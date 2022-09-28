ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Hurricane Ian nears landfall in southwest Florida, bringing high winds, heavy rain and historic storm surge

By Jason Hanna, Nouran Salahieh, CNN
 3 days ago
CNN

See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed

Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall

On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
FORT MYERS, FL
The Independent

Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?

As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: Squirrel clings to tree as storm sweeps Florida coast

Strong winds and rain hammered Florida’s coast as the impending Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall today (28 September), made its way toward the US.Footage shows a squirrel clinging to a tree as gusts whipped around it, with a man heard encouraging the animal to “hold on, buddy!”Governor Ron DeSantis has urged the 2.5 million residents under evacuation orders or warnings to pay heed to the notices amid the “life-threatening” storm.Hurricane Ian is forecast to bring up to 24 inches of rain, and winds of up to 130 miles per hour.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwatersLightning flashes across Gulf of Mexico in satellite footage of Hurricane IanFlorida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Denver

Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Tropical Storm Ian Forecasted to Reach Category 4 Hurricane as It Approaches Florida

Tropical Storm Ian, which developed over the Caribbean late Friday, is forecast to strengthen into a powerful hurricane in the coming days. Within the next 72 hours, the National Hurricane Center predicts that Ian will develop into a Category 4 storm. Although the exact path is uncertain, it is most likely to cross over Cuba. Then it will turn northward toward Florida by midweek, Axios reports. Fortunately, computer models show that there is little wind shear forecasted for later today. This could have prevented further intensification of the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
Gizmodo

Florida's Shaky Insurance Market May Not Be Able to Handle Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has left much of southwest Florida a disaster zone, and the storm is on track to mess with one of the most volatile insurance markets in the country. Ian made landfall near Florida’s Punta Gorda on Wednesday afternoon as a category 4 hurricane, bringing huge storm surges and high winds. It has since degraded to a tropical storm, but despite the lower intensity, it is still predicted to flood parts of Central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Ian strengthens into hurricane as it approaches Florida

Tropical Storm Ian has strengthened into a hurricane as it prepares to hit Cuba and Florida early this week. The National Hurricane Center said in a Monday morning advisory that Ian was forecast to be at major hurricane strength within hours, bringing heavy rainfall and flooding to Jamaica and western Cuba before making landfall on the west coast of Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
The Weather Channel

Hurricane Ian in Florida: Millions In The Dark, Homes Ripped Apart

Storm surge trapped people in homes. Some counties were left almost entirely without power. The storm's danger continues as it moves north. You can track Ian here or sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Hurricane Ian roared...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Catastrophic’ Ian Makes Landfall in Florida as One of the Most Powerful Hurricanes Ever

Storm surge from Hurricane Ian began inundating several cities on the Southwest Florida coast on Wednesday afternoon, sweeping some homes off their foundations as it simultaneously pounded Florida with 155 mph winds. Winds at that speed are the equivalent of an EF3 tornado, meteorologist Matthew Cappucci reported, and are expected to span at least 50 miles as Ian—the strongest storm of the season and one of the most powerful in history—wallops Florida.While the whipping winds are a serious threat, the National Hurricane Center says that “catastrophic” storm surge of 18 feet—enough to inundate some small homes completely—could also be deadly...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Biden declares ‘major disaster’ in Florida as hundreds feared dead

President Joe Biden has declared a “major disaster” in Florida after Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction in its wake. His declaration comes as hundreds of people are believed to have been killed and thousands are waiting to be rescued in Fort Myers and the surrounding Lee Country area. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told American broadcaster ABC: “I definitely know that fatalities are in the hundreds, there are thousands of people waiting, that are waiting to be rescued, but again we can’t get a true assessment until we’re on [the] scene.”One of the strongest hurricanes to...
FLORIDA STATE
Gizmodo

Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall Over South Carolina After Wrecking Florida

Hurricane Ian has moved on from lashing Florida and made landfall over South Carolina this afternoon. The category 1 storm touched land near the town of Georgetown and knocked out power for 100,000 people in South Carolina soon after, according to NBC News. As of this writing, more than 200,000 customers have lost power in South Carolina, according to PowerOutage.us. Piers along South Carolina’s coast have already suffered damage today from the flooding and strong winds.
FLORIDA STATE

