The Chicago White Sox entered the 2022 MLB season as the clear favorites to win the American League Central division. Chicago was seemingly leaps and bounds above everyone else in the Central. But the Minnesota Twins jumped out to an early lead in the division. However, they endured a collapse of their own down the […] The post 3 biggest things that went wrong for White Sox in awful 2022 MLB season appeared first on ClutchPoints.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO