicate images and rank search results. Millen was formerly a VP at T-Mobile, leading the national sales teams (e.g., strategic accounts and public sector).
salestechstar.com
Hikvision Launches Audio & Video Collaboration Solution
Hikvision unveils its full-scenario video and audio collaboration portfolio solution for global professionals, either individuals, small teams, or large groups, to meet different video conferencing and remote collaboration requirements. Video conferencing, meaning a live, virtual, and audio-visual connection between people, has become a rising trend in many regions across the...
hospitalitytech.com
GoTab, 7shifts Integration Streamlines Time Entry, Tip Distribution
GoTab revealed new enhancements to its mobile point-of-sale (POS) that simplify employee time entry, tip distribution and payroll, with the addition of 7shifts’ 7punches app to the GoTab POS. Currently available for Android mobile devices, the integration enables easier access to 7punches, so operators can save time and simplify...
AMA
AMA STEPS Forward® Saving Time Playbook for physicians: 3 strategies
Unnecessary tasks have introduced a heavy burden into the daily workload of physicians and other clinicians and contribute to physician burnout. Electronic health record (EHR) systems and associated tasks, in particular, have created significantly more work for physicians. This section will help you save time by:. Eliminating unnecessary tasks and...
SDoH: The Power of Proactive Social Care
As we emerge from a public health crisis that magnified and exacerbated health disparities, the need to address social determinants of health (SDOH) has reached a pivotal moment. In both social and healthcare, the pressure is mounting to address key drivers of health and amplify value-based care models. To succeed,...
ffnews.com
CoverTree and Socotra partner to launch easy and affordable insurance for the manufactured home market
CoverTree, an insurtech MGA based in Michigan, partnered with Socotra, the core platform provider of choice for innovative insurers, to launch easy and affordable insurance for owners, renters, and landlords of manufactured homes. With Socotra, CoverTree can now automate 92% of its applications with straight-through processing, enabling their customers to purchase a policy online in less than three minutes and save up to 40% in premiums.
labpulse.com
Tasso, Catapult collaborate on at-home wellness services
As part of a newly-formed collaboration, Catapult Health will offer Tasso’s Tasso+ blood collection device in its VirtualCheckup at-home annual wellness checkup, the firms said this week. VirtualCheckup is covered as a benefit for hundreds of America’s largest corporations and major national health plans, including BlueCross and BlueShield, the...
Bon Secours Mercy Health Goes Live on PerfectServe to Transform Nursing Workflows
– PerfectServe®, a leading provider of cloud-based clinical collaboration and provider scheduling solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of a project at Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health that utilizes its Clinical Collaboration solution to transform clinical workflows for nurses. – Bon Secours Mercy Health is a long-time PerfectServe customer...
cxmtoday.com
HelloFresh Partners with Medallia to Transform Contact Center Experience
Medallia, Inc., the global provider of customer and employee experience, announced that HelloFresh, the integrated food solutions group, has selected Medallia to transform their contact center experience. HelloFresh partnered with Medallia to understand structured and unstructured data to improve its US contact center experience and ultimately, the overall customer experience....
sippycupmom.com
Importance Of Reskilling Healthcare Workers in Today’s Time
In current times, the labor market is changing at a rapid pace. And in a constantly transforming marketplace, skills needed to perform activities also fall short and outdated. With archaic skills, workers cannot accommodate, adjust, and excel. That’s why reskilling is inevitable in every industry and occupational niche, including the healthcare industry. Reskilling is a life-long process that helps workers ensure their relevance and excellence in the profession.
inbusinessphx.com
Transforming Healthcare with Value-Based Care and Health Equity
Employers continue to struggle with healthcare costs and how much benefit they can provide for the dollar. It comes down to the quality of the care that’s provided to their employees and the ability to easily access high-quality, high-value care. We are seeing a few major trends converging in...
