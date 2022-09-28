Read full article on original website
After Strange Tweet, Vikings 1st-Rounder Awaits Chance
The Minnesota Vikings survived the Detroit Lions in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium, 28-24, and rookie Lewis Cine posted to Twitter about it thereafter. While other players like Justin Jefferson commended the team win on social media, Cine tweeted a photo of himself — either looking mad, sad, determined, or all of the above — with a caption of “Time Will Tell.”
Miami's Handling of Tua's Head Injury is Nothing New to the NFL
On ESPN's "First Take" today, Stephen A. Smith went OFF. And rightfully so. But the part of the segment that stuck out to me the most was when Bart Scott said this: "Yesterday, Miami put the future of the NFL at risk." Of course, Scott is referring to the Miami...
Ex-Vikings Defender Just Can’t Catch a Break
The Michael Pierce experiment for the Minnesota Vikings was a sugar-and-spice affair, as the nose tackle played wonderfully when healthy but was rarely on the field. That saga continued this week, with Pierce opting for season-ending bicep surgery as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. Pierce played for the Vikings...
Negligence By the Miami Dolphins Could've Cost Tua His Career, Or Even His Life
After the NFLPA asked the NFL to open an investigation into the Miami Dolphins' possible violations of concussion protocol in regards to Tua Tagovailoa against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, it is absolutely asinine that they trotted him back out onto the field for Thursday Night Football in Cincinnati against the Bengals.
Heisman Candidates No One is Talking About
We still have two months before Heisman Trophy voting takes place, which means it's as good a time as any to talk about who deserves the award -- four weeks into the season. Except we're not going to talk about the guys that the ESPN talking heads won't stop mentioning. You know, the CJ Strouds and Bryce Youngs of the college football world. Instead, we're going to take a look at the unheralded, seldom-talked-about players. The ones who are leading their teams to undefeated seasons but getting zero respect. The ones putting up even better numbers than the guys Las Vegas thinks will win the award.
