Atlanta, GA

ClutchPoints

Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record

Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
MLB
Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue

Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Jacob deGrom sounds off on blister that prematurely ended start in Mets loss to Braves

Despite having Jacob deGrom on the mound, the New York Mets fell to the Atlanta Braves, losing their chance to clinch the NL East during their current road series. deGrom struck out 11 Braves batters but also allowed three home runs (all solo blasts) in six innings. The Mets pulled deGrom after 86 pitches due […] The post Jacob deGrom sounds off on blister that prematurely ended start in Mets loss to Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
Doc's Sports Service

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: New York (-115) Atlanta (-105) Truist Park is the location where the Atlanta Braves (97-59) will try to defeat the New York Mets (98-58) on Friday. The odds on this game have New York at -115 while Atlanta is priced at -105. The total comes in at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers will be Jacob deGrom and Max Fried.
QUEENS, NY
batterypower.com

Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning

Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning. The Braves needed a good performance...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Aaron Judge’s dominant 2022 season draws massive praise from Angels’ Shohei Ohtani

The 2022 American League MVP Award race is now in the final stretch run, as regular season play will culminate on Wednesday. From there, voters will then decide before the postseason begins on just who between Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is most deserving of taking […] The post Yankees star Aaron Judge’s dominant 2022 season draws massive praise from Angels’ Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

3 biggest things that went wrong for White Sox in awful 2022 MLB season

The Chicago White Sox entered the 2022 MLB season as the clear favorites to win the American League Central division. Chicago was seemingly leaps and bounds above everyone else in the Central. But the Minnesota Twins jumped out to an early lead in the division. However, they endured a collapse of their own down the […] The post 3 biggest things that went wrong for White Sox in awful 2022 MLB season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Braves continue to break records in 2022

The Braves beat the Nationals Tuesday night 8-2 as Michael Harris II tied the game with a bases-clearing triple, but Ronald Acuna Jr. busted the game wide open, belting two solo home runs with Orlando Arcia adding another. Atlanta will likely hit 100 wins for the first time since 2003 on the backs of some unexpected contributors, including Rookie of the Year favorites Harris and Spencer Strider.
ATLANTA, TX
FOX Sports

Braves play the Mets leading series 1-0

New York Mets (98-59, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (98-59, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (11-4, 2.13 ERA, .88 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (20-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -127, Braves +107; over/under is 6...
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets make decision on Francisco Alvarez fans have been waiting for

The New York Mets, who currently boast a 98-58 record, are in an enviable position for once after years of franchise mishaps. Not only are they in position to claim the NL East crown, they have also done so in convincing fashion led by superstars Francisco Lindor, Jacob deGrom, and Max Scherzer. And it’s only […] The post Mets make decision on Francisco Alvarez fans have been waiting for appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

DJ LeMahieu set to give Yankees big boost ahead of MLB Playoffs

The New York Yankees activated infielder DJ LeMahieu from the 10-day IL on Friday. LeMahieu was on the IL due to toe inflammation. He is ready to return, and recently explained his rehab process, per the New York Post. “It’s two weeks, it’s a little bit better,” LeMahieu said last week. “We have a week […] The post DJ LeMahieu set to give Yankees big boost ahead of MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Eduardo Escobar pulls off insane feat not seen in nearly 30 years of Mets history

The biggest hit delivered Wednesday night by a New York player was arguably not the one from New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. Depending on how you look at it, New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar’s game-winning single in his team’s 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins at home was the night’s most important […] The post Eduardo Escobar pulls off insane feat not seen in nearly 30 years of Mets history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
