ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Imprisoned Iranian Director Jafar Panahi’s ‘No Bears’ Acquired for U.S. by Sideshow, Janus Films

By Manori Ravindran
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uypln_0iDhvZg900

Imprison Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi ’s “ No Bears ” has sold into North America, with Sideshow and Janus Films acquiring U.S. rights, and Films We Like buying the movie for Canada.

“No Bears,” which premiered earlier this month at the Venice Film Festival, portrays two parallel love stories. “In both, the lovers are troubled by hidden, inevitable obstacles, the force of superstition and the mechanics of power,” reads an official synopsis.

The film is written, produced, and directed by Panahi, and stars Panahi, Naser Hashemi, Vahid Mobaseri, Bakhtiar Panjei, Mina Kavani, Narjes Dalaram and Reza Heydari.

The pic won Venice’s Special Jury Prize before appearing as a Special Presentation at the Toronto International Film Festival. It will next screen at this month’s New York Film Festival and at the BFI London Film Festival.

Panahi was recently ordered by Iranian authorities to serve out a six-year sentence that he was issued in 2010, after being arrested this year while protesting the Iranian government.

Panahi had previously been sentenced to a six-year jail sentence and a 20-year ban on directing movies, writing screenplays, or giving any form of interview with Iranian or foreign media. He has continued making films despite government attempts at censorship.

His recent feature films include “This Is Not a Film,” a Special Screening at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival; “Closed Curtain,” winner of the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay at the 2013 Berlin International Film Festival; “Taxi,” winner of the Golden Bear at the 2015 Berlin International Film Festival; and “3 Faces,” best screenplay winner at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Sideshow and Janus Films are planning a best director Oscar campaign for Panahi. The film, which is being sold internationally by Celluloid Dreams, will receive a theatrical release.

Sideshow and Janus Films helped Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car” — which premiered in Cannes in 2021 — to four Oscar nominations in total, including best picture, director and adapted screenplay. It was the first Japanese film ever nominated for best picture and grossed over $2.3 million in North America, while sweeping critics’ awards.

President of Celluloid Dreams, Hengameh Panahi, said: “I’ve been working with Jafar since his debut, ‘The White Balloon,’ which was the first significant North American release of an Iranian movie and the only film by Jafar to be released in his own country because of his subsequent refusal to comply with censorship requests.

“His life is entirely focused on filmmaking and he persists despite all obstacles and limitations,” continued Hengameh Panahi. “Cinema is his inspiration and filmmaking his life. I am extremely happy to have found such a good home for ‘No Bears,’ with distributors who care deeply and do such extraordinary work. The movie is a resoundingly humanist response to an inhumane situation.”

Sideshow’s Jonathan Sehring added: “Jafar Panahi is one of the world’s greatest filmmakers. He has made a series of astonishing narratives with extremely limited means and under great restrictions. His films are deeply entertaining political acts of resistance and ‘No Bears’ is his crowning masterpiece. We are incredibly excited to bring this film into the world and also make sure that it gets serious consideration from the Directors Branch of the Academy.”

The deal was negotiated by Celluloid Dreams on behalf of the filmmakers with Sideshow and Janus Films.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe Praise Walter Hill’s New Western ‘Dead for a Dollar’: ‘This Is a Film That Isn’t Often Made Anymore’

After a stop in Venice earlier this month, Walter Hill’s latest film, “Dead for a Dollar,” headed west for the U.S. premiere. The prolific filmmaker of such movies as “The Warriors,” “48 Hrs.,” “Streets of Fire” and “Red Heat,” was the talk of the evening on Wednesday at the Directors Guild Theater in Los Angeles. The film’s stars Willem Dafoe, Christoph Waltz, Benjamin Bratt and Warren Burke praised the writer-director, already renowned for his revival of the Western genre, for making another Western. Speaking candidly, Dafoe, who last worked with Hill in 1984 on “Streets of Fire,” described the director as a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

New York Film Festival Marks 60th Anniversary

In September 1963, the first ever New York Film Festival was held in Manhattan’s Lincoln Center, and it counted as something of an experiment, an early test case as to whether the sort of serious, artistically inclined fests that were quickly becoming established in Europe could find real purchase stateside. The inaugural lineup included Luis Buñuel’s “Exterminating Angel,” Roman Polanski’s debut, “Knife in the Water,” and Yasujirō Ozu’s swan song “An Autumn Afternoon.” According to a Film Comment report at the time, the inaugural fest sold more than 20,000 tickets before a single film had unspooled. Not bad for a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Magnolia Buys U.S. Rights to Jerome Salle’s Action Thriller ‘Kompromat’ Starring Gilles Lellouche (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnolia Pictures has acquired U.S. rights to “Kompromat,” an action thriller film directed by Jerome Salle (“The Largo Winch” ), starring Gilles Lellouche (“The Stronghold”) and Joanna Kulig (“Cold War”). SND, the commercial arm of M6, is representing the film in international markets. Loosely based on a true story, “Kompromat” stars Lellouche as a French diplomat working in Siberia who is arrested overnight by the Russian authorities. Accused of sexually abusing his own daughter and imprisoned, he realizes he is a victim of a Kompromat. Someone is working with the FSB (Federal Security Service) to frame him. His only way out...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Jafar Panahi
Vice

