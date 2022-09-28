ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helicoprion Was a Shark-Like Fish With a Feeding Apparatus That Resembled a Buzzsaw

The prehistoric Helicoprion, which means "Spiral Saw," had a very unusual feeding apparatus that a scientist described as follows: "A permanently-tensed party favor studded with a fearsomely pointed dentition." The scientist was none other than geologist Alexander Petrovich Karpinsky who coined the name Helicoprion after discovering a whorl specimen in the Ural Mountains back in 1899.
