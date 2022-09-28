ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abcnews4.com

Hurricane Ian brings torrential rain, flooding to Folly Beach

On Friday afternoon, Hurricane Ian hit South Carolina hard with heavy rain and wind. While the Charleston area dealt with hurricane conditions for the majority of the day, Folly Beach has seen some of the worst damage. Almost all the roads are flooded and their have already been an estimated...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

MORNING GALLERY: Hurricane Ian effects in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston area began to feel the impacts of Hurricane Ian Thursday evening prior to the storm's expected landfall along the South Carolina coast Friday morning. Dangerous flooding along Dorchester Road. People driving through flooded roadways. Folly Beach. Flooding on Pawleys Island. Flooding in downtown...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

POWER OUTAGES: Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the Lowcountry on Friday. Dominion Energy is reporting 4,307 customers impacted by 134 active outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday morning. Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app...
WSPA 7News

Charleston area to begin feeling impacts of Tropical Storm Ian

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday morning and will begin its trek toward the South Carolina coast. It will likely make a second landfall somewhere between Hilton Head and Charleston on Friday. The storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida just after 3 p.m. Wednesday as a […]
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Woman’s ‘Hurricane Prep’ in Myrtle Beach Includes Massive Alcohol Stash

Hurricane Ian seemed to be winding down after it pummeled the state of Florida and left behind a wake of destruction across the state. But after making its way inland and being downgraded to a tropical storm, it turned back towards the Atlantic Ocean and regained strength. It’s now been reclassified to a hurricane once again, and Ian now has its sights set on the coast of South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WYFF4.com

Charleston holds its breath, waiting for Hurricane Ian to make landfall

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston held its breath as Ian began to make its presence known in the coastal Carolina city. Throughout Thursday, the storm's precursors brought strong wind gusts up to 4o miles an hour throughout the afternoon, dark and looming clouds, and flooding. Though rain didn't start in...
CHARLESTON, SC
yourislandnews.com

Beaufort County Sheriff advises resident to get storm prep done tonight

Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner repeated one message during a Thursday afternoon press conference; residents should stay home and off the streets Friday. He urged residents to finish their errands and storm preparation Thursday. “By nightfall we expect rain,” Tanner said. “We expect more wind. Tropical storm force winds could...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Fifth Grand Strand pier damaged due to Hurricane Ian

WPDE — Hurricane Ian packed a punch Friday as it officially made landfall in Georgetown. Damage is widespread, especially on the shoreline as storm surge floods the region. The Pawleys Island Pier, Cherry Grove Pier, Apache Pier and Sea Cabin pier suffered partial collapses due to storm surges. The Myrtle Beach 2nd Avenue Pier also had some damage.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Power outages reported across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy Dominion Energy is reporting that 42,102 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 7:35 p.m. Charleston County – 34,889 Berkeley County – 3,647 Dorchester County – 3,563 Colleton […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
abcnews4.com

Ian drops to post-tropical cyclone after hitting South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making its third landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm regained strength after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, killing at least 17 people. Tropical-force winds were felt...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

HURRICANE TRACK: 12 p.m. update on timing for Ian impact

Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A video shared by Twitter user @devonclarke_ shows flooding on Ashley Avenue, near the...
ENVIRONMENT
abcnews4.com

Town of Summerville updates for residents amid Tropical Storm Ian

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Summerville is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Ian, and with that comes road closures, recycling updates, and more. Town-operated parks and the Rollins Edwards Community Center will close Thursday through Friday. All town offices will be closed Friday. Court:. The bond court is...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

