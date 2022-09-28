ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner identifies wreck fatality

By Orion Griffin for The Newberry Observer
 3 days ago
NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity, as the individual killed in a head on vehicle collision on Wednesday, September 21.

According to Mater Trooper Brandon Bolt, of the S.C. Highway patrol, the collision occurred around 4:40 a.m. on S.C. Highway 121, two miles north of Newberry.

Mobley was the driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry, traveling southbound on Highway 121 when they crossed the center of the roadway, colliding head on with a northbound 1996 Freightliner and ejecting the deceased. The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered no injuries.

S.C. Highway Patrol and the Newberry County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the collision.

Orion Griffin is an intern with The Newberry Observer, he is a student at Presbyterian College.

Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

