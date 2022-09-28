Chelsea Tucker joined Holland-based Arbor Circle as its child welfare director. Tucker leads the organization’s work in foster care and adoption, as well as the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Ottawa County program. She comes to the role with five years of experience leading the foster care program at Arbor Circle, as well as several years of experience in foster care case management. Arbor Circle serves thousands of children, adults and families each year in several counties across West Michigan through a wide variety of programs.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO