The crypto market cap has lost over two thirds of its value since peaking in November and with looming macroeconomic pressures, the days of crypto being a safe haven to store money seem to be long gone. However, this doesn’t mean that you can’t make money of crypto right now. One method used is called scalp trading, and although it’s a volatile terrain, it is a way for traders to earn quick rewards if done correctly.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO