News of the past: Balloonist ends in river with two days of misfortune
The falls of the Little Cannon River must have been a beautiful sight, but early settlers saw it as an opportunity to use the energy for commercial purposes. The mills of Cannon Falls produced good flour and gave work to many. Could the falls of the little Cannon River be...
Long days, lots of door knocking for candidate
Campaign season is full of mixed emotions. Some people find the opportunity to talk to candidates to be a positive part of election season. Others do not. A list of events, activities, things to do and bases to cover are made each week by candidates when strategizing how to win over their neighbors' votes.
Wandering House prompts reflection
Over the past few years The Wandering House has drifted around to multiple cities in southeast Minnesota. Artist-in-residence at the Anderson Center Cecilia Cornejo is bringing her long-term project to Red Wing for the month of October. Cornejo is a film-maker that focuses on amplifying voices of marginalized communities and...
Area volleyball: Sept. 30
Goodhue held off Wabasha-Kellogg in the first two sets on their way to a sweep victory 25-23, 25-23, 25-15. Goodhue's Avy Agenten ran the offense with 19 assists and had 13 digs. Elisabeth Gadient had 12 kills and 14 assists. Tori Miller led the Wildcats with 17 kills and had 10 digs. Melanie Beck recorded 14 digs, while Julia Carlson added seven kills.
Freier, Hanson lead way at home meet
Red Wing top runners Aaron Freier and Nora Hanson didn't disappoint at the Winger's home meet on Friday. Each won their respective race. Freier ran to to a first-place finish, running the 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 3 seconds. Isaiah Ricks finished in 21st place with a time of 18:41. Rylan Bennyhoff ran the race in 23rd (18:43). David Lexvold (18:52) also ended in the top-30, coming in 28th. Jackson Plein ran in 38th place with a time of 19:45.
Area football: Sept. 30
Zumbrota-Mazeppa won it's first game of the season in a low-scoring 19-6 win over Pine Island. Pine Island out-gained the Cougars 201-167 but turned the ball over three times. The Cougars had just one turnover. Z-M's Kayden Rodrick and Conner Preston each intercepted a pass on defense. Preston also had...
Area girls soccer: Sept. 29
Lake City picked up a win on senior night, winning 3-1 over Stewartville. Sadie Sanders scored twice for the Tigers. Bailey Earnest-Miller added the third goal. Lake City improved to 3-6-1 overall and 2-3 in the HVL.
Weekly planner: Fall into fall with festivities
Festival visitors can expect a variety of high-caliber original works of art for purchase, as well as other opportunities to be inspired, whether it’s listening to concerts in the Central Park bandshell, watching live painting, creating something beautiful, or eating delicious food. Visit, shop, play, dine, and enjoy a...
Council overrides veto of Riverfront trail segment
A few weeks ago at the Aug. 23 City Council meeting, the council approved a land purchase agreement for a Riverfront Trail segment. The plan has been in motion for many years and the land purchase was another piece of this larger project. After the council approved the purchase and...
Photos: Renovated twin home in Red Wing for sale
This completely renovated twin home is ready for its next owner. The many updates include floors, carpeting, a new roof, paint, trim work and more. The main level offers an open concept kitchen, dining and living, a full bath and a spacious, bright owner's suite. Find two more bedrooms with brand new carpet in the lower level along with another bath and the laundry room.
O’Connor sets Goodhue school record
Goodhue’s Mari O’Connor achieved a top-10 finish and school record at the Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo Invitational on Thursday. O’Connor broke the Goodhue record in the 5,000-meter event by 4 seconds. She came in 10th place with a time of 21 minutes, 28.73 seconds. O’Connor’s performance helped the Wildcats finish...
Letter: Self-serving elitists
I find it mind-bogglingly stupid that the group running together for City Council wants to hurt citizens and ruin our economy with the draconian slashing of services they have planned. At a recent candidate debate, they all decried their tax bills. They all have expensive homes, some have more than...
Stewartville cruises to homecoming win over Wingers
No.2-ranked Stewartville overwhelmed the Red Wing football team. The Tigers led 29-0 after the first quarter and 50-7 at the half as they went on to win 70-13 Friday night. The first five Tiger offensive plays resulted in 92 yards and two touchdowns. From there, the Tigers had plays of at least 20 yards six times. The Tigers scored in multiple ways. Owen Sikkink scored four touchdowns. He rushed for a TD, caught two touchdown passes and returned a punt for a touchdown.
Frontenac State Park celebrating its 65th anniversary
Frontenac State Park is celebrating its 65th anniversary of being a state park. Join us for beautiful fall colors and free family friendly events throughout the day, including (dependent upon the weather): a guided bird walk, live snake and falcon demonstrations, art activities with a local artist, archery with a certified instructor, and a dark sky event.
