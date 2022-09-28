ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

How to prepare your pool for a hurricane: Homeowners guide ahead of Hurricane Ian

By Anna Kaufman, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
Ways to prepare your patio and pool ahead of a hurricane or big storm Getty Images / victoras88

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday, bringing heavy rains, high winds and a potentially life-threatening storm surge along the coast. Millions of Florida residents were under evacuation orders as its path poses risks for homeowners throughout the state.

Among storm preparations, homeowners bracing for flooding may need to prepare their pool for the hurricane. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to make sure your pool is hurricane ready before evacuating.

Preparing your pool for a hurricane

Pool supply company Leslie's reports that the best way to prepare is to follow these steps.

  1. Keep the pool full.
  2. Turn off the power.
  3. Disconnect electric pool equipment (pump, time clock, light transformers, pool heaters), wrap in waterproof plastic, and place in a space expected to remain dry.
  4. Remove all pool toys and patio furniture from the space.
  5. Add extra chlorine to the pool.
  6. Don't cover the pool. Debris from the storm can damage the pool cover.
  7. If there is a fence or enclosure surrounding the pool, create an opening for high winds to blow through.

Should I lower pool water before a hurricane?

No. The water in the pool can actually help weigh it down during a hurricane, preventing it from dislocating itself from the ground as a result of high pressure caused by increased ground water from heavy rains.

Should I cover my pool before a storm?

No. The pool cover can be damaged by debris brought on by the high winds and the cleanup post-hurricane will be easier if the cover is removed prior.

Should I turn off my pool pump during hurricane?

Yes. If your neighborhood is at risk of flooding, the pump should be disconnected and placed in the location most likely to remain dry to prevent damages.

Should I shock my pool before a hurricane?

Yes. Adding a chlorine shock treatment prior to the hurricane can help protect from potential contamination caused by increased ground water and debris.

