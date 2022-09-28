Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : What is Meta's 30 day list for employees?
According to The Wall Street Journal report, the social media giant Facebook and Instagram's parent company Meta is cutting back on its workforce. The company is avoiding pink slips by making some employees join a "30-day list" that gives them just one month to find a new role or exit the company.
Microsoft's former VP of HR shares the types of employees who are most likely to be laid off
Microsoft's former VP of HR told Insider the three types of employees who are most likely to be let go during hard times — and who's safest.
salestechstar.com
Xerox Hosts ‘Now & Next’ Premier Partner Forum in London
Xerox is pleased to announce that its in-person Premier Partner Forum will return to London this October after a two-year hiatus. The two-day event will provide Xerox’s elite print partners, business owners, and leaders in the graphic communications space from around the world with the opportunity to grow their business through industry knowledge and idea sharing, peer-to-peer networking, and collaborating with other print partners, marketing services providers and industry stakeholders.
Srikanth Victory joins the AgilityHealth® executive team as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President
OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- AgilityHealth®, the leading enterprise SaaS platform for measuring and accelerating Business Agility, announces the addition of Srikanth Victory to its executive team as CTO. As Chief Technology Officer, Srikanth will lead technology strategy and execution while operating the company’s platform and products. Srikanth is an industry thought leader, whose robust experience in leading large technology transformations, will strengthen AgilityHealth’s competitive advantage in Digital Transformation, Scalability, and Data Analytics. He will build and scale the company’s SaaS platform and take it to the next level of maturity–enabling the company to lead the market in enterprise Business Agility solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006059/en/ Srikanth Victory joins the AgilityHealth® executive team as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President (Photo: Business Wire)
MINT Announces the Appointment of Salvatore Internullo as its new Chief Growth Officer
MILAN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- MINT, a major global player in the MADtech space founded in 2014 and headquartered in Milan, Italy, announces the entry of Salvatore Internullo as its new Chief Growth Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005229/en/ (Photo: MINT)
rv-pro.com
Kampgrounds of America Names Director of IT Operations
Kampgrounds of America (KOA) has hired Brian Elsmore to serve as the company’s new director of information technology (IT) operations. In his new role, Elsmore will set the vision for the network administration team and the systems that support KOA’s corporate operations and properties. Among his many duties, he will be responsible for the architecture, design and implementation of KOA’s corporate networks and servers. This role also includes security and maintenance, enterprise security and risk management.
techunwrapped.com
Customer service is a source of income for 60% of Spanish organizations
The international CRM company, Salesforce, has launched the fifth edition of the report State of Service. It reflects the opinions of more than 8,000 professionals from 36 countries, 300 from Spain. The study analyzes how the priorities, challenges, success metrics and strategies in the world of corporate customer service, while their customers prioritize digital in these turbulent times for the economy.
mmm-online.com
Stride Health brings on former WW exec Lee Hurley as CMO
Stride Health, a healthcare startup, announced Thursday that it hired Lee Hurley as its chief marketing officer. Hurley formerly served as CMO of Northwestern Mutual and spent more than a decade in leadership positions at WW (formerly WeightWatchers). “This year has been a monumental year for the company and Lee’s...
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
CNBC
Adobe’s Figma deal brings new users to open-source challenger Penpot, which just raised $8 million
Kaleidos, the startup behind open-source design software Penpot, said it raised $8 million in new funding two weeks after Adobe agreed to buy Figma for $20 billion. The Penpot software has received infrastructure upgrades to handle the greater load of online use, and the CEO of Kaleidos said people are signing up because of concerns about Adobe.
General Inception Creates First-Ever “Igniter” for New Company Formation
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- General Inception (GI), the first-ever Igniter, today announced its launch to build deep-tech companies from their inception through commercial scale-up. GI is not an investment fund; it is a company partnering with scientific innovators to bring on the critical planning and execution functions on day one of a new venture, including ignition capital. With access to a global team of thought leaders and business executives in diverse scientific fields, regulatory, intellectual property, clinical development and manufacturing services, as well as back office and infrastructure support, the GI team industrializes company formation, technology commercialization, and...
Diane Wang, Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of DHGATE Group Named among the Top 100 Innovation Leaders of 2022 Award by World Biz Magazine
BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- Diane Wang, Founder, Chairperson, and Chief Executive Officer of DHGATE Group has been recognized by World Biz Magazine’s Annual Awards of the Top 100 Innovation Leaders of 2022. Among the 100 winners, Diane Wang appeared in the top 10 along with distinguished leaders including Dr. Severin Schwan, CEO of Roche Group; Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD; Dr. C.C. Wei, CEO of TSMC; Lee Yuan Siong, President of AIA Group and many more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005259/en/ World Biz Magazine Interview - Diane Wang, Chairperson and CEO of DHGATE Group (Photo: Business Wire)
kalkinemedia.com
MediKane tapping opportunities in diversified markets with Food-as-Medicine products
MediKane has a portfolio of plant-based natural food products with scientific and clinical evidence to improve health. The company targets diversified market segments including the medical, health, ingredients, animal health and white label space. For these five separate markets, the company uses the same technology and supply chain. Each market...
kalkinemedia.com
EarlyBirds partners with ImpactX summit to help businesses achieve net zero goals
EarlyBirds has partnered with the 2nd Impact X Summit for accelerating action towards achieving the target of net zero emissions. The summit will be held from 9 to 11 November in Sydney at the International Convention & Exhibition Centre. The summit will bring together climate innovators, impact investors, and high-level...
kalkinemedia.com
FCA grants Revolut license to offer crypto services in Britain
Crypto payment app provider Revolut, on 26 September, received FCA registration to offer services to its users. Earlier, it was operating under a temporary license in the country. Following the license, Revolut joins the likes of eToro, Ziglu, Crypto.com and 34 others, offering crypto licenses in Britain. One of Britain’s...
kalkinemedia.com
Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) executes SPA for acquisition of Simwell
Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) executed a Sale and Purchase Agreement ("SPA") to conditionally acquire Simwell Resources Limited ("Simwell"). The development will expand the company’s portfolio by adding four UK licences of the Southern North Sea ("SNS") into Reabold’s fold. All four licenses include prospects covered by high-quality 3D seismic...
fintechfutures.com
Embedded banking with Metro AG and Vodeno
I have spent the last 25 years trying to make sense of the complexities of financial services and working mainly with technology to create the best and most customer-friendly experiences I can. As I have stated in previous articles, this has primarily been an exercise in process optimisation. While achieving...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Meet the Elite: Compendium of Wood Industry Market Leaders
Since 2009, Woodworking Network has paid tribute to outstanding individuals in the wood products industry who have made an impact not only at their companies, but on the industry as a whole. Represented are persons from all segments of the secondary woodworking industry, including: residential furniture, contract/office furniture, cabinetry, closets/home organization systems, retail fixtures, architectural woodwork & millwork, windows and doors, and wood components.
kalkinemedia.com
Opyl (ASX:OPL) collabs with Consentic, launches research screening service
Opyl has collaborated with e-consent platform, Consentic, for tipping up enrolment and recruitment revenues. The company has also launched a new personalised research screening service for its flagship platform. Opyl is aiming to achieve three-digit growth in the global clinical trial market. AI-assisted MedTech company, Opyl Limited’s (ASX:OPL) flagship patient-led...
