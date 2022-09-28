Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Arrival (ARVL) stock gaining traction today?
The ARVL stock soared over 19 per cent in the pre-market hours on Friday. The company had reached a milestone with its first production verification vehicle. The share volume of the ARVL stock was over 2.90 million on Friday during pre-market hours. The shares of the British electric vehicle (EV)...
u.today
Ethereum Is on Its Way to $1,520 as Markets Feel Short-Term Relief: Crypto Market Review, September 27
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Index funds and ETFs can be a fundamental part of building a successful portfolio. What you need to know
Index funds can be traded only at the end of the day, while ETFs can be traded throughout the day. There are many assets to choose from when building an investment portfolio. Index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are two examples of common assets that offer low-cost ways to simplify and diversify your portfolio by packaging several stocks (and in some cases bonds) into one investment.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
Worried About a Financial Crisis? Enter – Self Custody.
You know what helps me sleep better at night? Having bitcoin (BTC) in cold storage. Cold storage is an offline digital wallet that allows you to securely store your bitcoin and other digital assets through possession of unique private keys. Unlike having your money held in a bank – which...
u.today
Robert Kiyosaki Believes Everything Is in Bubble, and Everything Will Crash as Bitcoin Reclaims $20,000
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Why Cathie Wood is giving up her portfolio manager role at two of the firm’s ETFs?
Billionaire investor Catherine Wood founded ARK Investment Management and registered the firm with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in January 2014. Last year in March, shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF, another ETF by ARK Invest, failed to lift off in their Wall Street debut.
zycrypto.com
The New “Riches Trap” Cryptocurrency Investors Should Beware Of
Australians lost more than A$113 million (approximately US$81.5 million) to cryptocurrency scams between Jan. 1 to May 1 of this year, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said in early June. According to the ACCC, Australians lost a total of A$205 million (approximately US$148 million) to various scams this year, a 166 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : What is Crypto Scalping?
The crypto market cap has lost over two thirds of its value since peaking in November and with looming macroeconomic pressures, the days of crypto being a safe haven to store money seem to be long gone. However, this doesn’t mean that you can’t make money of crypto right now. One method used is called scalp trading, and although it’s a volatile terrain, it is a way for traders to earn quick rewards if done correctly.
BlackRock is Choosing Credit Over Stocks - Here's How Individual Investors Are Doing The Same
Investment managers and individuals are showing they’ve had enough with the stock market. Borrowing costs continue to go up, and cheap funds that ignited a formerly bull market have disappeared. When the world’s largest asset management firm is shunning the stock market for credit, individual investors probably need to start paying attention.
decrypt.co
'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief
Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
coinjournal.net
Gemini partners Betterment to offer curated crypto portfolios
Gemini partnership with Betterment will allow the company to provide crypto custody services to the digital investment advisor. Betterment has over 730,000 customers across its business who could gain exposure to the crypto asset class. Institutional interest in crypto remains despite crypto winter. Gemini, one of the leading crypto exchange...
CNBC
India's startup market may be behind China's, but it has 'tremendous potential,' says Facebook co-founder
India's startup market is worth betting on, though it's still "a few years" behind China's, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin said. During a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore this week, Saverin said his investment company B Capital is deploying "a lot of dollars" into India and is thinking about the long-term success of new companies there.
ihodl.com
Uniswap Labs Seeking to Raise $200M at $1B Valuation
Uniswap Labs, the firm behind decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Uniswap, is in talks with a pool of investors to raise an equity round of $100 million to $200 million, TechCrunch has learned, citing two sources close to the matter. With the funding, the firm estimates its valuation at $1 billion. Subscribe...
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Atlis Motor Vehicles (AMV) stock rising today?
The AMV stock jumped over 186 per cent on Wednesday. The company debuted in the US market on September 27. The stock of the mobility technology company closed at US$ 82.12 on September 27. The stock of Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) were among the top gainers in the...
kalkinemedia.com
Home buyers with mortgages to lose buying power next year
Home buyers with mortgages in the UK are set to experience a 28% hit to their buying power next year. As per Zoopla, the most crucial element for the housing market this autumn is the latest hike in mortgage rates faced by new borrowers. New figures have revealed that home...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which ASX penny stocks have gained about 900% in 1Y?
In today's show, we cover: Lindian Resources (ASX:LIN), Hawsons (ASX:HIO) and Tyranna (ASX:TYX). The Australian market today traded on a negative note. The benchmark ASX 200 index fell 0.71 per cent in the afternoon trading session. The S&P/ASX 300 index that covers the large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap components of the S&P/ASX Index Series is also trading negatively, losing 0.79 per cent. Conversely, the S&P/ASX 200 Materials index is up by 1.10 per cent. Sectors are mixed. 9 of 11 sectors are lower today, along with the ASX200 Index. Materials is the best performing sector, gaining +1.30% but is little changed for the last five days.
dailycoin.com
Crypto Lending May Be Booming Despite Market Recession
EU-licensed provider of crypto-loan products CoinLoan released a half-year report for 2022 that showed growth despite the ongoing crypto winter. Q2 of 2022 was not easy for crypto businesses. Cryptocurrency lending companies, such as now-bankrupt Celsius, BlockFi, and Voyager Digital, announced suspending trading, deposits, and withdrawals, which sparked concern among investors. It’s estimated that investors have between 1 and 5 billion USD locked up in the hands of the struggling companies.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Above 7% surge in Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) and Global Lithium (ASX:GL1) shares
In today's show we cover: Premier Investments (ASX:PMV), Iress (ASX:IRE), AVITA Medical (ASX:AVH), AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) and Global Lithium Resources (ASX:GL1). The Australian share market opened higher on Thursday, gaining 26.40 points, or 0.41%, to 6,488.40, at the open. The domestic market was poised to open higher, tracking positive cues from WallStreet, which recorded a significant surge in overnight trade. The ASX 200 benchmark index has shed 3.16% in the past five days. It has fallen 9.84% in the past 52 weeks. While the All-Ordinaries index was trading 0.417% higher at 6,687.6, the volatility index rose 1.987% to 20.275. In the first 10 minutes of trade, the ASX 200 was trading at 6,578.30, up 116.30 points, or 1.80%.
Comments / 0