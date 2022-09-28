Read full article on original website
Billionaire investor ’Mr. Wonderful’ says the stock market rout is a buying opportunity—especially in China
Billionaire investor Kevin O'Leary says volatility is back and it may be time to buy more stocks. As the geopolitical relationship between China and the U.S. frays, billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary—nicknamed Mr. Wonderful—is advising people to invest more in Chinese stocks. To have no allocation in the...
Motley Fool
Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
The Dow Jones Industrial Average just closed more than 20% below its previous high, meeting the definition of a bear market. 3M and Intel have fallen even more sharply since the beginning of 2022 and are at levels not seen since the mid-2010s. Both stocks pay hefty dividend yields, although...
3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell
Focus on buying high-quality leaders when they are on sale.
3 Beaten-Down Dow Stocks to Buy Before the Market Bounces Back
All bear markets since 1928 have recovered. Ensuing bull markets can provide breathtaking long-term returns.
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which ASX penny stocks have gained about 900% in 1Y?
In today's show, we cover: Lindian Resources (ASX:LIN), Hawsons (ASX:HIO) and Tyranna (ASX:TYX). The Australian market today traded on a negative note. The benchmark ASX 200 index fell 0.71 per cent in the afternoon trading session. The S&P/ASX 300 index that covers the large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap components of the S&P/ASX Index Series is also trading negatively, losing 0.79 per cent. Conversely, the S&P/ASX 200 Materials index is up by 1.10 per cent. Sectors are mixed. 9 of 11 sectors are lower today, along with the ASX200 Index. Materials is the best performing sector, gaining +1.30% but is little changed for the last five days.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Which 3 ASX supermarket stocks to explore in October?
In this video, we are going to talk about 3 ASX listed supermarket stocks that have fared more than 25 per cent in the last five years. Before we jump onto that, do hit the like and subscribe button.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Which ASX-listed penny stocks hit a 52-week high today?
In today's show we cover: Nagambie Resources (ASX:NAG), Cronos Australia (ASX:CAU), Xtek (ASX: XTE) and Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11). The #Australian #market traded on a positive note today. The #benchmark #ASX 200 #index gained 1.61 per cent in the afternoon trading session. The S&P/ASX 300 index that covers the large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap components of the S&P/ASX Index Series also #traded positively, gaining 1.56 per cent. The S&P/ASX 200 Materials index was also up by 2.51 per cent. All 11 sectors were higher today, along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. The #energy was the best performing sector, gaining 3.61 per cent and rebounding from its recent decline.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists five stocks to watch in a bearish market
Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) hit its 52-week low on September 27 this year. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) stock rose 17 per cent YoY. Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) revenue jumped 12 per cent YoY in Q2 FY22. Investors are looking for direction amid the bearish sentiment in the market,...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : ASX 200 to dip; global markets fall on recession fears
The Australian share market is poised to shed some gains on the final day of the month. The latest SPI Futures indicate that the benchmark ASX 200 would start Friday 24 points or 0.4% lower. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 1.55%, the S&P 500 dipped 2.1%, and the NASDAQ ended 2.85% lower watch this video to find out more.
kalkinemedia.com
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy if You're Afraid to Buy Stocks
Vertex Pharmaceuticals continues to be a big winner with its cystic fibrosis drugs and promising pipeline. Dollar General thrives in both good and bad economic conditions. UnitedHealth Group is a healthcare giant that's recession-resistant. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 closes up, energy & materials lead gains
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed up today, gaining 93.00 points or 1.44% to end at 6,555.00 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 2.17% and 8.92% over the last 52 weeks. Energy was the biggest gainer, advancing 3.24%. The ASX 200 benchmark index closed up today,...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : ASX to surge. ASIC to sue Nuix
The Australian share market is set to surge this morning. Nuix advises that ASIC has started civil proceedings against the company. AGL is to close Loy Yang by 2035 and Iress today downgraded their full year segment profit.
Stocks end September down 9.3%, worst month since March 2020
Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020.
kalkinemedia.com
How did Rio (ASX:RIO) shares perform in September?
Rio Tinto shares were spotted trading 915% higher at 11:30 AM AEST on ASX, backed by a strong sectoral performance. The S&P/ASX 200 Materials sector, around the same time, was quoted 0.981% higher. Iron ore mining giant Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) began Friday's trading session on a positive note on...
tipranks.com
2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%
The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes...
kalkinemedia.com
What is dragging Piedmont (ASX:PLL) shares down today?
Piedmont’s shares were trading at AU$0.84 each, down 5.62%, at 11.33 AM AEST on ASX on Friday. This underperforms ASX 200 Materials index which was 1.01% up at 15,298.70 points. Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL) were trading in the red on Friday (30 September) despite no major announcement...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 closes in red; industrials, consumer discretionary lead losses
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed 1.23% lower to end at 6,474.20 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 1.53% and has shed 11.70% over the last 52 weeks. Industrials, incurring the most losses, closed 3.04% lower while consumer discretionary closed 2.72% down. Materials sector managed to...
kalkinemedia.com
Here’s why Arafura (ASX:ARU) shares are gaining on ASX today
Arafura Resources’ shares were trading 8% higher at 1:09 PM AEST on ASX on Thursday, driven by the well-performing Materials sector. The S&P/ASX 200 Materials sector was 2.879% strong around the same time. Arafura recently got added to the list of companies in the S&P/ASX 300. Industrial minerals explorer...
