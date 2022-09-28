HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - It's sculpture week in the City of Hamilton! Two Hamilton nonprofits are hosting a limestone carving team for the week. Bringing more than 100 years of experience, three stone sculptors from around the United States are expected to create two 8-feet-tall works of art in Hamilton. This showcase element of the upcoming Sculpture Week will be a rare chance to witness the creation of large-scale limestone sculptures in real-time as the artists work throughout the week.

