PORTLAND, Ore. — Angie Jenkins is nursing a broken tailbone and some bruises after a hit-and-run on Saturday, Sep. 24. Jenkins said she was at the intersection of Northeast 112th and Wygant Street when a man driving a minivan ran a stop sign and hit her truck. After pulling over, Jenkins said the driver told her he didn't have insurance, refused to share his information and got back into his vehicle to leave. Jenkins walked up to his window to confront him.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 58 MINUTES AGO