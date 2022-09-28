ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

'Dear Evan Hansen' will leave you laughing, crying, and laughing again

By Max White
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I1XCn_0iDhzJNF00

After being delayed nearly 2 1/2 years, "Dear Evan Hansen" is finally playing at Detroit's Fisher Theatre as part of Broadway in Detroit, and the musical does not disappoint.

Written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the musical will have you on a roller coaster with your emotions, going from laughing to crying, smiling to serious and then back in an instant.

The musical follows the story of Evan Hansen, a high school senior battling social anxiety who is instructed by his therapist to write letters to himself. One letter he writes was never meant to be seen, which turns into a lie that was never meant to be told and then a life Evan never dreamed of.

Anthony Norman shines in his role as Evan Hansen on the touring production, starring alongside Nikhil Saboo who plays Connor Murphy, Alaina Anderson as Zoe Murphy, Coleen Sexton as Hedi Hansen and Micaela Lamas as Alana Beck.

Other stars of the show include Pablo David Laucerica as Jared Kleinmann, Daniel Robert Sullivan as Larry Murphy and Lili Thomas as Cynthia Murphy.

The camaraderie between Normal and Laurcerica as cousins will have you laughing, and the musical numbers like "You Will Be Found," which ends the first act, will have you crying while giving a standing ovation.

"Sincerely Me" tells the story of fake emails written by Evan and Jared and will have you moving in your seat to the beat. The fun Norman, Saboo and Laurcerica have while singing the song is evident on the stage.

Over the course of the 2 1/2 hours – with an intermission – you see the characters grow as people as time moves forward, and you'll remain connected with the show and realize why it won six Tony Awards and a Grammy.

Tickets are on sale now for the performance at BroadwayinDetroit.com . The show is recommended for people ages 12 and up. The production does contain some adult themes including discussions of suicide, and children under 5 are not permitted in the theatre.

It runs at the Fisher Theatre through Oct. 9, with showings:

  • Tuesday through Saturday evening performances at 8:00 p.m.
  • Saturday & Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.
  • Sunday evening performances at 7:30 p.m.
  • Special Open Caption performance on Sunday, October 2 at 7:30 p.m

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

VaShawn Mitchell talks about his upcoming performance in Detroit

When thinking about Detroit music, the first thing that comes to mind is Motown. People don’t realize the well-deserved recognition Detroit receives for rock, jazz, and gospel. Seven-time Stellar Award winner and two-time Grammy Award nominee VaShawn Mitchell joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss his...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
wcsx.com

Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73

WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
ARCADIA TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Paintball with zombies, classic cars & a haunted theatre

Fall is in full effect, and that means the Halloween haunts are getting started. There’s also fall fun that’s not spooky. Going on now is Blakes Big Apple Halloween/Haunted weekends. There’s a 3 story haunted barn, a 3D maze, and haunted hayride. For the brave at heart, the farm has Paintball Zombie attraction! Custom hayrides will be equipped with paintball guns to hunt zombies across 10 acres. The attraction’s happening every Friday and Saturday in October.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Paul
Person
Connor Murphy
ClickOnDetroit.com

Power of Funk coming to the D

They were established in 1968 and for more than 50 years Tower of Power has brought their ‘funky’ sound to stages around the world. Founding member Emilio Castillo spoke with “Live in the D’s” Jason Carr about the group’s return to the city. Castillo...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

This company will pay you $1,000 to watch Disney Halloween movies

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Love Disney Halloween movies?. Jewelry company Shane is looking for someone to watch 10 of these films and answer questionnaires about them. In exchange, the company will pay $1,000, and provide a $50 Amazon gift card to get a Disney+ subscription and movies that aren't on the platform.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Baldwin House and American House Senior Living holds private screening of Boblo Boats documentary for residents, families

(CBS DETROIT) - The Baldwin House Senior Living and American House Dearborn invited residents and their families throughout Metro Detroit to a private screening of the Boblo Boats documentary on Thursday. The private screening of the documentary, narrated by Motown Legend Martha Reeves, was held from 1 to 4 p.m. Reeves spoke with and took pictures with those attending."We are reserving the Emagine Theater in Rochester Hills for our residents and their families so they can relive special memories and perhaps even literally see themselves in this unique Documentary. Our residents and their families deserve this wonderful opportunity, and we are...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Movie Info#Fisher Theatre
plymouthvoice.com

Halloween prank or federal misdemeanor

Sep. 29, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Pranks abound on Halloween, and many can be harmless fun but one that occurred in Plymouth last week involving a scarecrow could turn out to be a federal misdemeanor. An amusing event each year in downtown Plymouth is the annual Scarecrows in Kellogg Park, a...
PLYMOUTH, MI
michiganchronicle.com

WhatUpDoe Fest Brings Art and Music to Detroit’s West Side

Detroit artist Tiﬀ Massey is pleased to present WhatUpDoe Fest, a musical festival and art activation honoring the creativity of the greater Detroit community. The grand opening of a former bank building that has been recently converted into an artists space in the city’s Fitzgerald neighborhood, WhatUpDoe Fest is a way of highlighting Detroit’s unique musical and artistic culture with a free daylong event, featuring local DJs and installations by fellow Detroit artists. WhatUpDoe Fest will take place on October 2, 2022 from 9 am – 6 pm at 15911 Wyoming (@ Puritan).
DETROIT, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Feast like a queen at this Yemeni restaurant in Dearborn

As the weather gets cooler, you may be craving hearty meat dishes with warm spices. Well, that is one of the specialties of Yemeni Cuisine, a culture that dates back thousands of years. From bubbling stewed lamb that is perfectly seasoned, to crisp bread that is cooked fresh in a...
DEARBORN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
ClickOnDetroit.com

Street artist installs larger-than-life portraits of women-identified students on University of Michigan’s campus

ANN ARBOR – New York-based street artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh has installed several larger-than-life portraits on the facades of campus buildings at the University of Michigan of Black, brown, queer and women-identified students. Brooklyn’s Fazlalizadeh is an artist in residence at the U-M Institute for the Humanities. She created “To...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy