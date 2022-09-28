ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan man charged after breaking into Chicago police building Monday, police say

By Adriana Pérez, Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
Crime scene tape breaks as Chicago police close the street at the scene of a shooting at the Chicago Police Department's Homan Square evidence facility on Sept. 26, 2022. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

A Waukegan man has been charged after breaking into a Chicago police facility through a fire escape during a SWAT training Monday, which resulted in shots being fired and at least two injuries.

Donald Patrick, 47, was charged Tuesday with five felony counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer and three felony counts of burglary, according to police. He was arrested Monday after the shooting.

Patrick had climbed five flights up a fire escape of the Chicago Police Department’s Homan Square facility at midday Monday and found himself in the middle of SWAT training for officers, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference Monday afternoon.

The exterior door to the training was propped open because there are no windows or ventilation on that floor, which is how the man made it from the stairwell onto the floor.

At least one officer shot and injured the man after he picked up at least two guns that were lying on a table as part of the training and pointed them at officers, Brown said. An officer was also injured with a sprained ankle during the encounter.

Patrick was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he is now recovering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Brown.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is conducting an investigation into the matter, Brown said.

adperez@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 3

