ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Late spring rains delay Oregon pumpkin harvests

By John Ross Ferrara/KOIN 6 News
Sherwood Gazette
Sherwood Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lZJAb_0iDhzTxH00 Local farmers hope their pumpkins, many of which were planted late this year, will ripen in time for Halloween.

While this year's late spring rains brought drought relief to much of Oregon, the added rainfall is affecting fall pumpkin harvests across the Willamette Valley and Central Washington.

Produce buyer Erik Levi with the Pacific Coast Fruit Company told KOIN 6 News that the late rains drastically delayed May pumpkin planting for farmers along Oregon and Washington's Interstate 5 corridor. With harvests several weeks behind schedule, local farmers are hoping that their fields of green pumpkins can ripen in time for Halloween.

"That rain pushed back a lot of the planting by a few weeks, and almost a month for some farmers," Levi said. "When that happens, the pumpkins are not going to be ready at the time they need them to be."

Growing time varies based on a pumpkin's size and type, but many jack-o'-lantern pumpkins need as many as four months to mature from the time they are planted. The Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation states that miniature, decorative pumpkins take about 95 days to mature, 5-to-10-pound pumpkins take 110 days, and 10-to-25-pound pumpkins are ready to harvest in about 120 days. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QPpdc_0iDhzTxH00

Local farmers who sell directly to customers shouldn't be affected by the late rains because they can individually harvest the pumpkins as they mature, Levi said. However, farmers who sell to grocery stores and other wholesale pumpkin buyers are struggling to provide larger shipments.

"Growers are struggling to get early pumpkins for direct wholesalers out," Levi said. "There will be pumpkins from the east side of the Cascades this year. The farms to the west of the Cascades are the ones who took the big hit."

Oregon's 400 pumpkin farms harvest roughly 2,600 acres of pumpkins each year. These farms brought $9.8 million in sales to the state in 2018. But with a majority of these farms operating in the Willamette Valley — Multnomah, Marion, Benton and Lane counties — it's unclear how the delayed harvest may impact the local agriculture industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iDhzTxH00

"Oregon is in the top 15 states in the country for pumpkin production," the Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation stated. "(Pumpkins) are not one of the top crops in the state, but they are still important."

While all experienced pumpkin farmers have dealt with late harvests and low yields, Levi said, this year's impacts were unprecedented. If local pumpkins don't ripen quick enough, some wholesale buyers could turn to states like California to meet demands.

"Every year is a little different," he said. "Every other year we might have some late rains, but the way this year's rains impacted the entire region versus some farmers here and there, it's a wide-ranging issue." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybzrn_0iDhzTxH00

Despite the delays, Levi said that pumpkin farmers are hoping to have a strong fall finale, with an abundance of pumpkins ripening just in time for Halloween. This may mean that individual pumpkin pickers might have the best selection during the last two weeks of October.

"By mid-October, there will be plenty of volume, so the hope is that there will still be demand to move all of those pumpkins at the end," he said. "We hope that it will work out in the last few weeks of the season. We could have a real hard push at the end and everything will be all right."

Editor's note: This story originally appeared on the website of KOIN 6 News , Pamplin Media Group's news partner.

Comments / 0

Related
KGW

A Living Masterpiece: Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Join me for a visit to see blooms galore across a Tillamook County farmland that offers flowers, a paradise for cross-country runners and one of the largest corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the state. Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch is a living masterpiece and its owner, Pat Zweifel, is the gifted artist who created it.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
pdxmonthly.com

What to Do in Oregon in October

Hop and harvest festivals in Hood River, Air Supply concerts in Lincoln City, the Great Columbia Crossing running race in Astoria, and more. While October is a perfectly good time to hole up in the kitchen making kimchi stew and apple pie, or sticking to happenings in town and nearby days trips to a local pumpkin patch, there's also plenty going on elsewhere in Oregon, indoors and out, to pull you out of Portland proper.
HOOD RIVER, OR
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Oregon

