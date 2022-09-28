Cowboys to play OL Jason Peters exclusively at guard going forward
Tyler Smith‘s transition from training camp left guard to September left tackle has changed the Cowboys‘ plans regarding Jason Peters. After viewing him as a swing tackle who could step in if Smith struggled, Peters worked at guard in his Dallas debut Monday. The plan is now for Peters to exclusively play guard, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus notes. Monday’s 14-snap guard cameo represented Peters’ first in-game foray at a non-left tackle spot in over a decade. The Cowboys limited Peters’ workload due to only four practices working at guard, Kyed adds. An uptick should be expected in Week 4. It will be interesting how the Cowboys use Peters when Connor McGovern returns from his high ankle sprain; McGovern has missed the past two weeks. The team’s approach with Tyron Smith now becomes more intriguing as well, with the All-Pro left tackle not ruled out for the season. But Tyler Smith, who has always been viewed as the Cowboys’ left tackle of the future, has seized the blindside gig.
Here is the latest from the NFC East:
- The Eagles wrapped their Carson Wentz reunion with a nine-sack performance, shutting down the Commanders in a Week 3 rout. One of the reasons Wentz played just two seasons on his 2019 Philadelphia extension was his reluctance to play within the confines of Doug Pederson‘s system, Tim McManus of ESPN.com writes. Being stripped of in-game freedom irked the former No. 2 overall pick during his final Eagles season, McManus adds. Wentz audibles were an issue in Philly’s disastrous 2020 campaign, which saw him benched for second-round rookie Jalen Hurts. The Eagles, who traded Wentz to the Colts for first- and third-round picks, no longer have any dead money on their books from that transaction. Hurts will become extension-eligible in January; the Commanders remain committed to Wentz as their starter.
- The Commanders are looking for a new COO. Greg Resh, who had worked in that role for just more than a year, left the organization recently, J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington tweets. Resh left the team for a non-NFL job in Baltimore. This obviously comes at a rocky point for the franchise, which has seen owner Dan Snyder in Congress’ crosshairs. Resh is the 13th high-ranking Washington exec to leave the team over the past 18 months, Peter King of NBC Sports notes.
- Former Buccaneers wide receiver/return specialist Cyril Grayson visited the Commanders, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. The Bucs waived Grayson with an injury settlement earlier this month. A former sprint standout at LSU, Grayson has bounced around the NFL since 2017. The 28-year-old speedster caught 10 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns last season.
- Giants cornerback Rodarius Williams is eligible to return from IR next week. The 2021 sixth-round pick is recovering from knee surgery, according to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan (on Twitter). Williams dealt with a bone-spur issue during training camp, but Duggan adds he is moving well and could be ready to return in Week 5. The Giants would need to use one of their eight IR activations to bring Williams back.
