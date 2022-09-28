Read full article on original website
Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record
Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
Why Braves have a major advantage in showdown with Mets
92.9 The Game Atlanta Braves insider Grant McAuley joined Dukes and Bell for his regular appearance on the show and talked about what gives the Braves a major advantage over the Mets in their showdown for the division this weekend.
No need for Jake Odorizzi to be part of Braves playoff roster
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael talked about how Jake Odorizzi does not need to be on the Atlanta Braves playoff roster after another tough outing - this one against the Washington Nationals.
Marlins marketing tickets to Mets fans for season-ending series vs. Braves in Miami
With the Miami Marlins playing out the string in the final days of the MLB season, the organization’s marketing team is apparently pulling out all the stops for a final ticketing sales push.
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Yardbarker
The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue
Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
Jacob deGrom sounds off on blister that prematurely ended start in Mets loss to Braves
Despite having Jacob deGrom on the mound, the New York Mets fell to the Atlanta Braves, losing their chance to clinch the NL East during their current road series. deGrom struck out 11 Braves batters but also allowed three home runs (all solo blasts) in six innings. The Mets pulled deGrom after 86 pitches due […] The post Jacob deGrom sounds off on blister that prematurely ended start in Mets loss to Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doc's Sports Service
New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: New York (-115) Atlanta (-105) Truist Park is the location where the Atlanta Braves (97-59) will try to defeat the New York Mets (98-58) on Friday. The odds on this game have New York at -115 while Atlanta is priced at -105. The total comes in at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers will be Jacob deGrom and Max Fried.
Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning
Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning. The Braves needed a good performance...
Jason Heyward reveals plan for 2023 after parting ways with Cubs
The Chicago Cubs announced last month that veteran outfielder Jason Heyward, who hasn’t played since late June due to a knee injury, will be released at the end of the season. That raises the question, is Heyward going to call it a day or try to find a home elsewhere? Per Taylor McGregor, he plans to still play in 2023.
Scott Servais’ emphatic declaration after ending dreadful Mariners playoff drought
The Seattle Mariners have officially ended the longest standing playoff drought in the MLB. After 21 years, the Mariners will be making their long-awaited return to the playoffs as one of the American League’s wild card teams. And if you ask Mariners head coach Scott Servais, why should the Mariners stop at just making the playoffs?
CBS Sports
Mets vs. Braves: Three things to know, how to watch and what we predict as NL East rivals meet in Atlanta
The most important series of the 2022 MLB regular season will take place this weekend at Truist Park. The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves will host the NL East rival New York Mets for three games with the division title very much on the line. The two clubs have been virtually side-by-side in the standings for weeks.
Yankees star Aaron Judge’s dominant 2022 season draws massive praise from Angels’ Shohei Ohtani
The 2022 American League MVP Award race is now in the final stretch run, as regular season play will culminate on Wednesday. From there, voters will then decide before the postseason begins on just who between Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is most deserving of taking […] The post Yankees star Aaron Judge’s dominant 2022 season draws massive praise from Angels’ Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 biggest things that went wrong for White Sox in awful 2022 MLB season
The Chicago White Sox entered the 2022 MLB season as the clear favorites to win the American League Central division. Chicago was seemingly leaps and bounds above everyone else in the Central. But the Minnesota Twins jumped out to an early lead in the division. However, they endured a collapse of their own down the […] The post 3 biggest things that went wrong for White Sox in awful 2022 MLB season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Braves continue to break records in 2022
The Braves beat the Nationals Tuesday night 8-2 as Michael Harris II tied the game with a bases-clearing triple, but Ronald Acuna Jr. busted the game wide open, belting two solo home runs with Orlando Arcia adding another. Atlanta will likely hit 100 wins for the first time since 2003 on the backs of some unexpected contributors, including Rookie of the Year favorites Harris and Spencer Strider.
FOX Sports
Braves play the Mets leading series 1-0
New York Mets (98-59, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (98-59, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (11-4, 2.13 ERA, .88 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (20-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -127, Braves +107; over/under is 6...
Mets make decision on Francisco Alvarez fans have been waiting for
The New York Mets, who currently boast a 98-58 record, are in an enviable position for once after years of franchise mishaps. Not only are they in position to claim the NL East crown, they have also done so in convincing fashion led by superstars Francisco Lindor, Jacob deGrom, and Max Scherzer. And it’s only […] The post Mets make decision on Francisco Alvarez fans have been waiting for appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DJ LeMahieu set to give Yankees big boost ahead of MLB Playoffs
The New York Yankees activated infielder DJ LeMahieu from the 10-day IL on Friday. LeMahieu was on the IL due to toe inflammation. He is ready to return, and recently explained his rehab process, per the New York Post. “It’s two weeks, it’s a little bit better,” LeMahieu said last week. “We have a week […] The post DJ LeMahieu set to give Yankees big boost ahead of MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eduardo Escobar pulls off insane feat not seen in nearly 30 years of Mets history
The biggest hit delivered Wednesday night by a New York player was arguably not the one from New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. Depending on how you look at it, New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar’s game-winning single in his team’s 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins at home was the night’s most important […] The post Eduardo Escobar pulls off insane feat not seen in nearly 30 years of Mets history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kings crowned with embarrassing title after Mariners clinch playoffs
The Sacramento Kings have unfortunately been the laughingstock of the league for quite some time now. They have been one of the most down-trodden teams in the last decade of so. A combination of bad luck, mismanagement, and other bad decisions have turned this once-great franchise into the butt of many jokes in the league.