There is no doubt that Oregon is a truly wonderful state, especially for those who love to spend their time in nature, since there are so many outdoor activities to choose from. If you have never been to this beautiful state, here are three amazing places to visit in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
INDEPENDENCE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
State
California State
Local
Oregon Business
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Washington Industry
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Industry
kezi.com

Rain over Northwestern Oregon

A Quick Burst of Wet Weather and High Winds to Come!. Good morning. A low pressure shortwave is tracking Eastward and pushing a cold front over th…
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Oregon’s First LGBTQ+ Recovery Community Organization Launches In Portland

For people in recovery from substance use disorder, making new friends and discovering fulfilling drug-free activities can be challenging as well as critical to their long-term success. For those from disenfranchised populations, connecting with people who share similar life experiences and culture can be even harder. Now, with Thursday morning’s...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: More than a ‘timber baron’

On Sunday the Oregonian wrote a piece on Betsy Johnson and briefly mentioned her father, Sam Johnson. (“Betsy Johnson: Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate would bring longtime skepticism about government to the job,” Sept. 25) Your paper suggests he was merely a “timber baron.”. Yes, he had timber...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oregon#Pumpkin#Harvests#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Koin 6 News#The Oregon Agriculture
yamhilladvocate.com

Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats

In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
OREGON STATE
pnwag.net

Horseshoe Pack Blamed For Weekend Depredation

Northeast Oregon has been very active with wolf depredations and possible depredations throughout the month. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife crews were call to the Meacham area of Umatilla County Friday, after a livestock producer found the carcass of a 600 pound, eight-month-old calf in a 4,000-acre private land pasture. Investigators said the carcass was partially consumed. It was estimated that the calf died less than 24 hours prior to the investigation.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Event Opens Up Wowing Mysteries of Sand on Oregon Coast

(Oregon Coast) – There is nothing more fundamental to the Oregon coast than sand. Humans love the feel of the stuff between their toes, and they may even be worrying about sand if they see it eroding away in one area or another. Yet we as a culture, as a species, don't often think about the substance itself. Sand, it turns out, takes an epic journey to reach these shores of Oregon and Washington. Even more striking: grains of sand are not all alike and indeed are vastly different between areas and different beach environments. (Above: Gleneden Beach. Wonder why the grains of sand here are so different? Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
OREGON STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Oregon DuneFest

Dangle the opportunity to put the hammer down on more than a dozen square-miles of the largest coastal dune complexes in the world, add in partying with family and friends at sand camps, spice it up a bit with a variety of motorsports competition and nightly concerts, and it's easy to see why the five-day DuneFest has drawn thousands of avid sand-lovers and their families every year for the past 20 years to this portion of Oregon's southern coast.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Central Oregon dog trainer has 4.7 million fans on TikTok

He’s a dog trainer based in Culver that breeds and trains elite protection dogs and now he’s amassed an online following in the millions thanks to his TikTok videos. His name is Matt Folsom, and breeding and training Malinois protection dogs is his passion. And when you watch Matt and his dogs work, it’s pretty clear this is a little different level than training old fido how to fetch or sit.
CULVER, OR
KVAL

Oregon sends team to support Hurricane Ian response

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is sending help to Florida to assist with the response to Hurricane Ian. As of Wednesday, September 28th, 13 team members from the OSFM's three incident management teams are leaving Oregon to work in Florida for up to 14 days.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Access to health care threatened as Oregon hospitals lose money

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. -- Oregon’s health care system is nearing its breaking point as hospitals report record financial losses due to a variety of issues, the Oregon Association of Hospital and Health Systems said. According to the OAHHS, almost two thirds of Oregon’s hospitals lost money and margins plummeted...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood, OR
99
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sherwood Gazette is published every month and comes out the first week of each month. The Gazette website is updated frequently and breaking news bulletins are posted when warranted. Also, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

 http://www.sherwoodgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy