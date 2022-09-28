Read full article on original website
Related
Bodies of Two Missing Alaskan Moose Hunters Found, Search for Third Continues
After almost a month of searching for three missing moose hunters around the Lower Kuskokwim River, Bethel Search and Rescue and an army of other SAR groups and volunteers found the remains of two of the three men late last week. Shane McIntyre, Justin Crow, and Carl Flynn first went...
Washington Examiner
Body of missing US skier found two days after she fell 2,000 feet in Himalayas
The body of American skier Hilaree Nelson has been recovered two days after she went missing while skiing in Nepal. Nelson, 49, had just finished climbing Nepal's Manaslu peak with her partner Jim Morrison before she slipped and fell while skiing down the world's eighth-highest mountain. Officials stated that Nelson's body was "badly damaged" and that it took more than an hour to retrieve her body from the snow, according to the Daily Mail.
Varying details of accident that led to disappearance of famed ski mountaineer emerge
Yesterday, news broke that Telluride resident and famed ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson went missing on 26,781-foot Mount Manaslu in Nepal. While it was initially reported that Nelson had fallen into a 25-meter crevasse, varying accounts are now emerging. According to an article published by Everest Chronicle that cited Nelson's outfitter,...
Nepal rescuers find skier Hilaree Nelson's body
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- American ski-climber Hilaree Nelson's body was discovered Wednesday by rescuers in Nepal. She had been missing for two days while skiing down Mt. Manaslu, the world's eighth highest mountain. Nelson, 49, fell off the mountain Monday as she skied with partner Jim Morrison. A spokesman for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Body of famed ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson from Colorado found near peak of Mount Manaslu
The body of famed ski climber Hilaree Nelson from Colorado was recovered in Nepal. The 49-year-old from Telluride was skiing down from the summit of the world's eighth highest mountain with her partner when she disappeared. Jim Morrison, her partner, said in an Instagram post that they were skiing down...
Climber witnesses and films moment that left him ‘shaking in boots'
After mountain paths were closed in the Alps following a historic heat wave, those who came to scale the cliffs narrowly avoided another natural disaster. Climbers on Mont Blanc massif, a portion of the Alps that stretches from southeastern France into Italy and Switzerland, narrowly avoided a landslide while scaling the Aiguille du Midi mountain.
Eight tourists killed on active volcano after horror plunge at 14,000ft as icy 70mph gales delay chopper rescue
EIGHT tourists have died attempting to climb an active volcano when part of a group plunged 14,000ft to their deaths. Several of the party remain stranded on the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia's far east as 70mph gales hamper rescue efforts following the horror fall on Saturday. The group of...
Mountain lion P-65 found dead from complications of mange in the Santa Monica Mountains
P-65, a mountain lion who was part of a long-range study of the species in the Santa Monica Mountains, is the first to have died from complications of mange, National Park Service officials said Monday.The puma was found dead on March 4 near a stream in the central Santa Monica Mountains. A full necropsy and testing at the California Animal Health and Food Safety Lab determined P-65 had been exposed to half a dozen anticoagulant and neurotoxic rat poisons.P-65 was found extremely emaciated and suffering from a severe case of mange, which was evident by hair loss and skin encrustation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chilling details emerge after hiker’s body is found following heartbreaking last text to her husband
A WOMAN'S heartbreaking last text message to her husband before she was found dead after going hiking has emerged. Kathleen Patterson, 60, told her husband of 37 years she had gotten "off route" hours before she was reported missing after going on a hike in Arizona on Sunday morning. Steve...
Bear filmed fighting off attacking male found dead with cubs in Spanish cave
Spanish wildlife rangers have recovered the bodies of two brown bear cubs and their mother, who is thought to have been the same animal filmed three months ago sending a male bear tumbling to his death down a precipice after he attacked. Rangers and bear experts found the bodies of...
Pilot seen flying at boats in reservoir before crash
A pilot is being described as reckless and careless by aviation professionals after crashing their aircraft shortly after flying erratically around Horsetooth Reservoir. After a CBS News Colorado report highlighted the Larimer County Sheriff's Office's request for images of the flight before the crash several people started turning over their images and videos to investigators. One photographer, Stephanie Stamos, said she witnessed the erratic flying while trying to photograph a client's senior photos at the picturesque reservoir. "I was up at Horsetooth doing a photo shoot for a high school senior," Stamos said. "All of a sudden I see this plane...
WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video
What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mountaineer Hilaree Nelson Died During Expedition in Nepal
She became the first known woman to climb both Everest and Lhotse in the span of 24 hours back in 2012.
Heartbreak As Brave Bear Mom Who Fought Male on Cliff Found Dead With Cubs
Footage from June shows a male brutally attacking the female bear until they both fall over the edge of a cliff, and tumble down a steep decline.
msn.com
Yellowstone ranger makes a strange catch while fishing in steaming geyser
Wearing a hat is always wise when visiting a National Park, particularly in summer, and it seems rangers at Yellowstone will be only too happy to help if you lose it. Yellowstone Teton Tours, which offers private guided tours of the park, has shared a video of one ranger casually fishing for a stray hat in Excelsior Geyser Crater with a rod and line.
Yellowstone Wolf Pack Surrounds Grizzly Bear In “Once In A Lifetime” Footage
Every year, millions and millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park, but not everybody gets a show like this. Captured by Yellowstone Adam Brubaker of Tied to Nature, the video picks up in the Hayden Valley area of Yellowstone with a couple of wolves from Wapiti Lake Pack and a curious grizzly bear.
Photos show the tragic mass stranding event the killed a super pod of 200 whales in Australia
Experts suspect that the super pod of pilot whales chased its squid prey into the shallow waters at Macquarie Heads in Tasmania and became trapped.
Forest Service mules haul plane wreckage 50 years after crash
In a remote area where motor vehicles are prohibited, U.S. Forest Service crews used pack mules to remove wreckage from a plane that crashed -- about a half-century ago.It took crews three days, 12-mile roundtrips each day and a total of 20 mule loads to haul the wreckage out of the Lost Creek Wilderness in the South Park Ranger District, near Grant and Bailey.Historical records for plane crashes can be hard to find or unreliable, but CBS News Colorado reached out to the U.S. Forestry Service for more information.The effort involved rangers from Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Forest, who asked for assistance from Shoshone National Forest rangers, who specialize in pack mule projects.That crew used their mules to haul 1,000 pounds of bridge support material to repair a crumbling bridge in White River National Forest in July. And in March, they hauled 4,500 pounds of tools and supplies for a trail re-route project in the Navajo Lake Basin.
SFGate
Burning Man aftermath leaves a big trace of trash in Lake Tahoe area
Anyone living within a 500-mile radius of the the Black Rock Desert in Nevada has seen the art cars, decorated bikes, costumes, beat-up campers and other zany contraptions headed to Burning Man. “The Burn” has a cult-like following — some go for the music, some for the art, some simply to party.
Certified Moron Jumps From Boat Onto The Back Of A Moose, Puts Video On The Internet, Gets Arrested
What kind of idiot do you have to be to do something like this?. Back in 2015, a Canadian man had the bright idea to jump on a Moose swimming across a lake. As the moose was swimming along, the pulled the boat up right behind it, and our star idiot jumped onto its back.
Comments / 0