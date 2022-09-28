ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas is Still the Team to Beat in the NFC East.

Dallas is still the team to beat in the NFC East, but it didn’t look that way early. Following a 19-3 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was little optimism among Dallas fans. They had seen it before, a team hyped up by its owner as a contender to be brought swiftly back down to Earth. The Cowboys were the only team not to score a touchdown in week one meanwhile, the Eagles have scored no less than 24 points in each game this season. Since then, Dallas has won two straight, and here is how.
Yardbarker

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Cleared to Play vs. Washington; CeeDee Lamb Issues Warning

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Friday that he expects receiver Michael Gallup who tore his ACL in January, to make his long-awaited return Sunday at home against the Washington Commanders. And indeed, Friday afternoon's official injury report holds no designation for Gallup. It's happening. Cowboys receiver...
FOX Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones is taking a bow, and this time he has earned it

Jerry Jones once made a very Jerry Jones-centric comment. It was about a decade ago and it amounted to something like this: a frank admission that there have been times when Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, probably should have fired Jerry Jones, general manager of the Dallas Cowboys – over his performance.
KEAN 105

KEAN 105

