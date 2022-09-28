Two people have died and another 10 were injured in a horrific crash in Uvalde, Texas, the town where 19 schoolchildren and two teachers were murdered earlier this year. The incident is only the latest in a string of daily high-speed immigrant smuggling events through downtown Uvalde that local, state, and federal law enforcement have engaged in this year and underscores how a quiet town 50 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border has been deeply affected by the prevalence of transnational criminal activity in their community.

