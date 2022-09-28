Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Understanding the 5 Stages of Adult Development
The stages of adult development provide perspective on oneself and what actions are needed to improve. Only through transformation can people truly move from one stage of human development to another. The majority of people exist in Stage 3, the "Socialized Mind," where they are influenced by family, society, or...
Non-Rich People Are Sharing The Pettiest Thing They’ve Seen Wealthy People Do, And Wow
"I’m Indigenous and work for an Indigenous charitable organization. We put on a cultural performance for passengers on an ultra-luxury cruise ship (think over $5K per NIGHT for a basic room on board). Passengers are meant to donate afterward. I lost count of how many threw in loose change or pretended to toss in money when their fists were actually empty."
Billboard
TikTok Promotes Isabel Quinteros to Global Lead of Music Partnerships
TikTok is promoting Isabel Quinteros to global lead of music partnerships, the company announced on Friday (Sept. 30). In her new role, the executive will work across different regional efforts to heighten “key campaigns” and also aim to “maximize artist opportunities across all ByteDance products,” according to TikTok’s announcement. She will report to Paul Hourican, global head of music ops.
Producing Variety’s Power of Women Event Cultivates Creative Community
While success is often said to be the result of good planning, one could argue that a plan is only as good as the team executing it. From conceptualizing the stage design to crafting an engaging run of show, event production is a collaborative art not for the faint of heart, especially when the intention behind a brand activation is to honor philanthropic achievements and celebrate those making an impact. Now in its 13th year, Variety’s Power of Women event, presented by Lifetime, is an homage to women in the entertainment industry who are leading the charge and dedicating their time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockchainmagazine.net
Important Lesson to Learn From NFT Artist Julia
Julia, whose pseudonym is J SKY, comes from an artistic lineage; her grandfather was noted for his creative ability. She has devoted her whole career to artistic areas. Julia is an interior designer and has training in monumental painting. She is responsible for more than a dozen paintings inside and is also capable of creating oil paintings and has participated in exhibitions. However, for the last year and a half, Julia has been a full-time nft artist and aims to further her career in the WEB 3 sector. She has created around sixty works of art and sold them on the SuperRare, FND, and KO websites. Julia is also an artist for the WRAKX line, which Julia helped design. Having a common objective and desire to establish the WEB 3 space since this is the only place where she can completely express herself and do what she has always sought. According to her, the NFT site appeals to artists because it fosters a feeling of autonomy.
getnews.info
CanadaMath takes fun and learning a step further through useful math contest tutorial videos
CanadaMath is an online collection of tutorial videos for the grades 7-12 mathematics competitions in Canada and the United States of America. CanadaMath has earned global recognition as a leading online collection of tutorial videos for the grades 7-12 mathematics competitions in Canada and the USA. “Practice is a vital...
Comments / 0