Mia Goth’s next X-rated movie is a disturbing thriller called Infinity Pool

Mia Goth is no stranger to slaying in controversial and highly graphic movies. It looks like she’s about to do it again alongside Alexander Skarsgård in Infinity Pool – a sci-fi thriller written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg, son of body horror master David Cronenberg, about a rich couple who go on an all-inclusive luxury resort holiday where, unbeknownst to them, fucked up secrets lie behind the pristine hotel gates. We really do love to see it. (The suffering of rich people and influencers in movies, that is.)
MOVIES
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Bears#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Sideshow#Janus Films#Iranian
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony

EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original

If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
MOVIES
Variety

Anthony Mackie on Possibility of Captain America in ‘Thunderbolts’ and Using His Marvel Fame for Good

Before becoming a Hollywood star — and a Marvel superhero — Anthony Mackie worked alongside his father at his roofing business in and around New Orleans. In what seems to be a full-circle moment, Mackie has now teamed up with roofing manufacturer GAF to help residents of his hometown of New Orleans whose roofs were damaged by natural disasters. “It was purely organic,” the actor tells me. “It was one of those things where I was looking for something to do and be a part of, and looking for an opportunity to give back in whatever way I could. I also...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Terry Mansfield

The Best War Movies (Opinion)

With so many excellent war movie options, it can be challenging to know where to start. So we've put together a guide to choosing the best war films. A soldier on the move.Image by Defence-Imagery from Pixabay.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
CNET

The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now

Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
MOVIES
Variety

Coolio, Grammy-Winning ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper, Dies at 59

Coolio, the Grammy-winning rapper, producer and actor best known for his 1995 hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died. He was 59. The rapper’s longtime manager Jarel Posey confirmed the news to Variety, saying that Coolio died around 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday afternoon. According to TMZ, Coolio was found at a friend’s house.
MUSIC
Variety

Chloë Grace Moretz Slams Horrific ‘Family Guy’ Meme Mocking Her Body: It Contributed to Body Dysmorphia and ‘I Became a Recluse’

Chloë Grace Moretz spoke bluntly to Hunter magazine about becoming a “recluse” after her body dysmorphia was exacerbated by “horrific” memes on social media, most notably one meme comparing her body to a “Family Guy” character. The viral meme, which ridiculed the actor’s body, was created after a photographer snapped a picture of Moretz walking into a hotel carrying a pizza box. “Then came the onslaught of horrific memes that started getting sent to me about my body,” Moretz said. “I’ve actually never really talked about this, but there was one meme that really affected me, of me walking into a...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ron Howard to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award in Directing at SCAD Savannah Film Festival

Ron Howard will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Directing at the 25th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Sunday, Oct. 23. Recently, Howard directed and produced the biographical survival feature, “Thirteen Lives,” starring Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton. Based on the Tham Luang cave rescue in 2018, the film revolves around a team of divers and their mission to rescue twelve boys and the coach of a Thai soccer team who are trapped in a system of underground caves. “Thirteen Lives” will be screened at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, followed by an in-person conversation with...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay – ‘Bones and All’ Is Too Delicious for the Writing Branch to Ignore

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Sept. 30, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay CATEGORY COMMENTARY: The most progressive...
MOVIES
Variety

All 25 James Bond Films to Land on Prime Video

The name’s Video… Prime Video. Amazon’s streaming service is set to be the new home of all 25 James Bond movies in the United States, the United Kingdom and other key territories. Starting on Oct. 5, everything from “Dr. No” and “From Russia With Love” to “Skyfall” and “No Time to Die” will be available to stream on Prime Video. As part of the franchise’s 60th-anniversary celebration, the streamer also plans to release the documentary “The Sound of 007” on Oct. 5. On the same day, “The Sound of 007: Live From the Royal Albert Hall,” an exclusive recording of the live...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Definition Please’ Director Sujata Day to Write the Next ‘American Pie’ – Film News in Brief

“Definition Please” director-writer Sujata Day will develop and write the next installment of the “American Pie” franchise for Universal 1440 Entertainment. Based on Day’s original pitch, the upcoming “American Pie” film will feature a new take on the sex comedy franchise, which originally starred Jason Biggs, Seann William Scott, Alyson Hannigan and Chris Klein, among others. Day made her directorial debut with 2020’s “Definition Please,” which won several accolades including for narrative feature film at Next Generation Indie Film Awards. She is also known for her role as CeCe in Issa Rae’s “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” and had a...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

84K+
Followers
61K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy