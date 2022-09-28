Read full article on original website
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Fall Festivals San Antonio 2022: Fall Activities, Festival Events and Things to Do Near You
During Fall, San Antonio seems to become even cozier. It’s hard to tell if it’s because of all the warm tacos available or all the fun from the Fall Festivals in San Antonio. Either way, the fun of Fall in San Antonio is something you don’t want to miss out on! Find the best Fall things to do in San Antonio or the Fall festivals in San Antonio near you.
KSAT 12
San Antonio teen debuts massive mum ahead of homecoming game
SAN ANTONIO – Everything is bigger in Texas — including the mums. In true Texas homecoming tradition, homecoming mums are now being sported by high school students throughout the state. Hannah Theiss, a senior at Veterans Memorial High School, might take the trophy for biggest mum of the...
seguintoday.com
Thousands expected in town for Seguin Marching Festival
(Seguin) – The Seguin Matador Band is preparing to host its largest marching festival. The high school band this Saturday will be welcoming 16 bands from across the state for its fifth annual marching contest at Matador Stadium. Band Director Marc Telles says the bands represent a good portion...
San Antonio meteorologist covers Hurricane Ian while vacationing in Florida
He and his family are safe in Orlando.
Karolina’s Antiques holds grand opening for second San Antonio location
This grand opening is more like a party.
KSAT 12
Free tamale festival to take place in San Antonio in December
SAN ANTONIO – ‘Tis the season for tamales, fa la la la la la la la la — OK it’s not quite time yet, but you can still save the date for the San Antonio Tamale Festival. The annual San Antonio Tamales Festival is returning on...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market
A former Alamo Heights mayor and his wife have put their Mid-Atlantic Colonial-meets-German-style home back on the market, again under the guidance of local luxury brokerage Phyllis Browning Co. Louis and Susanne Cooper found a buyer last year for their 1927 home in the exclusive north-of-downtown enclave, but the deal...
San Antonio architects design new HQ for YouTube group Dude Perfect
The massive YouTube hasn't said where the new HQ will be located.
Texas hotel among the top 10 best in the entire country: Report
When it comes to traveling around the United States there are destination spots all over the continental U.S. as well as Hawaii and Alaska. But what hotels will offer themselves as a destination themselves?
This Is The Best Coffee Shop In San Antonio
This is the best spot in the city to grab a cup of coffee.
9 San Antonio neighborhoods with top-rated elementary, middle schools
These Alamo City neighborhoods make the grade.
H-E-B customers can try 'Fast Scan' pilot program at a San Antonio-area store
It's a new limited, futuristic program.
The Cottage Irish Pub welcomes packed house on San Antonio's Broadway
Get an authentic feeling of an Irish country cottage.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
KSAT 12
Haunted houses you can visit around San Antonio to celebrate spooky season
SAN ANTONIO – The return of haunted houses is another sign it’s almost time for Halloween. San Antonio is home to several spooky season options for scare seekers. Here’s a list of what’s open for frightful fun:. 13th Floor in San Antonio - This popular haunted...
abc7amarillo.com
Texas neighbors concerned about tent city growing in their backyards
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) — Everything from gas cans to shopping carts to needles, one man has seen it all near his east side Texas home. What he calls a tent city has become a biohazard. "You've got a can of gasoline and now they're here with a barbecue pit,"...
Yes, you are seeing more mosquitoes around San Antonio - and some are unusually big
SAN ANTONIO — As San Antonio emerges from historic drought conditions, mosquitoes are again hatching in yards, parks, and pools. During the dry summer months, the pests couldn't easily find water to lay eggs in. San Antonio residents didn't see many of the biting insects during June, when the bugs are normally most active.
Candy-looking creature spotted along San Antonio River Walk
It can be mistaken for pink bubble gum.
San Antonio man posts Craigslist ad to be 'Annoying Man' at gigs
Would you pay a man $50/hour to annoy your in-laws?
