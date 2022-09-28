ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Oct. 1 and beyond

• Junior Girl Scouts can earn their Geocacher badge from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 2-4 p.m., Oct. 1 at Wint Nature Center in Independence Oaks County Park, Independence Twp. During this interactive session, all badge requirements will be completed, rain or shine, $10/scout. Preregistration with payment is required at 248-858-0916 weekdays.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

ROHS Drama Club to present ‘Chicago-Teen Edition’

Tickets go on sale starting Saturday for the Royal Oak High School Drama Club’s presentation of the teen edition of the popular musical play “Chicago.”. The play will be performed at 7 p.m. Nov. 18-19 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 in the Royal Oak High School’s Kimball Auditorium.
ROYAL OAK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Jersey State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Ferndale, MI
City
Lake Orion, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Rock, MI
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Westland, MI
City
Nashville, MI
City
Hamtramck, MI
The Oakland Press

Carpathia Club to host annual Oktoberfest

The Carpathia Club in Sterling Heights will host its annual Oktoberfest event from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, featuring authentic German food, beer, “Ein Prosit” sing-alongs, beer stein holding and sauerkraut eating contests, live music and more. Entry is $5, under-21 attendees get free entry. The Carpathia Club is located at 38000 Utica Road, Sterling Heights. More information at carpathiaclub.com/oktoberfest.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland Town Hall lecture season kicks off with author of a Mister Rogers biography

The first lecture of the Oakland Town Hall 63rd season will feature author Maxwell King. King will discuss one of the most influential figures in the history of television and in the lives of millions of children, Fred Rogers, of the show, “Mister Rogers Neighborhood”. King has authored the first full-length biography, “The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers”.
OAKLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novo Amor
The Oakland Press

Kosmo has his picks ready for moving week in the prep football season, as teams line up for chances to settle divisional races

Kosmo isn’t much of a golfer, since driving practice inside his cave tends to lead to some wicked ricochets. That said, he still knows that in golf they call it “Moving Day,” the third of a four-day tournament, when players are fighting for position to get themselves close enough to contention to make that final burst on Sunday.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Missing teenage girl found safe

A 14-year-old girl who was missing from Southfield has been found safe in the city of Detroit. Police are requesting assistance from the public to find a missing teenage girl. Ka’Mya Maddox left her home in the area of 11 Mile and Evergreen roads on Sept. 25 after a disagreement with her guardian, police said. She is believed to be in Detroit and is missing voluntarily, police said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Michigan Works! holding online career seminars

Oakland County Michigan Works! will hold online seminars designed to assist employers in training, developing and retaining current and newly hired employees. Seminars will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept 30 and 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 5. The sessions are intended to provide important...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Other Music#Las Vegas#Dso#Motorcity Casino Hotel#Facebook Live#Detroit Doors#Temple St#The Tangent Gallery
The Oakland Press

Prep Roundup: Pontiac Notre Dame Prep volleyball sweeps Regina in three

Recap of recent events involving Oakland County high school teams as reported to the Oakland Press sports department:. Grace Wenaas had 14 kills, three blocks, five digs and 14 service points, including a pair of aces, to lead the Irish (31-7-2) to a 25-18, 25-14, 25-13 win over Warren Regina on Thursday. Bree Blakeslee had eight kills and six digs for NDP, Mya Kattula had four kills, 11 service points, three blocks and 17 digs, Margo Sudzina had 21 assists, eight digs and a pair of aces, while Aly Berent had 13 digs, and Sophia Semmo nine.
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Oakland Press

Bloomfield Hills dentist appointed to state dentistry board

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bloomfield Hills resident Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, to the Michigan Board of Dentistry. Niazi is the owner, president, and dentist for Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, P.C. He is also the founder and director of HUDA Charitable Volunteer Clinic, and an adjunct faculty member at the University of Michigan Dental School. He has a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Northwestern University Dental School, and holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Wayne State University.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

New firefighters recognized in recent ceremony

Nine new paid-on call firefighters for Farmington Hills were recently recognized for completing their training. The new recruits, whose specialized training program ran January 2021 through September 2021 followed by several months of job shadowing, earned Emergency Medical Technician certification and Firefighter 1 and 2 certification for the State of Michigan. Badges were presented during a recent ceremony.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Novi woman appointed to state nursing board

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Novi resident Lois M. McEntyre to the Michigan Board of Nursing. McEntyre is the general manager of customer success operations at Intuit. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of Michigan, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia, and a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from Northwood University.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy