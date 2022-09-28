No.2-ranked Stewartville overwhelmed the Red Wing football team. The Tigers led 29-0 after the first quarter and 50-7 at the half as they went on to win 70-13 Friday night. The first five Tiger offensive plays resulted in 92 yards and two touchdowns. From there, the Tigers had plays of at least 20 yards six times. The Tigers scored in multiple ways. Owen Sikkink scored four touchdowns. He rushed for a TD, caught two touchdown passes and returned a punt for a touchdown.

STEWARTVILLE, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO