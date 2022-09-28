ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kalkinemedia.com

Why is Arrival (ARVL) stock gaining traction today?

The ARVL stock soared over 19 per cent in the pre-market hours on Friday. The company had reached a milestone with its first production verification vehicle. The share volume of the ARVL stock was over 2.90 million on Friday during pre-market hours. The shares of the British electric vehicle (EV)...
ECONOMY
u.today

Ethereum Is on Its Way to $1,520 as Markets Feel Short-Term Relief: Crypto Market Review, September 27

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Fortune

Index funds and ETFs can be a fundamental part of building a successful portfolio. What you need to know

Index funds can be traded only at the end of the day, while ETFs can be traded throughout the day. There are many assets to choose from when building an investment portfolio. Index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are two examples of common assets that offer low-cost ways to simplify and diversify your portfolio by packaging several stocks (and in some cases bonds) into one investment.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Worried About a Financial Crisis? Enter – Self Custody.

You know what helps me sleep better at night? Having bitcoin (BTC) in cold storage. Cold storage is an offline digital wallet that allows you to securely store your bitcoin and other digital assets through possession of unique private keys. Unlike having your money held in a bank – which...
PERSONAL FINANCE
zycrypto.com

The New “Riches Trap” Cryptocurrency Investors Should Beware Of

Australians lost more than A$113 million (approximately US$81.5 million) to cryptocurrency scams between Jan. 1 to May 1 of this year, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said in early June. According to the ACCC, Australians lost a total of A$205 million (approximately US$148 million) to various scams this year, a 166 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
CURRENCIES
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine : What is Crypto Scalping?

The crypto market cap has lost over two thirds of its value since peaking in November and with looming macroeconomic pressures, the days of crypto being a safe haven to store money seem to be long gone. However, this doesn’t mean that you can’t make money of crypto right now. One method used is called scalp trading, and although it’s a volatile terrain, it is a way for traders to earn quick rewards if done correctly.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief

Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Gemini partners Betterment to offer curated crypto portfolios

Gemini partnership with Betterment will allow the company to provide crypto custody services to the digital investment advisor. Betterment has over 730,000 customers across its business who could gain exposure to the crypto asset class. Institutional interest in crypto remains despite crypto winter. Gemini, one of the leading crypto exchange...
MARKETS
CNBC

India's startup market may be behind China's, but it has 'tremendous potential,' says Facebook co-founder

India's startup market is worth betting on, though it's still "a few years" behind China's, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin said. During a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore this week, Saverin said his investment company B Capital is deploying "a lot of dollars" into India and is thinking about the long-term success of new companies there.
BUSINESS
ihodl.com

Uniswap Labs Seeking to Raise $200M at $1B Valuation

Uniswap Labs, the firm behind decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Uniswap, is in talks with a pool of investors to raise an equity round of $100 million to $200 million, TechCrunch has learned, citing two sources close to the matter. With the funding, the firm estimates its valuation at $1 billion. Subscribe...
MARKETS
kalkinemedia.com

Why is Atlis Motor Vehicles (AMV) stock rising today?

The AMV stock jumped over 186 per cent on Wednesday. The company debuted in the US market on September 27. The stock of the mobility technology company closed at US$ 82.12 on September 27. The stock of Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) were among the top gainers in the...
ECONOMY
kalkinemedia.com

Home buyers with mortgages to lose buying power next year

Home buyers with mortgages in the UK are set to experience a 28% hit to their buying power next year. As per Zoopla, the most crucial element for the housing market this autumn is the latest hike in mortgage rates faced by new borrowers. New figures have revealed that home...
REAL ESTATE
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine: Which ASX penny stocks have gained about 900% in 1Y?

In today's show, we cover: Lindian Resources (ASX:LIN), Hawsons (ASX:HIO) and Tyranna (ASX:TYX). The Australian market today traded on a negative note. The benchmark ASX 200 index fell 0.71 per cent in the afternoon trading session. The S&P/ASX 300 index that covers the large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap components of the S&P/ASX Index Series is also trading negatively, losing 0.79 per cent. Conversely, the S&P/ASX 200 Materials index is up by 1.10 per cent. Sectors are mixed. 9 of 11 sectors are lower today, along with the ASX200 Index. Materials is the best performing sector, gaining +1.30% but is little changed for the last five days.
STOCKS
dailycoin.com

Crypto Lending May Be Booming Despite Market Recession

EU-licensed provider of crypto-loan products CoinLoan released a half-year report for 2022 that showed growth despite the ongoing crypto winter. Q2 of 2022 was not easy for crypto businesses. Cryptocurrency lending companies, such as now-bankrupt Celsius, BlockFi, and Voyager Digital, announced suspending trading, deposits, and withdrawals, which sparked concern among investors. It’s estimated that investors have between 1 and 5 billion USD locked up in the hands of the struggling companies.
MARKETS
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine: Above 7% surge in Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) and Global Lithium (ASX:GL1) shares

In today's show we cover: Premier Investments (ASX:PMV), Iress (ASX:IRE), AVITA Medical (ASX:AVH), AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) and Global Lithium Resources (ASX:GL1). The Australian share market opened higher on Thursday, gaining 26.40 points, or 0.41%, to 6,488.40, at the open. The domestic market was poised to open higher, tracking positive cues from WallStreet, which recorded a significant surge in overnight trade. The ASX 200 benchmark index has shed 3.16% in the past five days. It has fallen 9.84% in the past 52 weeks. While the All-Ordinaries index was trading 0.417% higher at 6,687.6, the volatility index rose 1.987% to 20.275. In the first 10 minutes of trade, the ASX 200 was trading at 6,578.30, up 116.30 points, or 1.80%.
STOCKS

