Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Valerie Bertinelli Recalls 'Sobbing' Over Son Wolfgang's Wembley Stadium Performance (Exclusive)
Valerie Bertinelli is one proud mama! ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Bertinelli and Mackenzie Phillips at the Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter celebration event, where the Hot in Cleveland actress gushed over watching her son, Wolfgang Van Halen follow in his late father's musical footsteps. "I was...
How Nikki Sixx Talked Tommy Lee Into Motley Crue Reunion
Nikki Sixx discussed how he talked Tommy Lee into reuniting Motley Crue after their famous “cessation of touring” announcement. In 2014, the four members publicly signed a deal agreeing that they’d never hit the road together again following one final trek. But that changed when the Stadium Tour concept was suggested. They confirmed their intention to return in 2019 and recently completed a run of 36 large-scale shows with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett. More will take place in 2023.
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith ‘Died Knowing That They Were Beloved’ and ‘Finally Embraced’ Their Impact
Before Mike Nesmith's death, he "finally embraced" what The Monkees meant to so many people and "died knowing that they were beloved," according to his manager.
Stevie Nicks Reveals Who the ‘Great Dark Wing’ Is in The Fleetwood Mac Song ‘Sara’
Stevie Nicks shared who she called the “great dark wing” in the Fleetwood Mac song “Sara.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lindsey Buckingham Said He and Stevie Nicks Were Never Best Friends: ‘We’ve Always Competed’
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham dated for years. He said that during their relationship, they were never the best of friends.
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith Once Responded to Rumors of Elder Abuse: ‘You Can’t Just Throw Darts at Me’
Before Monkee Mike Nesmith died in 2021, he responded to rumors of elder abuse that swirled around his relationship with a close acquaintance.
Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June
Hank Williams Jr. is a living legend in the country music world. Country music royalty as the son of Hank Williams, ol’ Bocephus has garnered quite the music career of his own with more than 50 studio albums, tons of #1 hits, Country Music Hall of Fame status, a handful of Entertainer of the Year awards, Grammy wins, ACM wins, CMA wins, not to mention just about anybody worth a shit in country music right now would call him an […] The post Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Wall Built to Keep Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth Apart
Sammy Hagar revealed details of the backstage wall that was built to keep him and David Lee Roth apart during their 2002 Sam and Dave tour. He said relations between the Van Halen singers had sunk so low that the only way to stay on the road was to avoid each other. Despite that, he continued to invite Roth to join him when it was his turn to perform.
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: The First Trailer Of The Whitney Houston Biopic Makes Us Nostalgic For Late Singer
In the era of biopics, iconic singer Whitney Houston’s is coming next. The biopic titled I Wanna Dance With Somebody stars Naomi Ackie as Whitney. The trailer has just been released for the film that premieres exclusively in theaters on Dec. 21, 2022. The trailer gives a glimpse at...
Mike Nesmith Said Why The Monkees’ ‘Daydream Believer’ Was His Favorite Song Davy Jones Sang for the Group
Mike Nesmith said The Monkees' "Daydream Believer" has its own form of "frosting." He also discussed Davy Jones' vocals on the track.
John Lennon Refused to Change the Name of 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘White Album’
John Lennon said the title of one of the songs from The Beatles' 'The White Album' was self-conscious. Paul McCartney wanted to change the name of the track.
Ringo Starr Is in 1 Hall of Fame the Other Beatles Will Never Join
Ringo Starr sits in one hall of fame that none of the other Beatles had a shot to join, and it was well-deserved
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Story Behind Michael Jackson Buying The Beatles’ Catalog and Angering Friend Paul McCartney
The story has been part of popular music circle for decades: Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson—two of the biggest names in music history—were on a music video shoot and McCartney told Jackson about the idea to buy up song catalogs. It was a good investment opportunity, McCartney told...
'Stranger Things' makeup artist says Angela almost had braces so it'd be more painful when Eleven hits her with a roller skate
Insider recently spoke with makeup artist Amy L. Forsythe about working on season four of "Stranger Things."
iheart.com
BEATLES: Revolving Around Tomorrow. Listen Here.
The Beatles have offered up another track from their forthcoming deluxe edition of their seventh album, Revolver, released in 1966. This time out it's the first take of John Lennon's “Tomorrow Never Knows," captured on the first day or recording. Lennon was inspired to write the song after reading...
Mick Jagger’s Response When Asked If ‘Their Satanic Majesties Request’ Was Supposed to Sound Like The Beatles’ ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’
The Beatles' 'Strawberry Fields Forever" and "2000 Light Years from Home" from The Rolling Stones' 'Their Satanic Majesties Request' performed differently on the charts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
George Strait’s ‘Willy the Wandering Gypsy and Me’ Hat-Tips Two Country Legends [Listen]
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Listen to Strait singing "Willy the Wandering Gypsy" below. The 50-year-old song was cut by Waylon Jennings, but written by Shaver. In fact, Rolling Stone called it one of the late outlaw country singer's 10 best in 2020. This new version is more fully produced than the version Billy Joe Shaver would eventually cut, with Strait's sturdy country voice commanding the patient arrangement.
guitar.com
Watch the trailer for a new docuseries about music producer and murderer Phil Spector
A new documentary series about the famed music producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector will hit screens this November, telling the story of the murder of Lana Clarkson and Spector’s conviction. Spector, a four-part Showtime series directed by Sheena M Joyce and Don Argott and featuring music by Imagine...
94.5 KATS
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
974K+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0