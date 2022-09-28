Government ‘shutdown’? Most of the government would keep functioning and furloughed workers are paid back

Read full article on original website
Missed opportunity? House GOP says McConnell lost leverage over Biden by backing government funding bill
House Republicans are accusing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of giving up leverage to dictate policy terms to President Biden by supporting the government funding bill.
GOP lawmakers demand answers from John Kerry over ‘effectively outsourcing’ US policy-making
Rep. Michael McCaul led his fellow GOP foreign affairs committee members in a letter to Climate Envoy John Kerry over green groups playing a key role in crafting US foreign policy.
Democrat attacks Pelosi for ‘failure of House leadership’ after STOCK Act fizzles, calls for ‘new leaders’
Many Democrats are frustrated that the House could not act to further restrict the ability of lawmakers to made equity trades while serving the public.
President Biden’s student loan forgiveness is unconstitutional. Where is the outrage?
“People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress.”. I fully agree with that statement, but it’s not mine. It’s...
Bill Clinton says ‘there is a limit’ to how many migrants US can take without causing ‘disruption’
As the U.S. faces a border crisis, former President Clinton says "there is a limit" to how many migrants any society can accept without there being disruption
After Hurricane Ian, MSNBC analyst predicts Ron DeSantis is ‘about to become a big government Republican’
MSNBC political analyst David Jolly claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., will hypocritically turn into a “big government Republican" following Hurricane Ian.
As DeSantis deals with Hurricane Ian, Dems push Buttigieg to investigate governor over migrant ‘stunt'
Politico reported on Massachusetts Democrats urging Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to investigate Florida Gov. DeSantis' migrant "stunt."
USA Today op-ed says Biden's 'Where’s Jackie?' gaffe 'demonstrated generosity and professionalism'
USA Today’s Jill Lawrence claimed that President Biden forgetting about Rep. Jackie Walorski’s, R-Ind., death during a White House conference was an example of empathy.
DeSantis's response to Hurricane Ian shows a 'stark contrast' with Biden: Jim Jordan
Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway and Rep. Jim Jordan weighed in on the responses to Hurricane Ian as it devastates Florida on "The Ingraham Angle."
Karl Rove: DeSantis won't 'rise to the bait' of Democrats by politicizing Hurricane Ian
Karl Rove praised how Gov. Ron DeSantis has handled preventing Hurricane Ian from becoming political amid criticism from Democrats on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
President Biden shocks Twitter with cringeworthy gaffe about deceased congresswoman
President Biden raised eyebrows on Wednesday when he searched the crowd for a deceased congresswoman during a speech at a White House summit on hunger and nutrition.
Biden suggests Americans aren't proud of their country at fundraiser while Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
President Biden suggested that Americans aren't proud of their country during a divisive speech at a political fundraiser for Democrats in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday evening, while Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida with strong winds and a massive storm surge. The speech occurred at a private residence in Washington at a...
EPA ignored Trump’s personnel order so federal workers wouldn’t be ‘upset,' says watchdog
A government watchdog says the Environmental Protection Agency purposefully ignored an executive order from former President Donald Trump to restructure the federal workforce because EPA employees would have been "upset." Just before Trump left office, he signed an executive order creating a new classification of federal employee known as Schedule...
AOC, looking to match GOP’s ‘uncomfortable’ abortion conversation, talks about her IUD during House hearing
Claiming she wanted to make things 'uncomfortable' like Republicans do, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talked about her preferred birth control method during a House hearing.
Washington Post analysis says Stacey Abrams 'played up' stolen election claims until it was 'untenable'
A Washington Post analysis said that Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams "played up" stolen election claims until it was "untenable" for people who advocate for "American democratic norms and values." The Washington Post's Glenn Kessler, editor and writer for The Fact Checker feature of the paper, wrote in a...
House passes funding bill as Republicans decry Senate colleagues' failure to extract concessions
House Democrats passed a government funding bill despite opposition from Republicans who wanted more concessions before agreeing to avert a government shutdown.
12 Public Service Jobs That Qualify for Student Loan Forgiveness
With last week's news regarding updated measures for federal student loan relief, the topic has been front of mind for many of the 43 million Americans who carry this type of debt. President Biden's...
FBI allegedly engaging in 'purge' of conservative employees, retaliating against whistleblowers: Jim Jordan
The FBI is allegedly engaging in a “purge” of conservative employees and retaliating against whistleblowers who have made protected disclosures to Congress, Fox News Digital has learned.
Newsom signs legislation making California a sanctuary state for transgender procedures
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation that aims to make California a sanctuary state for transgender proceduers.
New York Democrat running for Congress attacked Nancy Pelosi as ‘authoritarian’
The New York Democrat candidate running against House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as "an authoritarian." During a Tuesday radio interview on the Jeff Graham Show, Democrat candidate Matt Castelli said he does not throw around the word "traitor" lightly and defended his use of the term to describe his opponent citing "her actions" regarding the January 6th riots.
