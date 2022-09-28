ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Cincinnati, Ohio

Seen everything on your Cincinnati bucket list but still have some time to spare? Launch into the best day trips from Cincinnati, Ohio, to discover vibrant cities, lush parks, historic museums, and stunning wildlife. Get a taste of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in Louisville, visit the site of the Kentucky...
CINCINNATI, OH
consistentlycurious.com

The Top Ten Spots To Go Apple Picking In and Near Cincinnati

We share our top spots to go apple picking in Cincinnati, along with helpful tips for visiting the apple orchard. The intermittent crisp fall evenings paired with scorching summer days can only mean apple picking season is upon us. A timeless fall tradition for many families is making the yearly pilgrimage to their favorite apple orchard to bring home freshly picked apples.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Tunnel vision: Fort Washington Way decks could transform downtown

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati almost did not have the chance to put caps on Fort Washington Way, the final piece needed to cover the massive freeway trench and finally reconnect downtown to the Ohio River. More than two decades ago, the region’s governments were on the brink of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati craft brewery sets opening in Hamilton

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-area craft brewery is ready to open its second location inside of Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, a massive indoor sports complex and hotel in Hamilton. Municipal Brew Works, which first opened in Hamilton in 2016, will celebrate the opening of its second location...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Howl-O-Ween begins for the season

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Great Wolf Lodge in Mason kicks off its annual Howl-O-Ween celebration. Festivities are scheduled to last through Halloween. This year includes attractions from a trick-or-treat trail to a Monster Bash dance party. And if you plan on staying overnight, they have an exclusive Howl-O-Ween treat pack...
MASON, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping

CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Limestone carving team creating two 8-feet-tall sculptures in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - It's sculpture week in the City of Hamilton! Two Hamilton nonprofits are hosting a limestone carving team for the week. Bringing more than 100 years of experience, three stone sculptors from around the United States are expected to create two 8-feet-tall works of art in Hamilton. This showcase element of the upcoming Sculpture Week will be a rare chance to witness the creation of large-scale limestone sculptures in real-time as the artists work throughout the week.
HAMILTON, OH
CNBC

How a 22-year-old making $32,000 in Cincinnati, Ohio spends her money

Aspeyn Langhals, 22, lives in Cincinnati, Ohio and earns about $32,000 a year as a veterinary physical rehabilitation assistant. Langhals helps dogs and cats rebuild strength and minimize stress on their joints due to age or surgeries. She's balancing her job while training to become a certified canine rehabilitation nurse. This is an installment of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which profiles people across the globe and details how they earn, spend and save their money.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Cincinnati couple waiting to see damage on Florida home after Ian: Things can be replaced, 'life can't'

CINCINNATI — A couple originally from Cincinnati is thinking the worst but trying to stay positive in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Stephen and Karen Petitgout now live in Cape Coral, Florida, but they're waiting out the storm in Ohio. The two said they are already preparing for the majority of their belongings to be damaged or destroyed when they get back home.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local business owner ordered to pay $550,000 for polluting river

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati business owner has been ordered to pay over half a million dollars for using four companies that dumped waste into a river. Attorney General David Yost says that Douglas Evans illegally dumped waste into the Little Miami River through his business Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns. Evans must pay $550,000 with $137,500 going to the Little Miami Conservancy.
CINCINNATI, OH

