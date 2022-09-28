ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Nikki Sixx Talked Tommy Lee Into Motley Crue Reunion

Nikki Sixx discussed how he talked Tommy Lee into reuniting Motley Crue after their famous “cessation of touring” announcement. In 2014, the four members publicly signed a deal agreeing that they’d never hit the road together again following one final trek. But that changed when the Stadium Tour concept was suggested. They confirmed their intention to return in 2019 and recently completed a run of 36 large-scale shows with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett. More will take place in 2023.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Whiskey Riff

Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June

Hank Williams Jr. is a living legend in the country music world. Country music royalty as the son of Hank Williams, ol’ Bocephus has garnered quite the music career of his own with more than 50 studio albums, tons of #1 hits, Country Music Hall of Fame status, a handful of Entertainer of the Year awards, Grammy wins, ACM wins, CMA wins, not to mention just about anybody worth a shit in country music right now would call him an […] The post Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

The Wall Built to Keep Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth Apart

Sammy Hagar revealed details of the backstage wall that was built to keep him and David Lee Roth apart during their 2002 Sam and Dave tour. He said relations between the Van Halen singers had sunk so low that the only way to stay on the road was to avoid each other. Despite that, he continued to invite Roth to join him when it was his turn to perform.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Nikki Sixx
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Tommy Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Home Sweet Home#Friendship#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Lee Sixx#Too Fast For Love#Chevy Metal
iheart.com

BEATLES: Revolving Around Tomorrow. Listen Here.

The Beatles have offered up another track from their forthcoming deluxe edition of their seventh album, Revolver, released in 1966. This time out it's the first take of John Lennon's “Tomorrow Never Knows," captured on the first day or recording. Lennon was inspired to write the song after reading...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Taste of Country

George Strait’s ‘Willy the Wandering Gypsy and Me’ Hat-Tips Two Country Legends [Listen]

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Listen to Strait singing "Willy the Wandering Gypsy" below. The 50-year-old song was cut by Waylon Jennings, but written by Shaver. In fact, Rolling Stone called it one of the late outlaw country singer's 10 best in 2020. This new version is more fully produced than the version Billy Joe Shaver would eventually cut, with Strait's sturdy country voice commanding the patient arrangement.
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
974K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy