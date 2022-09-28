Read full article on original website
Oakland County community calendar Oct. 1 and beyond
• Junior Girl Scouts can earn their Geocacher badge from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 2-4 p.m., Oct. 1 at Wint Nature Center in Independence Oaks County Park, Independence Twp. During this interactive session, all badge requirements will be completed, rain or shine, $10/scout. Preregistration with payment is required at 248-858-0916 weekdays.
Gogh and see: DIA’s ‘Van Gogh in America’ exhibit opens this weekend
Many people are excited about Sunday’s much-anticipated opening of the Detroit Institute of Arts’ latest exhibit, “Van Gogh in America,” but none more than Jill Shaw. She’s the curator who pitched the idea. First to her boss, DIA Director Salvador Salort-Pons, and then with his...
ROHS Drama Club to present ‘Chicago-Teen Edition’
Tickets go on sale starting Saturday for the Royal Oak High School Drama Club’s presentation of the teen edition of the popular musical play “Chicago.”. The play will be performed at 7 p.m. Nov. 18-19 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 in the Royal Oak High School’s Kimball Auditorium.
Photo gallery from Marine City at Madison Heights Lamphere in MAC Silver action
Marine City paid a visit to Madison Heights Lamphere on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, for a MAC Silver matchup. The Mariners defeated the Rams, 37-14, to remain unbeaten in league play this season.
Carpathia Club to host annual Oktoberfest
The Carpathia Club in Sterling Heights will host its annual Oktoberfest event from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, featuring authentic German food, beer, “Ein Prosit” sing-alongs, beer stein holding and sauerkraut eating contests, live music and more. Entry is $5, under-21 attendees get free entry. The Carpathia Club is located at 38000 Utica Road, Sterling Heights. More information at carpathiaclub.com/oktoberfest.
Oakland Town Hall lecture season kicks off with author of a Mister Rogers biography
The first lecture of the Oakland Town Hall 63rd season will feature author Maxwell King. King will discuss one of the most influential figures in the history of television and in the lives of millions of children, Fred Rogers, of the show, “Mister Rogers Neighborhood”. King has authored the first full-length biography, “The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers”.
Prep Notebook: After one-win 2021 season, Seaholm’s rapid turn-around is the talk of the town
A strong junior class has Birmingham Seaholm a surprising 5-0 and in the driver’s seat in the OAA Blue race on the football field. The Maples went 1-8 last year. The 2022 campaign has proved the polar opposite; Seaholm is surging. “I knew we could be pretty good, i...
Photo gallery from the Oakland County Division 1 Golf Tournament at Fieldstone Golf Club
Rochester Adams shot a 325 to capture its first-ever Oakland County girls golf championship Wednesday at Fieldstone Golf Club in Auburn Hills.
Photo gallery from Stoney Creek at Clarkston in OAA Red action
The Clarkston Wolves defeated the Stoney Creek Cougars 28-14 in the Oakland Activities Association Red Division match-up played on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at Clarkston High School.
Kosmo has his picks ready for moving week in the prep football season, as teams line up for chances to settle divisional races
Kosmo isn’t much of a golfer, since driving practice inside his cave tends to lead to some wicked ricochets. That said, he still knows that in golf they call it “Moving Day,” the third of a four-day tournament, when players are fighting for position to get themselves close enough to contention to make that final burst on Sunday.
Missing teenage girl found safe
A 14-year-old girl who was missing from Southfield has been found safe in the city of Detroit. Police are requesting assistance from the public to find a missing teenage girl. Ka’Mya Maddox left her home in the area of 11 Mile and Evergreen roads on Sept. 25 after a disagreement with her guardian, police said. She is believed to be in Detroit and is missing voluntarily, police said.
Michigan Works! holding online career seminars
Oakland County Michigan Works! will hold online seminars designed to assist employers in training, developing and retaining current and newly hired employees. Seminars will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept 30 and 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 5. The sessions are intended to provide important...
Photo gallery from No. 1 Birmingham Marian at No. 3 Farmington Hills Mercy volleyball
The No. 1 Birmingham Marian Mustangs swept the No. 3 Farmington Hills Mercy Marlins 25-20, 25-15, 25-19 in the CHSL match played on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at Mercy HS.
Ferndale collects at least a share of OAA Gold Division crown with 21-10 win over Avondale
FERNDALE — Having taken its licks through a long 1-8 season last fall, that experience gained by Ferndale’s burgeoning roster finally paid big dividends Friday, as the Eagles captured a 21-10 victory over Auburn Hills Avondale in a de facto Oakland Activities Association Gold Division title game. With...
Marine City scores 30 unanswered to vault past Lamphere in MAC Silver showdown
MADISON HEIGHTS — Early on during Friday night’s game between Marine City and Madison Heights Lamphere, it looked like a battle between two of the MAC Silver’s best teams. The Mariners and Rams were engaged in a defensive battle, forcing punts and turnovers throughout much of...
Prep Roundup: Pontiac Notre Dame Prep volleyball sweeps Regina in three
Recap of recent events involving Oakland County high school teams as reported to the Oakland Press sports department:. Grace Wenaas had 14 kills, three blocks, five digs and 14 service points, including a pair of aces, to lead the Irish (31-7-2) to a 25-18, 25-14, 25-13 win over Warren Regina on Thursday. Bree Blakeslee had eight kills and six digs for NDP, Mya Kattula had four kills, 11 service points, three blocks and 17 digs, Margo Sudzina had 21 assists, eight digs and a pair of aces, while Aly Berent had 13 digs, and Sophia Semmo nine.
Clarkston uses potent running attack to beat Stoney Creek, stay in first-place tie in OAA Red
CLARKSTON — Ethan Clark and Mike Hein led a potent Clarkston rushing attack and the Wolves knocked off the Stoney Creek Cougars 28-14 on homecoming night, allowing them to keep pace in the OAA Red race. In the end, both Clark (157 yards) and Hein (117 yards) went over...
Bloomfield Hills dentist appointed to state dentistry board
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bloomfield Hills resident Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, to the Michigan Board of Dentistry. Niazi is the owner, president, and dentist for Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, P.C. He is also the founder and director of HUDA Charitable Volunteer Clinic, and an adjunct faculty member at the University of Michigan Dental School. He has a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Northwestern University Dental School, and holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Wayne State University.
New firefighters recognized in recent ceremony
Nine new paid-on call firefighters for Farmington Hills were recently recognized for completing their training. The new recruits, whose specialized training program ran January 2021 through September 2021 followed by several months of job shadowing, earned Emergency Medical Technician certification and Firefighter 1 and 2 certification for the State of Michigan. Badges were presented during a recent ceremony.
Novi woman appointed to state nursing board
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Novi resident Lois M. McEntyre to the Michigan Board of Nursing. McEntyre is the general manager of customer success operations at Intuit. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of Michigan, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia, and a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from Northwood University.
