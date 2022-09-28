ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Slate

My Fiancé Says I'm "Limiting His Potential" By Asking Him to Contribute to Our Expenses

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My fiancé and I are planning on getting married next spring and have been having a lot more in-depth talks about our finances. Both of us were not good with our finances when we were younger. We both got into credit card debt and had them go to collections where we didn’t pay the full amount. That was almost 10 years ago though and we are much more financially stable. The problem is, we both seem to have learned very different lessons from the credit card fiasco.
CNET

Money Market Accounts, Savings Accounts and CDs: Which One is The Best?

Savings, money market and certificates of deposit (CD) accounts have a few things in common -- they're relatively safe places to save your money and earn some interest. There are some key differences among them, however, including how much they cost, how they limit withdrawals and how much you can earn over time. Here's a breakdown of these different accounts, how they differ from one another and how to choose the right one for you.
The Associated Press

In your debt: 3 steps to lower the cost of your debt

Does the thought of dealing with your debt make you want to go back to bed? More than 1 in 5 Americans (22%) are likely to put off creating a debt payoff plan, according to a June 2022 survey from NerdWallet conducted online by The Harris Poll. That’s a lot of procrastination, and it’s no wonder why. Facing your debt isn’t exactly a fun way to spend an hour. Still, there are actions you can take that will make getting out of debt feel more attainable. And there are ways to lower interest payments, which will save you money as you work toward paying down your balance. “We see debt as, ‘Oh my god, I screwed up.’ That is baloney in all caps,” says Kate Mielitz, an Olympia, Washington-based accredited financial counselor with a doctorate in personal financial planning. “Americans struggle to pay back debt, struggle to save and struggle to do the things we know are the right thing. We just have to say, ‘OK, that was yesterday. What can I do to take one step today?’” 1. FORGIVE YOURSELF FIRST, THEN MAKE A PLAN
FOXBusiness

Dave Ramsey's best advice for fixing credit card debt: 'People are hurting'

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve voted to lift the benchmark federal funds rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month. The U.S. central bank is trying to get inflation under control with the most aggressive interest rate hikes in decades. Speaking to reporters about the rate hike, Fed...
UpNorthLive.com

Student loan relief will be tax-free in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michiganders will not have to pay state or federal taxes on federal loan forgiveness. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that student loan relief would not be treated as taxable income. Approximately 1.4 million Michiganders eligible for relief will not owe any state taxes for receiving benefits...
Motley Fool

Why It Pays to Use a Personal Loan to Pay Off Credit Card Debt

It's a matter of making your debt more affordable. Credit cards are notorious for charging a lot of interest. Personal loan interest rates can be far more affordable, especially if you have good credit. Many people wind up with credit card debt for one reason or another. For some, it's...
Fortune

A beginner's guide to credit cards

Everything you need to know about paying with plastic. Photoillustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. When it comes to shopping, one way many of us like to pay when we get to the register: credit cards. Unlike debit cards or cash, credit cards are valuable in letting you...
