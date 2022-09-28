ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

Uvalde families sue school district, gun makers, city officials and others

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The families of three children who survived the Uvalde mass shooting in May have filed the first lawsuit in a federal court against the Uvalde school district, law enforcement officials, gun makers and others, alleging that their negligence and failures contributed to the massacre.
UVALDE, TX
webcenterfairbanks.com

Federal lawsuit filed in Texas over Uvalde school shooting

DEL RIO, TX. (AP) - A federal lawsuit has been filed in Del Rio, Texas, against eight entities and three individuals for the May shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde. The lawsuit was first reported by the San Antonio Express-News. It was filed Wednesday by one...
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Washington Examiner

Uvalde rocked by horrific fatal crash involving immigrant smuggler

Two people have died and another 10 were injured in a horrific crash in Uvalde, Texas, the town where 19 schoolchildren and two teachers were murdered earlier this year. The incident is only the latest in a string of daily high-speed immigrant smuggling events through downtown Uvalde that local, state, and federal law enforcement have engaged in this year and underscores how a quiet town 50 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border has been deeply affected by the prevalence of transnational criminal activity in their community.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Cross
news4sanantonio.com

Two dead after major three vehicle crash in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas – Two people are dead following a major three vehicle crash involving undocumented immigrants. The accident happened on Main & Getty St around 6:30 p.m. We're told the accident started when a pickup truck went around a checkpoint and plowed through a fence. Border patrol began to pursue and that’s when the truck sped through an intersection hitting an 18-wheeler and another pick-up. According to officials, undocumented immigrants were in one of the pickup trucks.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Elementary School#Police#Uvalde Cisd#The School Board#Uziyah
devinenews.com

Devine negotiating with trash collector, tensions over contract and service

Tension between the Devine City Council and trash collector Republic Services became obvious during a Sept. 20 council meeting to discuss a five-year renewal of the company’s contract. At one point, Terry Gawlik, municipal sales manager for Republic, complained that it was difficult to maintain an “open dialogue” with...
DEVINE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl

EAGLE PASS —U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Eagle Pass International Bridge intercepted $578,456 worth of alleged fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine on September 24, 2022.  “The smuggling of illicit narcotics is a serious international health and security threat,” said (A)Port Director Elizabeth Garduno, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “CBP will continue to intercept these dangerous drugs through our vigorous enforcement actions.”
EAGLE PASS, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy