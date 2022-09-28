ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, FL

Jefferson County will have school this week

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
After previously announcing closures, Jefferson County Schools K-12 has announced that schools will NOT be closing this week.

A list of school closures across the Big Bend and South Georgia can be found here.

ecbpublishing.com

Chamber of Commerce annual dinner celebrates “Monticello Momentum”

The Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce is a thriving organization that has had steady and significant growth over the past several years. Since 2019, the membership has grown from 180 to 299, with 33 new members joining in the past year alone. In recognition of such an active organization, “Monticello Momentum” became a theme for the annual dinner.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Is Tallahassee a safe place to live?

In the last few years, there has been a decrease in the total crime rate in Tallahassee, but this year there has been an increase in shootings alone, forcing students and residents to wonder, is it still safe?. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, there were 89 shootings with 63 injuries...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee advises travel plans to be delayed

Former WCTV Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is one of millions leaving home for safer ground ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood-prone and low-lying areas of Taylor County. Speaking with family that evacuated Tampa. Updated: 16 hours ago. Speaking...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Thomasville plans to improve its wastewater facility

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Thomasville plans to improve its wastewater treatment facility in the near future. The project is projected to start early in 2023 and will cost around $8.5 million. The city’s public information officer, Christy Owens, tells WALB these upgrades are much needed. “The...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee utility crews assisting in Ian recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three line crews from Tallahassee Electric and Gas Utility headed down to the Orlando/Kissimmee area Thursday afternoon to assist in power restoration efforts following Hurricane Ian. Some 21 linemen and fleet support system crew are headed down to the area to help with rebuilding broken poles,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

J.L. Newbern interim principal announced

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education has named Ms. Valica Sampson as the interim principal of J.L. Newbern Middle School. Ms. Valica Sampson was named the interim principal of J.L. Newbern Middle School on Tuesday, September 27, by the Valdosta Board of Education. Ms. Sampson has been in...
VALDOSTA, GA
