brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 9/30/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from September 23 through September 29:. Foster, Courtney Brook, Resist Arrest Search or Transport. Foster, Courtney Brook, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Hodges, Joseph Deshawn, Possession of Marijuana <2-oz. in Drug Free Zone IAT 4. Keeney, Robert Eric,...
brownwoodnews.com
Historical marker approved for George Edward Smith
The Brown County Historical Commission has obtained a state historical marker for early civic pioneer George Edward Smith. The marker has been approved and the Texas Historical Commission is ready to send the marker to the foundry. The cost for the marker is $2,300. The Brown County Historical Commission still...
brownwoodnews.com
Potential move of Health Department discussed before City Council
During Tuesday morning’s meeting, the Brownwood City Council heard a presentation from Brownwood/Brown County Health Department Administrator Lisa Dick regarding a potential move of the Health Department to 305 Booker Street on the TSTC campus, using City and County American Recovery Play funds for the renovation. The City Council...
brownwoodnews.com
North Lake Community Church Members Honor Brown County Sheriff’s Department
Tuesday morning on the lawn of the Brown County Law Enforcement Center, several members of North Lake Community Church of May, Texas gathered to show support and to say thank you to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. Church members and Pastor Ron Keener thanked County Sheriff Vance Hill and many members of his staff for their tireless efforts to protect and serve the residents of Brown County.
brownwoodnews.com
1 death, 22 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 22 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 22 positives this week, 2 were PCR, and 20 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 15 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 0 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Two Brown County women accused of trying to mislead CPS investigation
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Brown County women are accused of trying to mislead a CPS investigation. Dawn Faith Hill-Flesner, 46, and Jamie Faye Anderson, 41, were both taken into custody Tuesday in connection to the allegations that followed an incident that took place during a CPS investigation in June 2021. A press release […]
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 29
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, deputies responded to FM 2492. This was in regard to an out-of-control subject on the property. Upon arrival, contact was made with two people, and it was determined only a verbal argument had occurred. One person was advised to stay away from the above listed address. The other requested a Criminal Trespass Warning for the address on FM 2492.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood PD arrests two for providing falsified video to CPS
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Monday, June 21, 2021, an investigation was being conducted by Child Protective Services at an address in the 700b block of Ave C. During that investigation, the residents, 46-year-old Dawn Faith Hill and 41-year-old Jamie Faye Anderson, provided a video recording to CPS which was false and misleading with the intent to affect the outcome of the CPS investigation. The evidence of this falsified video recording was recently discovered and presented to the court in a complaint.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County 4-H Senior Livestock Judging Team places third at national contest
The Brown County 4-H Senior Livestock Judging Team of Ashtyn Adams, Blaze Cozart and Hayden Schroeder recently competed at the Aksarben Stock Show in Grand Island, Nebraska, were they placed third in the national contest. The trio’s third-place finish was sparked by a 3rd High in Sheep/Goats, 3rd High in...
colemantoday.com
Hwy 36 Temporarily Closed between Cross Plains and Rising Star
Eastland County - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a truck tractor semi-tank trailer rollover crash that occurred around 2 a.m. on State Highway 36 approximately 3 miles west of Rising Star, Texas. The commercial vehicle (CMV) was transporting a cargo tank containing hydrogen peroxide from the Houston area to Slaton, Texas. The CMV was traveling west when it lost control and overturned on the roadway skidding on its side causing the tanker to rupture, spilling a portion of the chemical contained. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured in the crash.
Traffic detoured due to chemical spill in Rising Star
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic is being detoured off Highway 36 in Rising Star due to a chemical spill. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a semi-truck that was transporting a cargo tank full of hydrogen peroxide was traveling west down the highway near Rising Star when it lost control and overturned, causing […]
brownwoodnews.com
Moving truck goes up in flames between Zephyr, Early
The following information was provided to BrownwoodNews.com regarding Wednesday’s 18-wheeler fire between Zephyr and Early:. On September 27th at 2:29 p.m. the Early Fire Department and Zephyr Fire Department were dispatched to 7100 Block of Highway 183/84 South for an 18-wheeler on fire with several grassfires in the ditch. The Early Fire Chief arrived on scene at 2:32 p.m. to find a 18-wheeler box trailer which was over 50% involved at the time of arrival. Highway 183/84 was shut down immediately for the safety of the firefighters and for fire department operations. The truck driver was able to disconnect from the burning trailer before our arrival and the truck was not damaged. The truck driver advised the trailer is completely full of furniture, household items and a motorcycle.
Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery
Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Coleman crash report: Pickup driver hits motorcyclists head-on, killing 2
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two motorcyclists died Saturday afternoon in a wreck with a pickup. Preliminary crash reports, released Tuesday, revealed that the driver of the pickup steered across the center stripe in the road. This three-vehicle crash took place along US Highway 84, about two miles south of...
brownwoodnews.com
Two-vehicle collision in Callahan County claims life of 30-year-old woman
According to information received from the Texas Department of Public Safety Tuesday afternoon, a two-vehicle accident between a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2000 Ford Expedition at 5:27 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 on State Highway 36, 12 miles south of Baird, claimed one life. Megan Janea Murphy, 30, from Jarrell,...
Driver ejected, killed in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County early Wednesday morning. Michael Reeves, of Brownwood, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 257 northwest of Early just after midnight, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
koxe.com
Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood
Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. A celebration of life service & visitation will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Debra was born December 6, 1982 in Brownwood, Texas to Daniel and Doylene Davis....
brownwoodnews.com
Dr. Terry V. Pursley retiring Oct. 25
Effective Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Terry V. Pursley, MD located at 4100 US 377, Brownwood, TX 76801 will be retiring from active practice. Dr. Pursley has trusted his care to Alyn D. Hatter, DO, MS, FAOCD, who will continue to see patients at the respective location. All patient medical records will continue to be maintained onsite at the above address. For information regarding your medical records, including to obtain copies or to transfer your records, please submit all such requests in writing to Epiphany Dermatology at the following address for processing: 6601 Vaught Ranch Rd, Ste 200, Austin, TX 78730.
koxe.com
18-wheeler a total loss after catching fire between Zephyr, Early
A Mayflower moving truck caught fire on U.S. Highway 84/183 between Zephyr and Early shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, and the vehicle and contents within are a total loss. No life-threatening injuries were reported by an official on the scene. According to the official, the fire began at the back...
BREAKING: Multiple people killed in crash involving motorcycles in Coleman County
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple people were killed in a crash involving motorcycles in Coleman County Saturday. The crash happened on Hwy 84 going toward Santa Anna, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The exact time and location has yet-to-be released. DPS says two motorcycles and another vehicle were involved in the […]
