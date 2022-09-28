Live updates: Ian damage reports across Tampa Bay

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
usf.edu
Tampa residents say hurricane preparations come at a price
For people living paycheck to paycheck, preparing for a storm like Hurricane Ian comes at a price. Earlishia Oates, a lifelong East Tampa resident and community leader, explained that many households made tough decisions about reallocating money from other monthly expenses to afford hurricane supplies. "Now that you've spent your...
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect across Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - Over the weekend, many residents across the Tampa Bay region began cleaning up their yards after the storm. Starting Monday, it will be a busy week for sanitation workers. Just about every county in the area is scheduled to begin curbside garbage pick up Monday, but the...
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Time to take advantage of the BEAUTIFUL fall weather we’ve been having! Lucky for you, there are so many awesome things to do outdoors this weekend. Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream […]
Click10.com
From Tampa to Cape Coral, damage from Hurricane Ian evident as residents wait for help
MARCO ISLAND, Fla. – Hurricane Ian pummeled the Gulf Coast of Florida, leaving a horrible trail of destruction in its path. Local 10 News’ Jenise Fernandez out the storm in Tampa before driving down along the coast to see all areas impacted by the storm. In Port Charlotte,...
995qyk.com
Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando
Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando? What’s the latest? The commission that oversees Sunrail needed to approve a deal that would share a corridor with Brightline. They voted last week. The resolution received a unanimous 5-0 vote by SunRail’s governing body. This means that they support the Sunshine Corridor. That’s the route that will connect Tampa and Orlando. The Sunshine Corridor will connect central Florida to the Tampa Bay area. From the east, there will be a stop at Orlando Airport, plus stops near Universal Orlando Epic Universe, the Orange County Convention Center and a stop close to Disney property. From the west, there will be a stop at Ybor City. That location has yet to be built. The proposed high speed rail route would travel close to the I-4 corridor, also alleviating traffic on the interstate between Tampa and Orlando. Source: TBBJ.
floridapolitics.com
Tampa Electric reports only 7,000 customers remain without power
The utility company expects to restore most of the remaining outages by Monday night. Tampa Electric (TECO) has restored power to the vast majority of customers affected by Hurricane Ian, but there are still 7,761 households without power in areas of eastern Hillsborough County and Polk County. The utility company...
tourcounsel.com
This is the Magnificent Bradenton Beach in Florida
Bradenton is located in Florida and is an area surrounded by miles of rivers and canals, both fresh and salt water. Along the blue-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico and into Tampa Bay, there are more than 15 kilometers of beaches, some of them sheltered with a good number of Australian pines.
Crews battle fire at large fish farm in Plant City
Crews responded to a fire at a large fish farm in Plant City Tuesday morning.
Verizon users in multiple counties may experience issues when dialing 911
Verizon Wireless users in Hernando, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties could experience issues when trying to dial 911 due to a nationwide outage.
Florida woman describes evacuating twice to escape Hurricane Ian's Florida landfall
More than 2 million people in the Sunshine State were under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders early last week days before Ian's arrival to the Gulf Coast.
Humane Society of Tampa Bay in 'crisis,' completely full
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said it's so full it's in a "crisis," and to help clear the shelter, adoption fees are waived for some dogs through Friday.
Wauchula couple's home ruined in Hurricane Ian flooding
WAUCHULA, Fla. — Five days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, flooding and power outages continue to plague Hardee County. One couple who lived in Wauchula lost everything when the storm brought flooding as they'd never seen before. "I feel devastated," Tammy Daw said. "We left with ourselves, some...
Tampa AC company owner arrested after stealing thousands from business, deputies say
A Tampa AC company owner was arrested after deputies said he stole thousands of dollars from a business.
sarasotamagazine.com
Photos: A Look at South Sarasota County After Ian
Last Friday, after Hurricane Ian passed through Florida, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake, our deputy art directer Hannah Phillips ventured out to take photos of the damage. While Sarasota was spared a direct hit, the damage in the south of the county, in particular, is...
Florida firefighter rescues little girl who was trapped in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
A Florida firefighter is being hailed a hero after a photo captured him rescuing a young girl who was trapped in floodwaters from Hurricane Ian, First Coast News reported.
tampabeacon.com
Where to donate or volunteer to help Hurricane Ian victims
If you have been spared the wrath of Hurricane Ian, there are lots of opportunities to give your time or make donations to help others. Ian Response Fund: A coalition of grassroots organizations has launched the IanResponse.org fund to address urgent needs of impacted communities and provide aid throughout the state to quickly address shortfalls. This fund is anchored by a coalition of on-the-ground organizations who came together in the wake of Hurricane Irma, including Florida Rising, Dream Defenders, Florida Immigrant Coalition, FL Jobs With Justice, and Faith in Florida. IanResponse.org.
Did Lee County wait too long to order evacuations?
Katie LaGrone digs deeper into Lee County’s evacuation plans and finds discrepancies in what county officials did and what’s spelled out in their county emergency evacuation policies.
St.Pete-based nonprofit Sol Relief has coordinated 24+ relief flights so far
As the weight of Hurricane Ian's devastation continues to sink in, many people from the Tampa Bay area are doing what they can to lift up neighbors further south by giving time, energy and supplies.
Tampa woman is mystery recruiter tied to DeSantis’ migrant flights: reports
Sheriff’s office spokesman Johnny Garcia said in a statement Monday the office had not confirmed or identified any persons of interest in the ongoing investigation. Asked about Huerta, Garcia had told the Express-News, “We are not publicly identifying anybody.”
