Grand Rapids Business Journal
Building momentum: Deck maker eyes $50M in sales
A local home improvement company is experiencing rapid growth while using an innovative construction material and creating opportunities for young people in the trades. Green Shield Home Improvement, a composite deck builder based out of Grand Rapids, reached $20 million in sales this year after $1 million in sales in 2020. Driving this growth is 29-year-old Adam Rought, an owner and founding member of the company.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Inside Track: Ryzenga is building on lakeshore’s legacy of quality homebuilders
Brittany Ryzenga knows nudging young people to consider a career in the skilled trades doesn’t come by happenstance. That’s why the CEO of the Holland-based trade association Lakeshore Home Builders Association (LHBA) is heartened to have the storytelling magic of “Billy the Builder Bear Builds a House” in her corner.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Change-Ups: Tucker joins Arbor Circle
Chelsea Tucker joined Holland-based Arbor Circle as its child welfare director. Tucker leads the organization’s work in foster care and adoption, as well as the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Ottawa County program. She comes to the role with five years of experience leading the foster care program at Arbor Circle, as well as several years of experience in foster care case management. Arbor Circle serves thousands of children, adults and families each year in several counties across West Michigan through a wide variety of programs.
wgvunews.org
Construction of Muskegon Heights first new home in 17 years underway
Officials say, it’s a microcosm of things to come in Muskegon Heights, as the Career Tech Center in Muskegon, in partnership with Lake Hawks in Flight and AmeriCorps, poured the concrete foundation this week on the first new home to be constructed in over 17 years. Mirroring Muskegon’s successful...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
The critical need for facilities management
If you’re a homeowner in Michigan, you probably know how important it is to winterize your house by cleaning out gutters and disconnecting garden hoses. Similarly, taking proper care of commercial facilities throughout the year is essential to providing a comfortable and healthy environment for tenants and visitors. This is the role of facilities management — my personal and professional passion and something that is critical for all businesses.
recordpatriot.com
Tudor Dixon's new ad opposes potential Big Rapids battery component factory
MECOSTA COUNTY — Gubernatorial Republican candidate Tudor Dixon has released a political ad criticizing a potential project that could bring as many as 2,300 jobs to the Mecosta County area over the next five years. In her ad, Dixon claims Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state Legislature are...
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
Former bank headquarters to become megachurch after $7M sale in Ottawa County
HOLLAND TWP. — A former bank headquarters building is set to become a megachurch in Holland Township after a $7 million sale. The church, which currently has about 1,800 congregants at its two current locations, expects to double the size of its congregation with the new facility, according to the pastor.
Detroit News
Mammoth Michigan EV battery plant brings hopes, challenges to Big Rapids
Big Rapids ― Matt Compton interrupted his reading of “Fire & Blood,” an epic fantasy by George R.R. Martin, to discuss what may become an epic reality for a city that lost a quarter of its population in the past decade ― the construction of a mammoth battery parts plant.
How Pop-Tarts got their Pop-Start in West Michigan
Not often do you hear about Post and Kellogg's working together. The story you're about to read is an exception.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
New mental health treatment debuts in West Michigan
Hope Network and Network180 are partnering to open a peer respite program offering a new option for people needing support for mental health or substance use. Still Waters Peer Respite Program is the first of its kind in West Michigan, the second peer respite program in the state and one of 42 such programs across the U.S.
Hurricane Ian scraps Grand Rapids couple’s Florida wedding. New event venue saves the day.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With less than a week to go until her wedding, Grand Rapids bride Lauren Scott realized she had to scrap her entire plan for a destination event in Florida. The planned ceremony with about 40 guests on the beach? Canceled. The planned wedding reception at...
Muskegon Heights building first new house in 17 years
The foundations have been laid for the first new home built in Muskegon Heights in 17 years.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Experts weigh in on commercial real estate outlook
A panel of experts gathered for the most recent Business Journal Breakfast Series to discuss the biggest obstacles facing the commercial real estate sector in West Michigan and what is being done to address those issues. It’s no secret that the sector has experienced its share of pandemic-related challenges in...
The 1921-1923 Scandal That Gave Teapot Dome, Michigan Its Name
We were driving thru Van Buren County near Paw Paw not too long ago when I came across a road sign that read Tea Pot Dome. “What’s that?” I asked. “It’s a town” was the reply. Well, this was interesting…I had to know more about this...
Why Are People In Grand Rapids Putting Tarps Over Their Front Lawn?
Most of the time when you hop online you're bombarded with negativity and things that can bring you down. But every once in a while you see something that's hilarious or in this case interesting that you want to do a deep dive to find out more about it. I...
Yes, There Really is a Kalamazoo: References Only Locals Will Understand
If you know, you know. Not only does Kalamazoo have a unique name, but it's also a city rich with history. For example, we've got Gibson guitars, Bell's Brewery, and Tim Allen even got arrested here!. Most Americans have never heard of Kalamazoo and are in disbelief that such a...
WOOD
A new & improved way to get knee or hip replacement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore, with 26 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. They also offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee as well as foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.
Muskegon Air Show to return after 16-year hiatus
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon Air Show will return after a 16-year hiatus, officials said Thursday. 'Wings Over Muskegon', produced in conjunction with the Yankee Air Museum, the Muskegon County Airport and its professional management company, will return July 6, 2023 with a four-day 'aviation extravaganza' to follow.
11 year old Portage driver beats adults at Kalamazoo Raceway
Bryce is just 11 years old and has been racing since he was seven. He is a fourth generation driver who started driving quarter midget cars and recently moved up to late models and super late models.
