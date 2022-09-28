ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Washington Examiner

Body of missing US skier found two days after she fell 2,000 feet in Himalayas

The body of American skier Hilaree Nelson has been recovered two days after she went missing while skiing in Nepal. Nelson, 49, had just finished climbing Nepal's Manaslu peak with her partner Jim Morrison before she slipped and fell while skiing down the world's eighth-highest mountain. Officials stated that Nelson's body was "badly damaged" and that it took more than an hour to retrieve her body from the snow, according to the Daily Mail.
UPI News

Nepal rescuers find skier Hilaree Nelson's body

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- American ski-climber Hilaree Nelson's body was discovered Wednesday by rescuers in Nepal. She had been missing for two days while skiing down Mt. Manaslu, the world's eighth highest mountain. Nelson, 49, fell off the mountain Monday as she skied with partner Jim Morrison. A spokesman for...
CBS LA

Mountain lion P-65 found dead from complications of mange in the Santa Monica Mountains

P-65, a mountain lion who was part of a long-range study of the species in the Santa Monica Mountains, is the first to have died from complications of mange, National Park Service officials said Monday.The puma was found dead on March 4 near a stream in the central Santa Monica Mountains. A full necropsy and testing at the California Animal Health and Food Safety Lab determined P-65 had been exposed to half a dozen anticoagulant and neurotoxic rat poisons.P-65 was found extremely emaciated and suffering from a severe case of mange, which was evident by hair loss and skin encrustation...
CBS Denver

Pilot seen flying at boats in reservoir before crash

A pilot is being described as reckless and careless by aviation professionals after crashing their aircraft shortly after flying erratically around Horsetooth Reservoir. After a CBS News Colorado report highlighted the Larimer County Sheriff's Office's request for images of the flight before the crash several people started turning over their images and videos to investigators. One photographer, Stephanie Stamos, said she witnessed the erratic flying while trying to photograph a client's senior photos at the picturesque reservoir.  "I was up at Horsetooth doing a photo shoot for a high school senior," Stamos said. "All of a sudden I see this plane...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video

What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
msn.com

Yellowstone ranger makes a strange catch while fishing in steaming geyser

Wearing a hat is always wise when visiting a National Park, particularly in summer, and it seems rangers at Yellowstone will be only too happy to help if you lose it. Yellowstone Teton Tours, which offers private guided tours of the park, has shared a video of one ranger casually fishing for a stray hat in Excelsior Geyser Crater with a rod and line.
CBS Denver

Forest Service mules haul plane wreckage 50 years after crash

In a remote area where motor vehicles are prohibited, U.S. Forest Service crews used pack mules to remove wreckage from a plane that crashed -- about a half-century ago.It took crews three days, 12-mile roundtrips each day and a total of 20 mule loads to haul the wreckage out of the Lost Creek Wilderness in the South Park Ranger District, near Grant and Bailey.Historical records for plane crashes can be hard to find or unreliable, but CBS News Colorado reached out to the U.S. Forestry Service for more information.The effort involved rangers from Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Forest, who asked for assistance from Shoshone National Forest rangers, who specialize in pack mule projects.That crew used their mules to haul 1,000 pounds of bridge support material to repair a crumbling bridge in White River National Forest in July. And in March, they hauled 4,500 pounds of tools and supplies for a trail re-route project in the Navajo Lake Basin.
SFGate

Burning Man aftermath leaves a big trace of trash in Lake Tahoe area

Anyone living within a 500-mile radius of the the Black Rock Desert in Nevada has seen the art cars, decorated bikes, costumes, beat-up campers and other zany contraptions headed to Burning Man. “The Burn” has a cult-like following — some go for the music, some for the art, some simply to party.
