All major South Florida airports remain open, but airlines and trains curtailing some services

Several aircraft can be seen flipped upside down on Wednesday after an overnight tornado touched down in Pembroke Pines at North Perry Airport. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Southwest Airlines, a major air carrier serving all three South Florida airports, suspended its flights to the entire tri-county region Wednesday after curtailing service to other Florida airports in the path of Hurricane Ian.

The suspensions came even though Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Miami International Airport and Palm Beach International Airport remained open to commercial flying.

“Operations are suspended through at least Wednesday, Sept., 28, 2022,” according to a note referencing the three airports on the airline’s website.

The note said suspensions also apply through Thursday for service to Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers and Orlando, whose airports have closed. International flights to Havana, Cuba, are also suspended with no time listed for resumption.

“We are continuing to coordinate with our local teams and authorities to support the safety of our employees and customers,” the note said. “We’ll resume operations once it’s safe to do so.”

A spokesman said the South Florida suspension went into effect Wednesday morning. Bahamasair also suspended its flights at Fort Lauderdale.

As of midday Wednesday, the Fort Lauderdale airport remained “opened and operational,” Broward County Mayor Michael Udine said at a news briefing. “There are reports of some cancellations and delays, so please call your airline if you’re planning to travel.”

A spokeswoman for the Broward County Aviation Department reaffirmed afternoon that the airport remains open to flights.

Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines were all still active at the region’s airports.

“Delta has suspended operations at airports in Ian’s path, including Key West, Fort Myers, Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, until conditions allow service to resume,” according to an airline statement..

“With the safety of the airline’s people and customers a top priority, Delta is moving aircraft and crews out of Hurricane Ian’s path and offering a waiver for impacted customers,” the statement said, adding that the Atlanta-based carrier “expects to continue operations at other Florida airports.”

There were, however, significant numbers of weather-driven delays and cancellations at Fort Lauderdale, according to data supplied by the airport.

Total cancellations expected for scheduled arriving and departing flights were 181 as of 3:30 p.m. Expected delays were to total 78. That’s out of 238 scheduled arrivals 242 scheduled departures for Wednesday.

Any air travel to and from Southwest and Central Florida during Hurricane Ian’s approach became out of the question as multiple airports in the storm’s path ceased operating Tuesday and Wednesday.

Orlando International Airport closed to commercial traffic at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Melbourne Orlando International Airport scheduled a 2 p.m. closing.

On Tuesday, Tampa International Airport halted flight operations around the close of business. St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport closed Tuesday afternoon after Pinellas County imposed mandatory evacuation orders. Sarasota Bradenton International Airport shut later that evening, and Southwest Florida International Airport, which serves Fort Myers, also closed Tuesday night,

Most trains keep running

South Florida’s commuter rail services and transit systems continued operating on Wednesday, although the Brightline high-speed train line cut several trains from its schedule and dropped its onboard food and beverage service for the day.

Brightline, which serves the downtowns of Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Miami, operated a slightly reduced schedule Wednesday with attendants on board only for safety reasons. The company also suspended construction on its Orlando extension from West Palm Beach until Hurricane Ian moves past the area.

Tri-Rail, which serves 18 stops from Mangonia Park to Miami International Airport, is maintaining a full schedule. But its website is urging passengers to check with public transit operators in each county to ensure their buses are still running.

Buses operated by Broward County Transit are still serving passengers, Udine said. All community shuttles are also operating except for five local bus services in Dania Beach, Deerfield Beach, North Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines and Hillsboro Beach.

Brightline suspended its car services between its stations and local business and neighborhood destinations.

Amtrak, the passenger national train network, canceled its Auto Train service between Virginia and Central Florida in both directions Tuesday and Wednesday. Its Silver Star route, which runs from New York to Tampa to Miami, was canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday southbound and Wednesday and Thursday northbound.

All Palm Tran bus services in Palm Beach County will be suspended on Thursday.

Heavy damage at North Perry Airport

Udine said that a tornado that struck North Perry Airport late Tuesday in Pembroke Pines damaged 30 private aircraft.

He said assessment teams are inspecting the airport, which remains closed.

Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, which hosts corporate jets and smaller planes, is still operating, the city said in an update.