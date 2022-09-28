Read full article on original website
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Cincinnati, Ohio
Seen everything on your Cincinnati bucket list but still have some time to spare? Launch into the best day trips from Cincinnati, Ohio, to discover vibrant cities, lush parks, historic museums, and stunning wildlife. Get a taste of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in Louisville, visit the site of the Kentucky...
consistentlycurious.com
The Top Ten Spots To Go Apple Picking In and Near Cincinnati
We share our top spots to go apple picking in Cincinnati, along with helpful tips for visiting the apple orchard. The intermittent crisp fall evenings paired with scorching summer days can only mean apple picking season is upon us. A timeless fall tradition for many families is making the yearly pilgrimage to their favorite apple orchard to bring home freshly picked apples.
WKRC
Tunnel vision: Fort Washington Way decks could transform downtown
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati almost did not have the chance to put caps on Fort Washington Way, the final piece needed to cover the massive freeway trench and finally reconnect downtown to the Ohio River. More than two decades ago, the region’s governments were on the brink of...
WKRC
Cincinnati craft brewery sets opening in Hamilton
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-area craft brewery is ready to open its second location inside of Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, a massive indoor sports complex and hotel in Hamilton. Municipal Brew Works, which first opened in Hamilton in 2016, will celebrate the opening of its second location...
WKRC
Howl-O-Ween begins for the season
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Great Wolf Lodge in Mason kicks off its annual Howl-O-Ween celebration. Festivities are scheduled to last through Halloween. This year includes attractions from a trick-or-treat trail to a Monster Bash dance party. And if you plan on staying overnight, they have an exclusive Howl-O-Ween treat pack...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
spectrumnews1.com
USS LST-325: The historic World War II ship will dock at Cincinnati's Public Landing from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3
CINCINNATI — Those who frequent downtown Cincinnati have grown accustomed to seeing a variety of boats and watercraft in the Ohio River — speedboats, jet skis, pontoons, barges and more than a few riverboats. But few are as unique, or historic, as the USS LST-325, a 328-foot ship...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping
CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
dayton.com
RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: Updates on eateries, coffee shops and breweries in Butler and Warren counties
Several new restaurants, breweries, coffee shops and other hotspots with an array of cuisines have opened across the region this month after a few longtime restaurants have decided to close their doors. A few of the dining establishments have re-emphasized their purpose, such as Kitty Brew Café and J&E Rootbeer...
WKRC
Limestone carving team creating two 8-feet-tall sculptures in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - It's sculpture week in the City of Hamilton! Two Hamilton nonprofits are hosting a limestone carving team for the week. Bringing more than 100 years of experience, three stone sculptors from around the United States are expected to create two 8-feet-tall works of art in Hamilton. This showcase element of the upcoming Sculpture Week will be a rare chance to witness the creation of large-scale limestone sculptures in real-time as the artists work throughout the week.
WKRC
Cincinnati Donauschwaben Society celebrates its 30th anniversary
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Prost to 30 years! The Cincinnati Donauschwaben Society is celebrating three decades of Oktoberfest beginning Sept. 30. Nick Krummen and Hansi from Cincinnati Donauschwaben talk about the beer, food and fun.
‘It wasn’t the Disney vacation that we planned for;’ Eaton woman waits out Hurricane Ian in Florida
Hurricane Ian is on the move, and one Miami Valley woman decided to wait out its wrath from Florida. At the Dayton International Airport, scheduled flights into and out of Florida were canceled. Andrea Hershberger, from Eaton, found the airline had canceled her flight as well. >> Tropical Storm Ian:...
WLWT 5
Weekend weather planner: Remnants of Hurricane Ian to bring rain, wind to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Ian makes a second mainland landfall as a Category 1 storm in the afternoon. There will be a storm surge of up to 4 to 7 feet from Charleston, North Carolina, to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Rainfall totals on the Carolina Coast could be 8 to 12 inches.
CNBC
How a 22-year-old making $32,000 in Cincinnati, Ohio spends her money
Aspeyn Langhals, 22, lives in Cincinnati, Ohio and earns about $32,000 a year as a veterinary physical rehabilitation assistant. Langhals helps dogs and cats rebuild strength and minimize stress on their joints due to age or surgeries. She's balancing her job while training to become a certified canine rehabilitation nurse. This is an installment of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which profiles people across the globe and details how they earn, spend and save their money.
The Dent Schoolhouse: Meet the people behind one of Cincinnati's scariest haunts
The Dent Schoolhouse is one of the top Halloween Haunts in the country. It's inside an old schoolhouse that was built in the 1800s and shut down in 1950.
WCPO
Cincinnati couple waiting to see damage on Florida home after Ian: Things can be replaced, 'life can't'
CINCINNATI — A couple originally from Cincinnati is thinking the worst but trying to stay positive in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Stephen and Karen Petitgout now live in Cape Coral, Florida, but they're waiting out the storm in Ohio. The two said they are already preparing for the majority of their belongings to be damaged or destroyed when they get back home.
WKRC
Tri-State residents with Florida homes pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It was a long night waiting out Hurricane Ian, and it has been a long day of cleanup for so many people, including Ohioans who also live in Florida. Destruction is widespread. Chunks of roads are gone. Boats are piled up like toy cars. Millions are without power.
WKRC
WLWT 5
Lakota West featured on 'Today Show's' Friday Morning Lights with WLWT's Megan Mitchell
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — A little taste of Cincinnati in New York City!. The Lakota West football team, cheerleading team, coach and marching band made an appearance on the "Today Show" Friday morning. It's the school's homecoming game Friday as the team looks to continue its undefeated season. Tom...
