Great Falls, MT

Fugitive shot by officer in Great Falls

By MTN News
 6 days ago
Great Falls Police Chief Jeff Newton said during a news conference that a fleeing fugitive died after being shot by a law enforcement officer on Wednesday morning (September 28, 2022).

Police and members of the Montana Department of Adult Probation & Parole and the U.S. Marshal Service were working together as part of the Violent Offender Task Force to find the person, who had a no-bond warrant for their arrest.

The investigation led to a house in the 200 block of 16th Ave. South. Just after 9 a.m., officers made contact with the suspect, who ran away and reportedly had a weapon.

Chief Newton said, "Once initial contact was made, the wanted person fled the residence on foot carrying a weapon. A foot pursuit ensued, ending in an officer-involved shooting. Officers on scene provided immediate life-saving measures and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene as well. At this point, the wanted person has succumbed to wounds from the officer-involved shooting."

The name of the suspect has not yet been released. No one else was injured during the incident.

The Division of Criminal Investigation of the Montana Department of Justice will be investigating the incident, which is standard procedures in all such cases.

We will update you as we get more information.

This marks the eighth "officer-involved shooting" in Cascade County since 2013 - click here for more information .

(1st REPORT, 9:37 a.m.) The Great Falls Police Department says that officers are "working an incident" in the vicinity of 18th Avenue South and 2nd Street South.

The GFPD said at 9:15 a.m. that people will see a large police presence, along with other emergency responders. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. No other details have been released at this point.

