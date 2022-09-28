ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coopersville, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Building momentum: Deck maker eyes $50M in sales

A local home improvement company is experiencing rapid growth while using an innovative construction material and creating opportunities for young people in the trades. Green Shield Home Improvement, a composite deck builder based out of Grand Rapids, reached $20 million in sales this year after $1 million in sales in 2020. Driving this growth is 29-year-old Adam Rought, an owner and founding member of the company.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Inside Track: Ryzenga is building on lakeshore’s legacy of quality homebuilders

Brittany Ryzenga knows nudging young people to consider a career in the skilled trades doesn’t come by happenstance. That’s why the CEO of the Holland-based trade association Lakeshore Home Builders Association (LHBA) is heartened to have the storytelling magic of “Billy the Builder Bear Builds a House” in her corner.
HOLLAND, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Change-Ups: Tucker joins Arbor Circle

Chelsea Tucker joined Holland-based Arbor Circle as its child welfare director. Tucker leads the organization’s work in foster care and adoption, as well as the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Ottawa County program. She comes to the role with five years of experience leading the foster care program at Arbor Circle, as well as several years of experience in foster care case management. Arbor Circle serves thousands of children, adults and families each year in several counties across West Michigan through a wide variety of programs.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
Local
Michigan Business
State
Arizona State
City
Coopersville, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
State
Indiana State
Grand Rapids Business Journal

The critical need for facilities management

If you’re a homeowner in Michigan, you probably know how important it is to winterize your house by cleaning out gutters and disconnecting garden hoses. Similarly, taking proper care of commercial facilities throughout the year is essential to providing a comfortable and healthy environment for tenants and visitors. This is the role of facilities management — my personal and professional passion and something that is critical for all businesses.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#West Michigan#Chemicals#Mexico#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bay Logistics#Cold Distribution Center#N 68th St#Pioneer Construction#Jll
Grand Rapids Business Journal

New mental health treatment debuts in West Michigan

Hope Network and Network180 are partnering to open a peer respite program offering a new option for people needing support for mental health or substance use. Still Waters Peer Respite Program is the first of its kind in West Michigan, the second peer respite program in the state and one of 42 such programs across the U.S.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Experts weigh in on commercial real estate outlook

A panel of experts gathered for the most recent Business Journal Breakfast Series to discuss the biggest obstacles facing the commercial real estate sector in West Michigan and what is being done to address those issues. It’s no secret that the sector has experienced its share of pandemic-related challenges in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A new & improved way to get knee or hip replacement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore, with 26 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. They also offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee as well as foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon Air Show to return after 16-year hiatus

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon Air Show will return after a 16-year hiatus, officials said Thursday. 'Wings Over Muskegon', produced in conjunction with the Yankee Air Museum, the Muskegon County Airport and its professional management company, will return July 6, 2023 with a four-day 'aviation extravaganza' to follow.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy