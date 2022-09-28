Electoral College reform, aimed to prevent another Jan. 6, passes U.S. House, splits Wisconsin reps by party

A new story in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel details a litany of controversial tweets from Democrat Mandela Barnes that touch on a whole variety of issues. As detailed by the Journal Sentinel, his tweets included him panning “progressives moving to the center” as people who are “compromising all integrity to appease the extreme.” In another that’s likely to find its way into an ad soon, he jokingly referred to New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as “my president.” He also asked if the 2016 election was “rigged.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO