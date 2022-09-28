ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edward Burns’ ‘Bridge and Tunnel’ Canceled by Epix After Two Seasons (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jennifer Maas
Epix has canceled its Edward Burns -produced dramedy “ Bridge and Tunnel ” after two seasons, Variety has learned exclusively.

Set in the early 1980s, the half-hour show revolves around a group of recent college grads setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island home town.

Written, directed and produced by “Saving Private Ryan” and “Public Morals” star Burns, “Bridge and Tunnel” stars the actor alongside Sam Vartholomeos (“Star Trek: Discovery”), Caitlin Stasey (“Reign,” “Please Like Me”), Gigi Zumbado (“9-1-1,” “Criminal Minds,” “Scream”), JanLuis Castellanos (“13 Reasons Why,” “Marvel’s Runways”), Brian Muller (“The Deuce,” “Madame Secretary,” “The Good Wife”) and Isabella Farrell (“The Good Fight”).

The first season of “Bridget and Tunnel” premiered Jan. 24, 2021 on the pay TV network and consisted of six episodes. In July 2021, the show was renewed for a second season. That six-episode edition rolled out between July 10-Aug. 14.

The show currently holds a 29% aggregate critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 74% audience score. “Bridge and Tunnel” has a 52% rating on Metacritic.

Aside from Burns, additional executive producers include Aaron Lubin (“Something Borrowed,” “Public Morals”) and Lori Keith Douglas (“The Village,” “Friends from College”).

“Bridge and Tunnel” hails from Epix Studios and is internationally distributed by MGM.

Among the remaining lineup of original series at Epix, which is a subsidiary of MGM, which was recently acquired by Amazon in an $8.5 billion deal, are “Godfather of Harlem,” “War of the Worlds,” “NFL Icons,” “My Life as a Rolling Stone,” “Belgravia,” “Billy the Kid,” “From” and “Rogue Heroes.”

