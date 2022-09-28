Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Orange County residents recall scrambling to escape Ian's floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 spoke to one man who said he came to his daughter’s apartment in Orange County from Fort Myers to get away from the hurricane, then ended up having to wade through chest-high water to escape. A day later, people were coming back to...
fox35orlando.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Dates, locations and what's accepted in your county
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida residents will be spending the weekend cleaning up debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. The storm left catastrophic flooding in several communities and downed trees and limbs in others. FOX 35 is breaking down when Central Florida counties will begin picking up your debris...
Here are the adjusted trash and yard waste pickup schedules for Orlando and Orange County following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian may be gone from Central Florida, but it left incredible amounts of damage and debris in its wake. Regular trash and solid waste pickups were placed on hold earlier this week as the hurricane approached, but now there are tentative makeup schedules (water levels allowing) for Orlando and greater Orange County residents. The City of Orlando begins debris pickup on Friday, Sept.. 30. Residents can assist in those efforts by placing debris on the curb, bagging and/or bundling yard waste and separating debris from building materials. Residential and commercial trash pickup covering missed pickups from Wednesday happens on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Homes remain flooded by Hurricane Ian in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People have evacuated their homes in the Orlo Vista neighborhood in Orange County. Crews used boats to get people out Thursday after the worst from Hurricane Ian passed Central Florida. Orlo Vista is known for flooding during hurricanes. Homes in the area were still swallowed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Orlo Vista Community flooded again, some homes underwater
ORLANDO, Fla. - Parts of Orlando struggled to handle the rains that came with Hurricane Ian. Some places saw 10 to 16 inches of rain. This caused lakes to overflow from Lake Eola to Lake Venus in Orlo Vista. Orlo Vista resident said Lake Venus overflowed in 2017 with Hurricane...
Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30,...
WESH
Seminole County residents pulling together to deal with Ian damage
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Kayaks and rowboats were seen moving around near Lake Harney the way they often do after heavy rains on Friday. The St. Johns river flows through Harney and will get higher with all the recent rain flowing into it. "You can't drive any cars back...
wmfe.org
Mayor Demings says Orange County will start to experience impacts of Ian at 2 pm
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings updated residents early Wednesday about the projected track of Hurricane Ian and possible impacts to the area. Here’s what he said we can expect in the next 24 hours. “From all predictive models, it looks like the storm is going to come right over...
RELATED PEOPLE
wmfe.org
Osceola County update: Water still rising; evacuation ordered for one flooded community
Here’s an update regarding Osceola County, where devastating floods don’t seem to be getting better one day after Hurricane Ian came through the area. Kissimmee has been hit very hard by flooding from Hurricane Ian. There have been high-water evacuations there since early Thursday morning. Now, the county...
click orlando
Crews tackle Orlando elementary school flood ahead of expected reopening
ORLANDO, Fla. – After Riverdale Elementary School flooded due to heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian in Orlando, crews went to work to get it back in order ahead of the district’s expected opening date. Orange County Public Schools announced that they plan to reopen schools in the district...
WESH
Woman swept away by Hurricane Ian storm surge dies; 3rd death reported in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 68-year-old woman died after being pulled into the ocean during the height of Hurricane Ian in Volusia County. It's the third such death reported in the oceanside county over the last few days in the aftermath of the devastating storm. Above video: Chopper video...
wmfe.org
Seminole County residents cope with historic flooding from Hurricane Ian
In Seminole County, officials say they’re seeing historic flooding after Hurricane Ian. WMFE’s environmental reporter Amy Green went to one of those neighborhoods, and she joined “All Things Considered” host Nicole Darden Creston to share what she saw and heard. Amy Green:. I went to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
How to get help in Central Florida after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian has damaged homes across Central Florida, forced hundreds of people into shelters and the full extent of the damage really won’t be known for some time. Groups are coming together to help storm victims. Here are places offering assistance right now. We will...
WESH
Orange County officials give update on flooding, recovery efforts
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, Orange County leaders gave an update on recovery efforts and Hurricane Ian's impact on the county. County officials said they plan to speak at 10 a.m. Friday. "We have transitioned from a response effort to a recovery mode," Mayor Jerry Demings said. "We...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath: When will Central Florida schools reopen?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Officials at schools, colleges, and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area assessing any damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far regarding reopening:. ALACHUA COUNTY. Alachua County Public Schools plans...
WESH
Officials: 211 information and crisis line available during Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Heart of Florida United Way will have a crisis line available during Hurricane Ian. For Orange, Osceola and Seminole County residents, the 211 information and crisis line will be open 24 hours each day. Residents can dial 211 about emotional support, shelter information, food, storm...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
About 200 residents evacuated after flooding hits Orange County apartment complex near UCF
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue officials responded to Arden Villas Apartments near University Boulevard Thursday night to help evacuate about 200 residents to a sister facility in Altamonte Springs. Images submitted to News 6 show the extent of flooding in Orlando, with several vehicles submerged in...
WESH
Volusia County crews assessing damage from Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In Volusia County, crews are assessing damage and working to get the power back on for the tens of thousands who lost it. This is all underway while people whose houses were flooded in some spots are seeing the water recede. WESH traveled along with...
aroundosceola.com
Friday 5 p.m. update — Good Samaritan under a mandatory evacuation, schools closed Monday
A mandatory evacuation is in effect for Good Samaritan, which is experiencing flooding from Shingle Creek on the same magnitude as in 2017 following Hurricane Irma. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it will be a misdemeanor to stay, and since the water in that community is "not doing down anytime soon," deputies will be doing a door-to-door assessment to get them out. Residents without family in the area will be taken to a shelter.
Orange County crews rescue people from flooded assisted living facility
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews in Orange County finished rescuing people from an assisted living facility overnight. The facility is located near Rouse Road and University Boulevard. Rescues were called out Thursday due to rising flood waters threatening the location. A similar rescue effort was performed Thursday at the...
Comments / 0