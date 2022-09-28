Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Corn market watching harvest yields
Yield numbers from this year’s U.S. corn harvest are coming in, but what they reveal for certain has yet to be determined, as results so far have been mixed depending on the region of the country and even areas within those regions. “We’re finally starting to see some yield...
agupdate.com
Home-heating costs expected to soar
For a second year in a row Wisconsin residents will likely spend hundreds of dollars more to heat their homes, thanks to skyrocketing fuel prices. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association estimates it will cost more than $1,200 to heat an average home this winter, an increase of more than 17 percent compared to the previous winter.
agupdate.com
Students and scientists study soils across the world
Traveling from northern Iowa to southern Illinois, a traveler can encounter multiple different types of soils that can drive different practices. Lee Burras has spent his career studying the differences in soils across different regions. A large part of soil differences started with the glaciers, he said. “If we look...
agupdate.com
Do the ‘4Rs’ apply to manure management?
Editor’s note: The following was written by Melissa Wilson, University of Minnesota Extension manure management specialist, and Chryseis Modderman, Extension manure management educator for the Minnesota Crop News website on Sept. 20. Writer Carol Bishop Hipps spoke of fall as “the mellow, messy, leaf-kicking, perfect pause between the opposing...
agupdate.com
Producers work with company to improve standards
MANILLA, Iowa — Jerry and Nancy Croghan grew up around pigs, so it should come as no surprise that the couple remains a part of the pork industry. “I’ve just always liked it,” Jerry says. “There’s always something to do, and there is always something you can do better.”
agupdate.com
Naig emphasizes preparation after trade war, disease issues
DES MOINES, Iowa — Mike Naig is the incumbent, the Republican in a Republican state, the person with the name recognition. In short, he is the odds-on favorite to win this fall’s race for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture. Naig is also an optimistic person who sees the glass...
agupdate.com
Illinois pig farmers promote pork, family traditions
SHANNON, Ill. — Darrell Stitzel’s grandparents moved to a farm in Carroll County in northwestern Illinois 65 years ago. His wife Laurie’s father started his career as a tenant farmer in South Dakota. Together, the couple has grown a thriving pork business while also being active in their community.
agupdate.com
‘Volatility’ best describes recent spring wheat market
Some days the spring wheat market appears to be on an uptrend, but then those days are followed by some down days leaving producers to wonder what direction the market is heading. In other words, things are volatile. “With the wheat market we’ve seen a little volatility recently with some...
agupdate.com
Midwest to promote clean hydrogen
Wisconsin is banding together with five other Midwestern states to promote development of a “clean hydrogen” economy. The states – Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana – will work together with Wisconsin to identify opportunities for advancing sustainably produced hydrogen. It can be a carbon-free energy source, according to a non-binding agreement signed by the six governors. According to a memorandum of understanding, the states view clean hydrogen as an opportunity to leverage existing industry and infrastructure to promote economic growth and energy independence while reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.
agupdate.com
Love for horses and cows pulls Kara Brichacek home
Kara Brichacek has a soft spot for animals. Most at home in the pasture among her cows and horses, Brichacek comes to her family farm north of Schuyler, Nebraska as much as possible. This is not an easy task as she works a full-time job 70 miles away. “It is...
agupdate.com
Mineral consumption: take it with a grain of salt
If you surveyed a room of 10 people if they prefer sweet or salty food, the results would be as divided as when I asked local feed stores and cooperatives about whether to mix mineral with salt to supplement cattle. The safest answer? “It depends.”. By itself, mineral supplement...
agupdate.com
Large ranch uses data to make decisions
IBERIA, Mo. — Down in south central Missouri, the Circle A Ranch sprawls for thousands of acres where the cattle graze on the rolling hills of the Ozarks. Headquartered near Iberia, part of the ranch includes about 10,000 acres, and then Circle A has a second location to the north at Huntsville, which has about 8,000 acres. The Huntsville location also includes a large feedlot.
