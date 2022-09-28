Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor AbbottTom HandyTexas State
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
DPS Director Says He Will Resign if Troopers Had "Culpability" In Uvalde ResponseLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Here’s How Governor Abbott and Beto O’Rourke Responded to the Second ShootingTom HandyUvalde, TX
Related
tpr.org
Families of three surviving children from the Robb Elementary School massacre file lawsuit
Families of survivors from the Robb Elementary School massacre filed a civil lawsuit this week against a group of defendants that includes law enforcement officials and the Uvalde school district. California-based law firm Baum Hedlund and San Antonio lawyer Shawn C. Brown filed the lawsuit on behalf of three surviving...
Uvalde families sue school district, gun makers, city officials and others
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The families of three children who survived the Uvalde mass shooting in May have filed the first lawsuit in a federal court against the Uvalde school district, law enforcement officials, gun makers and others, alleging that their negligence and failures contributed to the massacre.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Federal lawsuit filed in Texas over Uvalde school shooting
DEL RIO, TX. (AP) - A federal lawsuit has been filed in Del Rio, Texas, against eight entities and three individuals for the May shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde. The lawsuit was first reported by the San Antonio Express-News. It was filed Wednesday by one...
35 family members of Uvalde shooting victims throw support behind Beto
Hours ahead of the only planned gubernatorial debate of the election cycle, the families of Uvalde school shooting victims threw their support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Parents block entrance at Uvalde CISD headquarters demanding action against district officers
UVALDE, Texas – Eighteen weeks after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School and killed 19 students and two teachers inside a classroom, parents said they’re done asking the Uvalde CISD to take action against its officers, they’re demanding it. Brett and Nikki Cross — guardians of one...
News Channel 25
Activists for Uvalde victims protest outside district building, demand investigations into officers
Shortly before 1 p.m., Lives Robbed, an activist group formed by the families and friends of the Uvalde School Massacre, announced they are still at the Uvalde CISD building, demanding answers and an investigation by the district into their officers and their response to the mass shooting. They also encouraged...
Two dead and 10 hospitalized after major Uvalde wreck, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Uvalde police say two people are dead and 10 recovering at local hospitals after a major crash involving an 18-wheeler in the heart of town. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at Main and Getty, and shut down the intersection for several hours as authorities investigated.
Washington Examiner
Uvalde rocked by horrific fatal crash involving immigrant smuggler
Two people have died and another 10 were injured in a horrific crash in Uvalde, Texas, the town where 19 schoolchildren and two teachers were murdered earlier this year. The incident is only the latest in a string of daily high-speed immigrant smuggling events through downtown Uvalde that local, state, and federal law enforcement have engaged in this year and underscores how a quiet town 50 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border has been deeply affected by the prevalence of transnational criminal activity in their community.
RELATED PEOPLE
Two killed, 10 hurt in high-speed crash in Uvalde
A crash near downtown Uvalde Wednesday night killed two people and injured ten others. A pick-up crashed into a big rig after swerving around a border patrol checkpoint.
Firefighters battling large brush fire in Bandera County
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — Bandera County authorities briefly facilitated voluntary evacuations Wednesday afternoon after a large brush fire broke out in the area. The local sheriff's office said around 4:40 p.m. that residents were able to return to their homes, though firefighters were still on the scene at that time.
news4sanantonio.com
Two dead after major three vehicle crash in Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas – Two people are dead following a major three vehicle crash involving undocumented immigrants. The accident happened on Main & Getty St around 6:30 p.m. We're told the accident started when a pickup truck went around a checkpoint and plowed through a fence. Border patrol began to pursue and that’s when the truck sped through an intersection hitting an 18-wheeler and another pick-up. According to officials, undocumented immigrants were in one of the pickup trucks.
Can Beto O'Rourke Beat Greg Abbott? Uvalde Moment Gives Way to Grim Hopes
Beto O'Rourke is winning the conversation on guns. His polling on other issues, however, could bode trouble as he seeks to unseat Republican Greg Abbott.
IN THIS ARTICLE
devinenews.com
Devine negotiating with trash collector, tensions over contract and service
Tension between the Devine City Council and trash collector Republic Services became obvious during a Sept. 20 council meeting to discuss a five-year renewal of the company’s contract. At one point, Terry Gawlik, municipal sales manager for Republic, complained that it was difficult to maintain an “open dialogue” with...
How to watch Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke's debate and what to expect
It's their only debate taking place ahead of the election.
Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl
EAGLE PASS —U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Eagle Pass International Bridge intercepted $578,456 worth of alleged fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine on September 24, 2022. “The smuggling of illicit narcotics is a serious international health and security threat,” said (A)Port Director Elizabeth Garduno, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “CBP will continue to intercept these dangerous drugs through our vigorous enforcement actions.”
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 0