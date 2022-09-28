Read full article on original website
Palm Beach County Schools Reopen Friday
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All Palm Beach County public schools will reopen Friday. The District made the announcement just before 1 p.m. Private schools are also expected to open. All public and private schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday for Hurricane Ian. While weather […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
All Palm Beach County Operations Return To Normal On Friday
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County officials issued this statement Thursday afternoon: Palm Beach County is no longer under any watches or warnings related to Hurricane Ian. The Emergency Operations Center has returned to a level 3 monitoring, and continues to coordinate […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Tropical Storm Warning Canceled For Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Tropical Storm Warning for Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach, was discontinued at 8 a.m. Ian is now a Tropical Storm. Here is the 8 a.m. Bulletin: BULLETIN Tropical Storm Ian Intermediate Advisory […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
HURRICANE IAN STARTS TO WEAKEN, BUT IT’S NOT OVER YET IN PALM BEACH COUNTY
AT 8 P.M. Wednesday, Power Outages Continue To Mount… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Power outages continue to mount as Hurricane Ian moves across the state. While not in the direct impact zone, a tropical storm warning remains in effect for Palm Beach County, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA
TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
HURRICANE IAN PALM BEACH COUNTY: ALL COUNTY OPERATIONS CLOSED WEDNESDAY
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All Palm Beach County Operations will be closed on Wednesday for Hurricane Ian. There will be NO trash collection, no schools, all courts are closed, all county offices are closed, all PalmTran Operations will be ceased until the storm […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FPL: Power Outages In Palm Beach County
HURRICANE IAN LEADING TO POWER OUTAGES ACROSS PALM BEACH COUNTY. NO ESTIMATE FOR RESTORATION AS OF 5:30 a.m. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (5:30 a.m.)– There are power outages across Palm Beach County, but as of 5:30 a.m., the numbers aren’t nearly as bad as […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
POWER OUTAGES CONTINUE: Thousands Without Power In Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — FPL is dealing with widespread power outages as Hurricane Ian approaches near mid-day Tuesday. At least 6,540 customers are without power in Palm Beach County as of 10 a.m. 10,010 customers are without power in Broward County. And in […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Fort Myers Man Killed Walking On I-75 In Broward County
Body “Tumbled And Rolled” After Being Hit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 26-year-old Fort Myers man was killed early this morning after he was struck by a pickup truck while walking on I-75. There is no pedestrian walkway on the Interstate. According to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
ALL DRAWBRIDGES LOCKED DOWN IN PALM BEACH COUNTY
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation just ordered the lockdown of ALL DRAWBRIDGES in Palm Beach County, Martin County, and St. Lucie County. “The bridges will be closed to marine navigation once lockdowns are complete and will remain closed for […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TORNADO KINGS POINT: Images From Restricted Area
Part Of Delray Beach Senior Living Community Destroyed By Hurricane Ian. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BocaNewsNow.com has obtained images of the destruction in the Flanders building at Kings Point after an apparent tornado ripped through Tuesday night. At least 30 people were rushed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Tropical Storm Warning Remains In Effect Until Early Afternoon In Palm Beach County
Schools Closed. Government Offices Closed. Beaches Closed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8 a.m. — The National Hurricane Center just discontinued the Tropical Storm Warning for Palm Beach County. Read the latest here. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Storm Ian may have moved well to our northeast, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TROPICAL STORM WATCH: SCHOOLS REMAIN OPEN IN PALM BEACH COUNTY
Public, Private Schools Remain Open As Of 5:30 A.M. Tuesday. Wednesday: Wind May Be Too Strong For Safe School Bus Operation… Developing… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Public and private schools in Palm Beach County remain OPEN Tuesday, despite a tropical storm watch being […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County just declared a state of emergency as of 5:10 p.m. Monday. Here is the text: Palm Beach County Emergency Management officials continue to actively monitor Hurricane Ian and its progress towards our area. Palm Beach County advises […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Florida Airports Close Due To Ian, FLL, PBI Warn Of Delays
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — So far it’s just delays at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International and Palm Beach International Airports, but those delays will likely become cancellations over the next two days. Both airports — and all airlines — are encouraging travelers to check […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
IAN NOW MAJOR CATEGORY FOUR HURRICANE, TORNADO WARNINGS CONTINUE
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tornado warnings continue across Palm Beach County early Wednesday morning as Hurricane Ian — now a major category four storm — starts its trek alongside Florida’s west coast. Even with a direct hit on Palm Beach County, its a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
17-Year-Old Enters Water In Highland Beach During Ian, Needs Rescue
Teen Enters Water Behind Ocean Cove Of Highland… Isn’t Seen…Until He Is… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com HIGHLAND BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An apparently intelligence-impaired 17-year-old male required a rescue response Wednesday afternoon when he decided to go swimming behind 4012 South Ocean Boulevard in Highland Beach. Fire Rescue […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TRAVEL: FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS MOUNT AS HURRICANE IAN APPROACHES
DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS AT FLL, PBI, MIA. FLORIDA WEST COAST AIRPORTS ARE SHUT. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All South Florida airports are reporting significant delays and cancellations as Hurricane Ian approaches. Miami International, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, and Palm Beach International remain open, but airlines […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
HURRICANE IAN: SHIFTING EAST, BOCA RATON TROPICAL STORM WARNING
2 PM UPDATE: STRONG STORM INTENSIFYING… 11:10 AM — TROPICAL STORM WARNING ISSUED FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY. AT 11AM: RAPIDLY INTENSIFYING… SCHOOLS CLOSED WEDNESDAY… DRAMATIC WIND, RAIN HEADING TO PALM BEACH COUNTY… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — UPDATE 2 p.m. — Storm, already strong, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Loggers’ Run HOA Forecloses On Another Home Over $700
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BocaNewsNow.com reported last week on the foreclosure proceedings initiated by the Loggers’ Run Homeowners Association over roughly $708 in unpaid maintenance fees. While HOA’s have the absolute authority to foreclose over even one dollar in unpaid fees or dues, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
