Julia, whose pseudonym is J SKY, comes from an artistic lineage; her grandfather was noted for his creative ability. She has devoted her whole career to artistic areas. Julia is an interior designer and has training in monumental painting. She is responsible for more than a dozen paintings inside and is also capable of creating oil paintings and has participated in exhibitions. However, for the last year and a half, Julia has been a full-time nft artist and aims to further her career in the WEB 3 sector. She has created around sixty works of art and sold them on the SuperRare, FND, and KO websites. Julia is also an artist for the WRAKX line, which Julia helped design. Having a common objective and desire to establish the WEB 3 space since this is the only place where she can completely express herself and do what she has always sought. According to her, the NFT site appeals to artists because it fosters a feeling of autonomy.

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO