Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
NWS: 125 MPH Tornado Hit Senior Community, 90 MPH Tornado Hit Wellington
The National Weather Service has given more details about a tornado that ripped through a senior community in Palm Beach County. It happened while Hurricane Ian was on its way to Florida. The EF-2 with winds peaking at 125 miles per hour tore the roof off of one building and a quarter of a larger roof off another building at Kings Point in Delray Beach.
iheart.com
WATCH: Florida Man Carries Dog Through Waist-Deep Ian Floods
A shocking video shows a South Florida man wading through waist-high flood waters with a dog as Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on the state. Dylon Estevez, the man carrying the dog, can be heard comforting the pooch as another person records the inundated apartment complex in Key West. He told FOX 35 that he was forced to evacuate his apartment when the area started flooding. The rest of the video shows the duo trudging through the flood with trees and power lines flailing in the wind.
iheart.com
Live Cam: Tracking Hurricane Ian as it crosses Central Florida
Tracking Hurricane Ian from Orlando, Daytona Beach, Port Canaveral. Hurricane Ian made landfall over Florida as a category 4 hurricane. It is now making its way up the Florida Peninsula where it is bringing huge winds and flooding. Its predicted path leads it across Central Florida.
iheart.com
Viral Video Appears To Show Sharks Swimming In Flooded Florida Streets
A video shared online appears to show a shark swimming through the flooded waters on city streets in Fort Myers following the devastation of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday (September 28). The video was initially shared by Twitter user @BradHabuda, who credited it to Ed Bell with capturing the footage in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River
FDOT announced the Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. Due to the rising water, I-75 in both directions is now closed from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 193 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd).
iheart.com
Iowa DNR Publishing Weekly Fall Color Reports
(Iowa) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources' weekly fall color report as we head into the fall. The DNR report says peak fall color viewing is just a few weeks away. The best viewing times will vary across the state, including:. North Central and Northwest Iowa: October 8th-14th. Central...
iheart.com
Something Smells Fishy in the Permian Basin
Today on the show Kenny discusses facts, opinions, and gossip with Michael Quinn Sullivan of Texas Scorecard Dot Com, Brandon Darby of Breitbart, and Tony Ortiz of Current Revolt. Topics include the war in Ukraine, Hurricane Ian, and Texas politicians who cheat on their wives.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Bakery In Tennessee
Whether you're craving a sweet treat or want to pick up some freshly-made bread, it's hard to beat a good bakery. And thankfully, there are plenty of great bakeries serving up cakes, cookies, and any delectable delight you could hope for. After searching through reviews and various awards, as well...
RELATED PEOPLE
iheart.com
Iowa Woman Sentenced To Prison For Tax Evasion
(Davenport, IA) -- An eastern Iowa woman has been sentenced in federal court in Davenport to 18-months in prison for tax evasion. Investigators say 48-year-old Penny Witt of Oxford Junction ran businesses called Ultimate Tree Service and Spruces Tree Service, and failed to keep proper records, accounts, and conducted all business in cash. The I-R-S says Witt also cheated a customer out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
iheart.com
Former Governor Endorses Oz for U.S. Senate
(Reading, PA) -- Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge has endorsed Republican Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate. The long-time conservative's approval of Oz is seen as a bit of a surprise to some. Ridge went against his own Republican party in 2018 to reject Donald Trump, who has publicly supported Oz and has come to Pennsylvania to stump for him. In a statement, the former governor said he spent time with Oz over the past year and has found him to be the right candidate.
iheart.com
Massachusetts SNAP Users To Get More Money Starting In October
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Governor Baker's Office says Massachusetts residents on SNAP benefits will get more money from the government, starting this fall. About 550,000 Massachusetts residents are on food stamps, or around 8% of the state. The administration says average monthly SNAP benefits will increase between $25-$30, and overall benefits will go up by 12%.
Comments / 0