ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Weekly

Here are the adjusted trash and yard waste pickup schedules for Orlando and Orange County following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian may be gone from Central Florida, but it left incredible amounts of damage and debris in its wake. Regular trash and solid waste pickups were placed on hold earlier this week as the hurricane approached, but now there are tentative makeup schedules (water levels allowing) for Orlando and greater Orange County residents. The City of Orlando begins debris pickup on Friday, Sept.. 30.  Residents can assist in those efforts by placing debris on the curb, bagging and/or bundling yard waste and separating debris from building materials. Residential and commercial trash pickup covering missed pickups from Wednesday happens on Saturday, Oct. 1.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
State
Florida State
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Orlo Vista Community flooded again, some homes underwater

ORLANDO, Fla. - Parts of Orlando struggled to handle the rains that came with Hurricane Ian. Some places saw 10 to 16 inches of rain. This caused lakes to overflow from Lake Eola to Lake Venus in Orlo Vista. Orlo Vista resident said Lake Venus overflowed in 2017 with Hurricane...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Demings
Person
Jerry West
click orlando

Crews tackle Orlando elementary school flood ahead of expected reopening

ORLANDO, Fla. – After Riverdale Elementary School flooded due to heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian in Orlando, crews went to work to get it back in order ahead of the district’s expected opening date. Orange County Public Schools announced that they plan to reopen schools in the district...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Mayor#Orange County Fire Rescue#Hurricane Ian
click orlando

How to get help in Central Florida after Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian has damaged homes across Central Florida, forced hundreds of people into shelters and the full extent of the damage really won’t be known for some time. Groups are coming together to help storm victims. Here are places offering assistance right now. We will...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Orange County officials give update on flooding, recovery efforts

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, Orange County leaders gave an update on recovery efforts and Hurricane Ian's impact on the county. County officials said they plan to speak at 10 a.m. Friday. "We have transitioned from a response effort to a recovery mode," Mayor Jerry Demings said. "We...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian aftermath: When will Central Florida schools reopen?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Officials at schools, colleges, and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area assessing any damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far regarding reopening:. ALACHUA COUNTY. Alachua County Public Schools plans...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Assisted Living Facilities
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WESH

Volusia County crews assessing damage from Hurricane Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In Volusia County, crews are assessing damage and working to get the power back on for the tens of thousands who lost it. This is all underway while people whose houses were flooded in some spots are seeing the water recede. WESH traveled along with...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

Friday 5 p.m. update — Good Samaritan under a mandatory evacuation, schools closed Monday

A mandatory evacuation is in effect for Good Samaritan, which is experiencing flooding from Shingle Creek on the same magnitude as in 2017 following Hurricane Irma. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it will be a misdemeanor to stay, and since the water in that community is "not doing down anytime soon," deputies will be doing a door-to-door assessment to get them out. Residents without family in the area will be taken to a shelter.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy