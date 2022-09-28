PG&E crews restore power in Rohnert Park neighborhood

Electricity was restored Wednesday evening to part of a Rohnert Park neighborhood that lost power the previous night, a Pacific Gas & Electric spokesperson said Thursday morning.

Power went out to 190 customers in the F Section off Golf Course Road just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. Power was restored around 10 p.m. Wednesday, PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras said Thursday.

PG&E’s preliminary investigation revealed the cause was related to an underground equipment failure, and that equipment was replaced, Contreras said Wednesday night. However she said, “(we) found once we were in the vault that the underground conductor also needed to be repaired.

