Nice honor for Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence collected a nice honor this week.

The former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week when the weekly honors were announced Wednesday morning.

Lawrence put on a show in Week 3 of the NFL season , completing 28 of 39 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions to lead the Jaguars to a 38-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick posted a 115.5 quarterback rating in Sunday’s contest, during which he tied his career high with those three touchdown passes.

This marks his first NFL Player of the Week accolade.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

