If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Titans on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) will meet for the first time this season in Week 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium. With both teams coming off of their first wins of the season, this should make for an interesting matchup. Neither team has played up to expectation, but getting that first win out of the way was huge.
atozsports.com
Colts injury report gives Titans fans plenty to monitor
While the Tennessee Titans (1-2) have been decimated by injuries at key positions, the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) are dealing with health problems of their own. The two AFC South rivals will meet on Sunday in Indianapolis for a critical divisional clash. However, there is a possibility that the Colts will enter Week 4’s contest shorthanded.
A.J. Brown on playing for Titans' Mike Vrabel: 'No fun over there'
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown recently dished on what it was like to play for head coach Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans, and even compared his experience in Nashville to his new home in Philly. Brown was a second-round pick of the Titans in 2019 and spent three...
Miami Schools Superintendent on last night’s tragic shooting at the Tulsa McLain Titans vs. Miami Wardogs football game
MIAMI, Okla. — Superintendent Nick Highsmith of the Miami, Oklahom school district addresses last night’s tragic shooting at the Tulsa McClain Titans vs. Miami Wardogs football game. | BREAKING NEWS RELATED >> Miami Wardogs win football game, teams shaking hands as shots ring out; Shooting at McLain High School, Tulsa Police say one dead “First, I would like to express my...
Titans vs. Colts predictions: Staff picks for Week 4
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts will meet for the first time in 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 4. These two teams will have their final meeting in Week 7 in Nashville. Pegged as the two best teams in the AFC South going into the season, the Titans...
Tennessee Titans OC Todd Downing hears the criticism. Here's what he had to say about it.
Todd Downing has been a target of criticism throughout the Titans' 1-2 start this month. Tennessee has scored 51 points in three games, 26th in the league through three weeks. That number includes seven points total in three second halves. Downing says he cannot pay attention to the criticism, though...
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts final injury report for Week 4
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have revealed their final injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced three players have been ruled out ahead of Sunday, including safety Amani Hooker, defensive back Ugo Amadi, and linebacker Zach Cunningham.
ESPN
As Henry and Taylor are set to face off, Titans and Colts look to get star RBs on track
It’s been three years since a running back not named Jonathan Taylor or Derrick Henry won the NFL’s rushing title. Through three games, neither is the NFL’s leading rusher. But the two top-flight backs will be front and center Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium (1 p.m. ET,...
Moneybagg Yo Becomes The First Artist To Walk Out NFL Team At The Titans VS Raiders Game
The 31 year-old Memphis rapper became the first ever artist to walk out an NFL team this past weekend!
