Wildlife

Producers work with company to improve standards

MANILLA, Iowa — Jerry and Nancy Croghan grew up around pigs, so it should come as no surprise that the couple remains a part of the pork industry. “I’ve just always liked it,” Jerry says. “There’s always something to do, and there is always something you can do better.”
Off-farm jobs critical to ag economy ... Part 2

Off-farm jobs and income are critically important to farmers and ranchers, as the rural and agricultural economy has evolved during the past half-century to benefit connected and diverse communities. Growing rural and urban economic interdependence can be difficult to see at times but an appreciation of the dynamic relationship is vital to informing policies that strengthen the financial health of communities and agricultural producers alike.
Students and scientists study soils across the world

Traveling from northern Iowa to southern Illinois, a traveler can encounter multiple different types of soils that can drive different practices. Lee Burras has spent his career studying the differences in soils across different regions. A large part of soil differences started with the glaciers, he said. “If we look...
Coalition gets family message to consumers

It’s true that farming is family business. But that message doesn’t always make its way to the public. Illinois Farm Families was formed to change that, and the group believes it has had success. “Our goal is to maintain farmers’ social license to farm,” said Gracie Pierson, consumer...
Mineral consumption: take it with a grain of salt

If you surveyed a room of 10 people if they prefer sweet or salty food, the results would be as divided as when I asked local feed stores and cooperatives about whether to mix mineral with salt to supplement cattle. The safest answer? “It depends.”. By itself, mineral supplement...
