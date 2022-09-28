OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- AgilityHealth®, the leading enterprise SaaS platform for measuring and accelerating Business Agility, announces the addition of Srikanth Victory to its executive team as CTO. As Chief Technology Officer, Srikanth will lead technology strategy and execution while operating the company’s platform and products. Srikanth is an industry thought leader, whose robust experience in leading large technology transformations, will strengthen AgilityHealth’s competitive advantage in Digital Transformation, Scalability, and Data Analytics. He will build and scale the company’s SaaS platform and take it to the next level of maturity–enabling the company to lead the market in enterprise Business Agility solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006059/en/ Srikanth Victory joins the AgilityHealth® executive team as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO